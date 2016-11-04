Kenya deports South Sudan rebel leader’s spokesman to Juba

 
 
 
Friday 4 November 2016

November 3, 2016 (JUBA) - The Kenyan government in collaboration with South Sudanese authorities has deported the spokesperson of armed opposition leader, Riek Machar to the capital Juba, in a new shift in relations between the two countries.

JPEG - 23.6 kb
James Gatdet Dak, Riek Machar’s spokesperson ’Reuters photo)

Relatives told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that James Gatdet Dak,l was picked on Wednesday afternoon in what a appears to have been a coordinated operation organised by the special service of Kenya and South Sudan and taken to the airport where he was allowed to speak to some of his family members and relatives.

The motive behind Dak’s kidnapping remains unclear and speculative.

Some people attribute the cause to the statement in which he welcomed the sacking of the force commander of United Nations mission in South Sudan who hails from Kenya.

Others, some of whom are high ranking members of the government, however, blamed the South Sudanese government for allegedly engineering Dak’s deportation.

“This is a coordinated operation. The office of the president and the first vice president paid the money to the Kenyan government to execute this operation. They wanted James Gadet to be deported to South Sudan so that Riek Machar is denied an opportunity to speak to the outside world through his spokesman. This is the strategy employed by Taban Deng Gai. Now James Gadet is here. They brought this afternoon. I saw at him at the blue house”, a highly placed source told Sudan Tribune.

A relative separately said “it appears my brother has been brought to Juba”.

No official statements from either the government of Kenya or South Sudan was made. Officials at the ministry of foreign affairs and office of the president declined comment.

SPLM-IO OFFICIALS SPEAK OUT

SPLM-IO opposition officials in Addis Ababa today told Sudan Tribune that Gatdet was flown to the capital Juba Thursday afternoon.

Since yesterday Gatdet was held at Jomo Kenyatta Airport waiting deportation to Juba

The deportation comes hours after SPLM-IO leader, Riek Machar on earlier on the day establishes contacts with authorities in Kenya to set free his spokes person who was arrested on Wednesday.

Earlier today an official in the office of the opposition chairman told Sudan Tribune that Machar, who is currently in South Africa for medical treatment, has started negotiations with Kenyan authorities for his spokesperson’s release.

Dak was reportedly picked from his residence in Nairobi by uniformed and non-uniformed wearing officers claiming to be Kenyan authorities.

Earlier Machar had also contacted UNHCR officials as Nairobi prepared to deport Dak, who also is a United States citizen.

According to opposition officials Asman Kamama, a Kenyan MP believes that Juba government has paid $ 1 million for the arrest and deportation of the opposition spokesperson.

The payment is also to track down other opposition members residing in Kenya.

An investigation has revealed that UNMISS has failed to protect civilians and foreign aid workers in South Sudan’s Juba and Malakal cities.

UN has admitted the failure saying the malfunction of the mission was mostly due to poor command.

UN secretary general, Ban Ki Moon has called for the replacement of UNMISS force Commander Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani who himself is a Kenyan citizen.

The decision was welcomed by Dak on behalf on the SPLM-IO on his Facebook page.

It is believed that Dak’s post angered some politicians in Kenyatta’s government.

Opposition officials say Dak could be killed, prosecuted or subjected to different forms of abuses while in the hands of the Juba government.

(ST)

  • 3 November 18:04, by Kuac Akechak Jok Aleu

    Yes,yes,they got him.well done Kenyan .James is the master mind of rebels .He is the one who engineered the July war.Now the peace will come to South Sudan

    repondre message

    • 3 November 18:28, by Midit Mitot

      Kuac,
      Don,t laugh to break your molars because of this fake move, James Gatdet will not and shall be in your traitor custody in Juba, just stay tune, men at work.

      repondre message

      • 4 November 06:17, by Akuma

        James Gatdet is already in blue house

        repondre message

        • 4 November 22:13, by NyanDengdit

          Rebel spokesman has refuse to eat for two days.

