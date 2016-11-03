 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 3 November 2016

Sudanese doctors say 60 hospitals participate in renewed strike

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A striking doctor speaks to his colleagues, medical staff and patients in a Khartoum hospital on Thursday 6 October 2016 (ST photo)

November 2, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - In their second day of renewed strike action, the independent doctors union, Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) Wednesday announced that the refusal to non-emergency treatments in hospitals was a complete success..

The CCSD said that doctors in teaching hospitals have also joined the growing movement.

In a report released on Wednesday; the striking doctors said that 60 public hospitals have participated in the strike on Tuesday. They also warned against attempts by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) to intimidate the doctors and bread the movement.

On Tuesday, the doctors accused the government of failing to meet its pledges to improve hospital physicians working condition. On 13 October, they suspended their protest after meeting the Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel Rahman and Health Minister Bahr Idriss Abu Garda who vowed to respond positively to their claims.

The doctors have refused non-emergency treatments to patients to protest the poor working conditions and lack of medicines medical material. They also demand protection after the increase of attacks by frustrated patients and their families.

In a report on the strike progress extended to Sudan Tribune, the CCSD said it had informed the Federal Ministry of Health since Monday on the strike, citing the claims and the time frame of the protest.
“60 hospitals and thousands of doctors have participated in the strike across Sudan,” said the report, pointing that other several hospitals have not been included in the report yet.

The CCSD said that management in some hospitals have responded positively to the announced strike and cooperated with the striking doctors.

But, in some hospitals doctors were prevented from wearing a strike-badge and have been called to treat emergency cases to in a bid to break the protest, however "the doctors behaved professionally and did not respond to provocation," he group added.

CCSD statement further said that the security apparatus tries to intimidate the striking doctors from various hospitals and summons them, including the chairman of the doctors’ union Dr. Ahmed al-Sheikh.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.