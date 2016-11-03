 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 3 November 2016

SPLM-IO leader’s spokesperson missing in Nairobi

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 3, 2016 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) on Wednesday said James Dak, the spokesperson of the rebel leader Riek Machar, went missing after he was apprehended in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

JPEG - 23.6 kb
James Gatdet Dak, Riek Machar’s spokesperson ’Reuters photo)

"The office of the Sudan’s People Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition would like to regrettably announce the disappearance of James Gatdet Dak, the official spokesperson in the office of the chairman and commander in chief of SPLM/A-IO," Dickson Gatluak Jock SPLA-IO Deputy Spokesperson said in a statement.

"James Gatdet was kidnapped this afternoon around 4: 00PM by Unknown gunmen dressed in Uniform who came to his house in Nairobi Kenya. After picking him, his whereabouts is unknown up to this time", adds the statement.

Attempts by Sudan Tribune to reach Dak from last evening were unsuccessful as his known telephone numbers were switched off.

The SPLM-IO has accused South Sudanese security service of alleged involvement in Dak’s kidnapping and called on the Kenyan authorities to intervene so he is released.

The vocal rebel spokesperson, on Tuesday, published a Facebook statement welcoming the removal by the United Nations Secretary General of Lieutenant General Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki of Kenya from his position as the UNMISS force commander.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 November 07:47, by Lino pitia

    RIP.you are in the wrong profession.giving wrong information to your boss to act ruthlessly with lives of innocent people in the land of Kush,land full of wealth,beautiful people is what has haunted you.

    repondre message

    • 3 November 08:00, by Dengda

      Wishing someone death for political view is naïve and stupid. Your wishing him death you are blessing him too.
      South Sudan government will not succeed to killed all the opposing voices but will end vain and being charge as criminal government. Look at July incident, it grew more opposing voice than 2013 incident. I know you Lipta may you are Bor County, you are best of hatred.

      repondre message

      • 3 November 08:41, by Lino pitia

        Dengda,you are another vision-less south Sudanese like Gadet who never has good heart for the nation.Are u aware that this nation is in mess just beacuse of Riek and his cohorts who is none other than this Gatdet and Sultan kiir with his mad Makuei.Gatdet will survive only if he confess what he did is wrong.Makuei Lueth is our need prey by followed by Riek,then finally with Kiir.

        repondre message

      • 3 November 08:58, by Lino pitia

        it is not Kenya government behind kidnapping of Gatdet,not even the government since south Sudan government want him to preach war so that violence prevail and they continue benefiting from it.Gatdet is kidnapped by army robbers who want his riches,he has just stolen some big money from foreign aid SPLM-IO and he is in hot pursuit since day one.

        repondre message

        • 3 November 09:48, by Dengda

          @ Lipta
          To win the war, you must win people heart and mind by putting right policies in place, so that people truth and believes in you. That my vision. Intimidating oppressing and threat only result to resistance that’s my vision. Killing opponent for the sake of eliminating opposing voice does work either, it end up in rousal killing and more opposing will come up. Look that clearly Mr Visionary

          repondre message

      • 3 November 10:26, by Akuma

        It is not our will and wishes as South Sudanese people to make our people suffer in the hands of criminals. James Gatdet need to face justice for his crime against humanity and human crimes that he committed. My prayers are with him and his Kenyan kidnappers should not hurt or killed him. Let them deployed him back to South Sudan to be trial in court of laws

        repondre message

      • 4 November 15:26, by BM-21

        Dickson Gatluak Jock,
        Take care of your self leave alone the deportation of James Gatdet Dak, look at your deportation! Otherwise stop talking on behave of former IO, because we already have SPLM - IO in juba and not peak IO in the bush. Please ! please! Please! Stop!

        repondre message

    • 3 November 14:08, by Junubi

      Lino, Do you really have heart of peace for our Country? No you don’t have that heart you and your boss are the one act ruthlessly with lives of innocent people in the land of Cush, because you want to loot the properties of our Country, the people of South Sudan are so tried of such a tribe did not think for peace in South Sudan.

      repondre message

    • 3 November 14:11, by Midit Mitot

      Lino,
      sorry, James Gatdet is now taking his tea comfortably, don,t wast your time to leash your tail.

      repondre message

  • 3 November 07:48, by malenaath

    South Sudan is involved in this case Therefore he will be release as soon as possible
    Struggle continue

    repondre message

    • 3 November 09:14, by jubaone

      Malenaath,
      It could be bandits hired by Kiir. Kiir has even invited Kenyan MPs to Juba to table a motion to confiscate Riak’s assets in Nairobi. It could be Kenyan security. But this is unnecessary cos it could still suggest another general to take over. And withdrawing it’s UN forces questions Kenyas IGAD role as mediator and partner in SS. Maybe Kenya should summon SS Amb.for similar statesments

      repondre message

      • 3 November 09:39, by Mopedi

        Juba one,
        you are truly right let Kenyan government summon SS ambassador for what Lomoro lamented over the same issues

        repondre message

  • 3 November 07:54, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

    Look at this zombie called Gadet the spokesman of overall zombies, monkeys and Dr Doomed, how can u post such against a country that’s your host? God have mercy on such criminals and lunates .they are brain dead.

    repondre message

  • 3 November 08:02, by Bongdit

    What a lie, Gatdet is hiding somewhere and wants to a history out of himself. Who can kidnap an idiotic tribalist who is only good at inciting violence that end up victimizing his own brothers. Let him come out of his under bed hiding and denounce violence he preaches for.