          repondre message

    • 3 November 21:49, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Congratulation Kenyan government. Now, you speak the correct language. James is the master of all the problems we have in South Sudan today. I just met him and he is nervous. He will go through the court proceedings and face punishments for creating atrocities in the country. He is worse then Machar. He should go through military court not civil court. Thank you Kenya government.

      repondre message

      • 4 November 02:54, by Equatoria1

        MTN-DEFENDER-FOOD GENERAL

        Do you mean to say that Comrade Gatdet was the one ordered the so called Presidential Guard to massacre those innocent Nuer civilians in 2013 in Juba?? Because every none Jenge, even Jenge themselves & the entire world know that whoever in higher level ordered the killing of the Nuer in Juba was the sole cause of this crisis, Period.

        repondre message

        • 4 November 06:21, by Akuma

          Equatoria1,

          There were not massacred happen in Juba in 2013 apart from what happen in 2014 in Bor, Bentiu, Malakal, Nassir and Akobo. Those who are preaching such propaganda will be brought to book.

          repondre message

          • 4 November 10:21, by Equatoria1

            Akuma

            What you Jenge know about book that you are talking? I am when did you get to learn about justice when you were busy to date in your luaks looking after cattle naked???

            repondre message

            • 4 November 12:16, by Akuma

              Junubi,
              Your primitive thinking is killing South Sudan. South Sudan gov’t is trying to put justice in place for those people who committe crimes against humanity like Gatdet but you are there complaining. What kind of person are you boy?
              Jieng don’t own South Sudan, Lomoro, Taban, Wani, Mamur plus those who are serving in thgovernment are not on tribes but South Sudanese people. So think twice bo

              repondre message

              • 4 November 12:30, by Equatoria1

                Akuma
                Jenge has proven to the entire Universe that they are incapable of ruling people but only their cattle. maybe your "justice" may work well if you were to legislate on animal farming laws. Think about it, you have 5 good yrs to rule SS & now look at the mess u have put South Sudanese into!! I think u Jenge need to call it a quite & never practice politics for ever. Go look after your cattle..

                repondre message

          • 4 November 18:29, by Dinka-Defender-General

            Akuma, please don’t argue with people like Equatoria1, Junubi, Malakal, Naath, and many internet mongers. They will spoil you with their bad behaviors and thinking. They think James and Machar are great leaders and overlooked the atrocities they caused to the country and innocents. This is a great example to Machar. He has two options. first, to stay in South Africa. Second, come back to Juba.

            repondre message

            • 4 November 18:35, by Dinka-Defender-General

              Continue...come back to Juba as a normal citizen. We, the government of South Sudan are serious about bringing criminals to justice between this year and 2017. They will not enjoy luxury in Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Sudan while South Sudanese are suffering and living outside without blankets. They will be sowing and reaping their problems very soon. Machar should stay in South Africa.

              repondre message

      • 4 November 13:11, by Hardlinner

        next one should be Riek. he should be behinds bars.

        repondre message

      • 4 November 14:53, by Chong Thow

        Wrong move for Kenya government to deport someone from his enemies. This is unlawful. No countries on earth doing that. I read a couple of comment on forum,and some people write statement to congratulate Kenya for making this decision. For those who are happy about this move is not a solution. Let us use better ideas to bring our country together not to create hated in our minds.

        repondre message

        • 4 November 18:44, by Dinka-Defender-General

          Chong, you never come across to the word "extradition?" You have a long way to go my friend. People who committed crimes and run to hide in foreign countries can be extradited to face justice if you don’t know that. Therefore, James and Machar committed crimes against humanity and attempted to avoid justice. No way, they will face justice including you for boiling the atrocities on the internet.

          repondre message

          • 5 November 04:47, by Chong Thow

            Blind man can not walk without someone help him or her.It seems like those people who are going to wrong judgment. Dinka-defender-general. To begin with, who is starting this war Kir or Machar? I do not blame you my friend because some people have no good judgment at all.If you try to determine who is committed the crime? Do not leave president Kir behind.It is the only one who mess up this countr

            repondre message

    • 4 November 06:07, by laat

      Mr.Kuac
      every one has a day to enjoy bad luck,James Dak has been barking like wild dog for his own people beating drum of war and tribalism among South Sudanese yet he don’t know that he will be caught red handed. please enjoy the Chile life, if you are lucky then you survive and castrated or you will totally go for all because you forget the luxury of your own home

      repondre message

    • 4 November 06:37, by Junubi

      Dear Kuach,
      Let me assure you that, if your murderer government kill James Gatdet Dak make sure there will be no more peace in South Sudan we all know that Gatdet will not survive under the hand of a traitor Kiir and his JCE. Now we know Kenya are part of JCE government and they will face it. All Kenyan who are working in IO territories will face the same.

      repondre message

      • 4 November 13:27, by Hardlinner

        Junubi, you are wasting your time on Riek rebellion. the facts that the neighboring countries have realized who Riek is. he is warmonger without course. all eastern african countries except Sudan have learned from July incident. they solely know that Riek is the cause of war in south sudan. we know Kiir is a problem, but there are peaceful ways of getting rid of him.

        repondre message

    • 4 November 07:06, by Mun Loal

      Those who laugh at Gatdet’s deportation to Juba will not enjoy it in Juba as the failure of IO movement. Gatdet is an American citizen, no way for the failure regime of Juba to hold him under custody.

      repondre message

    • 4 November 10:33, by Naath NUER

      This isn’t laughable to have conspired against James G. Dak, and inhumanly have him back to Juba. We perfectly know well those behind the kidnapping of Mr James Gatdet, such as Taban Deng and his office Manager Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, but the revere joy will be true. Maiwut Community is always very proud of maintaining the cause of the Nuer massacre in Juba, despite the few who joined STD Kiir Camp

      repondre message

    • 4 November 10:39, by Naath NUER

      This isn’t laughable to have conspired against James G. Dak, and inhumanly have him back to Juba. We perfectly know well those behind the kidnapping of Mr James Gatdet, such as Taban Deng and his office Manager Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, but the revere joy will be true. Maiwut Community is always very proud of maintaining the cause of the Nuer massacre in Juba, despite the few who joined STD Kiir Camp

      repondre message

      • 4 November 13:08, by Frak Cho

        Your first country is your real country which is your mother country. James Gatdet Dak is a second class citizen in America. Being a second class citizen if you are clever person don’t betray your mother country. Gatdet has done more harm than good!

        repondre message

    • 4 November 12:41, by White Nation

      Kenya made very stupidity decision for Deported Opposition Spoken man to Juba and I hope Kenyan people who are working with NGOs in side of opposition will face more challenges, because of Kenya involvement to South Sudan war for they taking side with Dinkia government leader Salva Kiir.I condemned Kenya government.

      repondre message

    • 4 November 12:43, by Jena’mama

      I hear engineer the war, arresting him or deporting him back to Juba won’t change anything happening in South Sudan man. Let them play it cool anyway.

      repondre message

    • 4 November 13:08, by Hardlinner

      atleast now we will be free of countless lies produce by Gatdet dak. He was responsible for july fighting by manufacturing is usual lies that Riek was going to be arrest by Kiir. if he hadn’t lied, over 300 people who lost their lies would have been save. he good behind bars.

      repondre message

    • 4 November 18:13, by ngadodo

      President Slava Kiir and Taban Deng Gai, Killed of CDR Clement Katinya, theirs will be stupid if they kill James Gatdet Dak. People should not think in the short senses because this man he has talents, which his one day he will exercise this knowledge to South Sudan as all Country. We don’t need to lose intelligent people in Country one day peace will be come to South Sudan and we need James to be

      repondre message

      • 4 November 18:35, by ngadodo

        and we need James to be a life.
        Secondly Money lovers Kenyan, one day God will punish you because since war turned South Sudan still continuously upto present day you enjoying eating blood of South Sudanese even in time of South Sudanese and North Sudan fought you killings Sudanese on Seek of Money and shame on you Kenyan, South Sudanese love you but you turn back to us.

        repondre message

  • 3 November 18:45, by Mr Point

    Posting messages on Facebook is not a crime in Kenya. It is not a deportable crime in Kenya.

    For this to take place without any legal process, without any representation in a court of law is a total surrender to dictatorship.

    It means that no civilian is safe in South Sudan or Kenya because unaccountable politicians can do whatever they like.

    That means that YOU have no representation at all.

    repondre message

  • 3 November 19:06, by Tambura

    If Kenyan did that they will regret, this is big mistake, they are just sending strong message to Dr.Riek not to put his feet Kenya soon..

    repondre message

    • 4 November 05:17, by barbayo

      James Dak ,told you last time that South Sudan punished you you engineering July war , now you will be kill

      repondre message

      • 4 November 09:39, by Junubi

        Barbayo your are most fool ever, how come Gatdet can engineer the July War while he was not even in Juba? Yes he is going to be kill by your corruption, rapes government, but make sure that is not the end of IO in South Sudan because every body knows Dinka want to Laminate all the wise people in the South by bribing Kenya government with alot of money to kill IO supporters.

        repondre message

        • 4 November 17:11, by barbayo

          jubaone
          even you very soon you will be in other world

          repondre message

  • 3 November 19:07, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That is a good job by Kenya.

    repondre message

    • 4 November 00:06, by Mr Point

      It is a criminal act of kidnaping.

      repondre message

      • 4 November 08:35, by Akuma

        and not even criminal alone but James Gatdet terrorists like Al-Shabaab who always killed innocent Kenyans. Good to be deported back to South Sudan in justices as first person instigate J1 war

        repondre message

  • 3 November 19:15, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    James Gatdet Dak must face arrest immediately because he engineering the civil war in the country.

    repondre message

    • 3 November 19:26, by Mr Point

      Only in a dictatorship can you be arrested without charges, without trial and without legal representation.

      Is that what you want for South Sudan under any government?

      Be careful what you wish for.

      repondre message

  • 3 November 19:18, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The death of hundreds of thousands of people in the hand of James Gatdet Dak
    He must be charge of genocide with his boss Riek Machar Teny.

    repondre message

  • 3 November 19:19, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    South Africa would have do the same job by repatriating Dr Machar to the capital Juba.

    repondre message

    • 3 November 19:35, by Midit Mitot

      Ayuiu,
      Shame on you nutshell, James Gatdet Dak is laughing at you now. You are seeing nothing, men at work please.

      repondre message

    • 3 November 19:55, by jubaone

      Ayuiu,
      If true, Kenya has no extradition agreement with South Sudan this is illegal. Perhaps Kenya will deport SS Amb. for supporting Ki Moon’s firing of the general. In Kenya everything is possible. It’s reported that about USD 1m was paid by Kiir and Taban for the kidnap to Kenyan govt. Waiting for confirmation.

      repondre message

  • 3 November 20:40, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Jubaone
    Kenya had bilateral agreement on structure of rebellion
    One thing again the neighboring countries has knowledge of all mess which had been played by James Gatdet Dak on South Sudanese civil war since day one up date of his deportation.

    repondre message

  • 3 November 20:43, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    I wish South Sudan national security intelligent will take bold step towards warmongering former spokesman of Riek Machar movement named splm/a io

    repondre message

  • 3 November 20:46, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Consolidating security should be tied with South Africa authority to hand over Riek Machar to South Sudan government to end his Devile wishes.

    repondre message

  • 3 November 20:50, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Celebration is going on across the country and other parts of the world where South Sudanese are living due to hard work by Kenyan authority of its handed over James Gatdet Dak to Juba authority.

    repondre message

  • 3 November 22:57, by marie

    Salva Kiir, Paul Malong, Elia Lomoro, Wani Igga, Taban Deng need to be handed over to ICC to face charges for the millions of souls they have killed in South Sudan and to answer corruption charges and creating war in the new nation. Kenya has lost its stake in doing business and working in South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 4 November 13:37, by Hardlinner

      marie please get you act together. where did you get figure of millions of souls killed by Kiir and his group. 50,000 die because of Riek lies that 20,000 Nuer civilians got killed in juba when in fact only under 500 nuer male civilians were killed by rogue SPLA soldiers.

      repondre message

  • 3 November 22:59, by Wise Murle

    I suggested that Ateny wek should be sacked from his current position as presidential spokesman and the post should be given to James Gatdet Dak so that he could correct every single word of incitement which came out of his lips. We need him to talk on govt side now about peace and leave his bush mentality.

    repondre message

    • 3 November 23:20, by Equatoria1

      Since July incident, the IO on Upper Nile & Unity State decide to just watch the Equatorian do the job. This is what makes Kiir hanging until today otherwise we would have flash these thieves longtime & more precious lives would have not been wasted as of Comrade Gatdet. IO should get on the business & flash these lunatics out otherwise they will kill more innocent souls using the public money

      repondre message

      • 4 November 01:14, by Naath

        I agree with you Equatoria1. The rebels in Unity State are reluctant too much.

        repondre message

        • 4 November 04:35, by Joyuma John

          Ladies and gentlemen, they have got him, criminal days are only 40 days, they say if you are in the water do not annoy crocodile, message to James Gardet Kenya is not like South Sudan where you can release your shit and no one question you. Job well done kenyans.

          repondre message

  • 3 November 23:48, by Equatoria1

    WARNING, A LEAKED INFORMATION
    Malong with approval of his Boss Kiir had deployed chemical weapons to Equatoria areas of resistance. They are planning to kill anything that moves within their reach. Our teams abroad we tasked to alert concerns bodies to monitor the events for condemnation, collection of evidence & prosecution of those who are responsible.
    We are ready!!!

    repondre message

  • 4 November 04:41, by Monye Kurok

    Just look at these dumb dumbs celebrating, you might have gotten hold of James but you can’t silence the people’s voices. With regards to the action of Kenya, I ain’t surprised, it is an East African thing. Compromise anything as long as it comes with economic reward.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 04:49, by Augustino

    James Gadat, will be set free, Salva Kiir is a good president, believe me or not you soon see him back again abusing or go back to US. Also no chemical weapons we deployed in Equatoria, Isaac Mamur Motee is the operation administrator, who held from equatoria and he is one to prove you wrong with negative rumours. we have enough mathiang anyoor on ground for this mission. So no need for lies.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 05:46, by Gabriel KK

    Oh poor Dak!, you are worse than your master. Just apologize for your false propaganda and all will go well in your cell. Your are in safe hand anyway.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 06:45, by Nuer Ka Nguan

    Dear Supporter Of Death
    It would be obviously very great shameful for the Human Being Like u guys to support the Deportation of Gatdet to Corrupted Gov’t of Nyakiir & Sexual Transmitted Diseases(STDs) in order to be sentenced to Death, but hopefully God know every thing then U guys for the Death of Special person for the future of South Sudan.
    Wish him quite situation of those Killer.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 06:52, by Freedom Advocate

    World must know now that Kenyan have created for themselves unextinguising fire.
    What will be the fate of Kenyan aid workers who are working here in south Sudan IO controlled areas.
    We will eliminate all wewe starting from today from here and then the world must know of this unless he is released and taken to Pagak or elsewhere being IO stronghold

    repondre message

    • 4 November 15:00, by BM-21

      Mr. Point and Freedom Advocate, point what charges do you need against James Gatdet Dak, 1- he was the war monger of July in Juba J1’ 2- fueling the war in S. Sudan on social media. 3- he welling the move of UN Secretary General the replacement of UNMISS commander in S.Sudan. Mention few.
      Freedom Advocate, "Kenya have created for them selves a unexingusher fire" please ! How many wars will you....

      repondre message

      • 4 November 15:04, by BM-21

        You did not even finish Dinka and again you run to Kenya.? Ok , what is the values of James Gatdet then thousands of South Sudanese who have died in the hand of Gatdet?
        Any Salva Kiir is a man of forgiveness, I wish I was there during his capturing so that I should deal with him right away.....

        repondre message

  • 4 November 07:08, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    This is now a good move by the sister regional country of Kenya to having deported him back because launch-padding to the anti-government groups may not bring stability in the region,continent and world as well.I hope other countries’ll take the same step and we shall all realise a sustainable and relative security status which will in turn allow the development in our countries.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 08:46, by hunter boy

    nothing like 40days for ceiminals. if it was like that then kiir, malong ,anyoor ,riek, taban and the rest would have been dead.
    but kenyan with money, their citizens are going to face difulties in south sudan if the io turn against them.

    i wish soth sudanese living outside the country should all be deported back like dak. then their will be peace in south sud.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 09:15, by Dengda

    Those who are happy and support this deportation are the one like this country gone down the toilet. You may killed one opposing not aware you are recruiting hundreds of opposing voices in his place. Second to, violent all the laws, Kenyans one, international and human right laws, you can’t deport enemy to enemy. I think Kenyan domestic politic issue. Kenyatta want to appease Kiir for his KCB.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 10:36, by hunter boy

    if dak is killed then kenyans working in south sudan will quit, ugandans will be affected too since they all money oriented and the same color.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 10:57, by Naath NUER

    Such unlawful act isn’t surprising in a lawless and poor country like Kenya where everyone live below poverty line, thus bring about corruption and crimes. Kenya, unable even to face Al-Shabab, is known of corruption where even its own President can be kidnaped and killed through bribing policies and traitorial act. STD & Lol’s days are numbered. So guys, don’t celebrate.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 11:10, by Kalo

    This is just normal in the field of politics,it will be good if the deported him to S.Sudan,but if they killed him will be very unfortunately because Kiir has good history of not killing rebel leaders or politicians,he always gives pardons and amnesty rebel leaders and rewards them,though they used to defected again,eg,Yau Yau,Peter Cadet,Olony,Tangeng,Dau etc

    repondre message

  • 4 November 11:36, by Muorkuau

    Welcome to Madina Juba Mr. traitor Gadet or Gadjiok. Atlast you are caught. You mislead the nation for so long and now is the time to pay back once and for all. Did you know that you would be apprehended? The next is Mabior Garang, his old mother and other thugs still at large. You will come to Juba one at a time.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 11:58, by pikka

    ppl you should know what you are talking about

    repondre message

  • 4 November 12:16, by peace maker

    please guys stop insulting each other

    repondre message

  • 4 November 12:40, by Equatoria1

    Pekka & Peace Maker
    Stop acting like God Fathers here. Tell us what you think or what is the way out from the mess that Kiir & his JCE created upon people of this young nation.
    Otherwise, go to sleep & let people air their frustrations the way it may relief them from the pain of their country!!

    repondre message

    • 4 November 21:58, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      @Equatoria:
      Haha! U are so funny, so air out all these nonsense to relief yourselves,USA! Why did you allow so called citizen of US Gadet to put our country in such a mess? No wonder why he’s acting that way with cares for a nation and contributed to talks madly.Thanks to Kenyan govt and our special security forces for a job well done.

      repondre message

  • 4 November 13:25, by Posok Pape from Inside

    You have touched the leopards Anus.
    Don,t say your wall is strong when it has not been tested by a strong heavy and windy rain

    repondre message

  • 5 November 02:52, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Here Uhuru Kenyatta is sending a signal that Kikuyu in Kenya and Dinka in South Sudan are eternal leaders of the two countries for life. Freedom of speech, press and association are not acceptable. Rape, Murder and despotism should be part of life as long as the conduit of dollar flow to Nairobi is on going. My question is " where is morality and humanity in this christian Kenya?"

    repondre message

Comment on this article