    repondre message

  • 3 November 08:15, by Agany Malim

    working parallel always resulted to confusion. Riak is not longer a chairman of IO,therefore Dak was guilty of keeping reported to wrong person rather to Gai.However, the IO in National Unity Government was not happy with such behavior, so those involve in causing chaos in the Republic of south sudan are in hand of God.

    repondre message

  • 3 November 08:25, by NyanDengdit

    There is no country in Africa that except rebel. Machar office has been closed down in Ethiopia and Kenya.
    Tell the rebel to join the government of South Sudan without delayment.
    Kenya government is supporting government of South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 3 November 11:46, by Sir King

      Wa! There is no word spells "delayment" in English. Why to want politicking really? Go school instead of nothing on media....................

      repondre message

      • 3 November 12:40, by Bongdit

        There is exclamatory word like "Wa!" in English as well. So Mind you business. We want to know about GD. Lets find him first

        repondre message

  • 3 November 08:28, by Wise Murle

    Dak hasn’t been a clever guy before and if he is, there would be no reason to criticise a citizen who has been sacked while you are in the same country the person belong! Kenya has never give demn to opposit or government figures but the country is working hard to serve their interest. Dak have to watch out next, if there is chance of being alive. Let him tied his tongue to the country he spoiled

    repondre message

  • 3 November 08:30, by dinkdong

    They finally got him, huh? Well, reap the fruits of your sowing buddy!

    repondre message

  • 3 November 09:16, by Muorkuau

    I really would suggest that our government should ask Kenya to extradite James Gadet Dak to Juba in order to stand trail before the court of law. He was a rebel and must be brought to book for inciting violence in Juba. Traitor Dak is most wanted criminal who is extremely dangerous. his falling into the net means an end to paradoxical Nuer propaganda against Juba peoples leadership.

    repondre message

    • 3 November 10:18, by jubaone

      Mourkuau,
      You miss points. 1)There is no extradition agreement between SS and Kenya. 2)It is not a criminal offense and there are no legal charges in court for that. 3)No one knows, perhaps it was kenyan thungs hired by jienges in Nairobi to carryout this kidnap. 4)Kenya could also summon the SS Amb. in Kenya for similar remarks by SS Govt.? 5)Taban as FVP is Nuer, so which foolish propaganda?

      repondre message

      • 3 November 13:13, by Wise Murle

        Jubaone or whatever! Martin is not a minister of Information or govt spoke man & whatever he said is his view, Kenyan govt have no right to summon inSS ambassador. For your information JCE is not a govt in SS to make protocols or hire thugs in Kenya to arrest Gatdet. Finally, even if there is no extradition agreement between GOSS and Kenyan govt I still believed of some cooporations between the tw

        repondre message

  • 3 November 09:16, by Mopedi

    Dear all this is another big business Kenyan and South Sudan want to engage in.Last time Govt of RSS disengage KCB activities bcoz of money laundering and its economy is at risk now Kenyan want to indirectly plead for more business with Kiir Gvt.. it will not work anymore.it’s upon us all our resources are being played with in daylight we composed un reasonable songs about our lack of self awarene

    repondre message

    • 3 November 09:20, by Mopedi

      Mr. Dak was actually arrested by joint plan between KNS and SSNS at 4:00pm but released after attempt that they want to deport him back to Juba, now he is free his resident in Nairobi

      repondre message

      • 3 November 09:33, by OMUKAMA DAMSON

        He must be released immediately or else

        repondre message

      • 3 November 13:05, by Muorkuau

        Look at these innocent kids, Those of Juba One and Moped. Your agent is apprehended once and for all for his tribal behaviors and attitudes of incitement toward the government.His capturing is a major achievement that must send clear signal to SPLM IOs for them to negotiate their terms of surrender with the government in Juba. whether extradition is signed with Kenya or not, it is a deal done.

        repondre message

  • 3 November 09:50, by Kalo

    Politics is dirty game,expect anything at any time, you need to be smart of it,Gatdet made mistake by welcoming the removal of UN commander in South Sudan not knowing he was in Nairobi,there is no safe place in Africa, Gatdet too contributed to the recently violence in J1 when he wrote from his face book that Riek under arrested, final he deleted it but fighting never stopped until Riek fled Juba.

    repondre message

    • 3 November 09:58, by Kalo

      Cont,Kenyan security may involved in that, if he still alive, he need to change and be smart in his reporting, The same Nairobi was where Riek lost his wife Emma, Nairobi is not safe in terms of security for policitions.

      repondre message

      • 3 November 12:26, by Augustino

        For those who falsely accused SSG are liars, Gadet himself called for his own problems due to his impediment in politics. Removal of UN fourth batallion commander anger all African not Kenyan alone, so Gadet is his own problems in this situation.

        repondre message

  • 3 November 14:59, by Nuer Ka Nguan

    We all knew that Politics is too dirty indeed,but what James Gatdet seconded for the removal of Kenyan Commander of UN cannot even take him to be Jail,if the Leaders are not Leading for the Sake of Killing Civilian in Africa as whole but mostly in South Sudan Government since Crisis break out in 2013.

    repondre message

  • 3 November 15:01, by Freedom Advocate

    Kenya govt and security personnel should know it well that it’s a cheap politic and pathetic to arrest a foreign diplomat without charge, otherwise the decision taken by UNSG did not originate from SPLM/SPLA IO nor from James Gatdet in particular.
    World must open its eyes wide on this rampant and random arrest of oppositions diplomat.
    Release him now!

    repondre message

  • 3 November 15:03, by Freedom Advocate

    Kenya govt and security personnel should know it well that it’s a cheap politic and pathetic to arrest a foreign diplomat without charge, otherwise the decision taken by UNSG did not originate from SPLM/SPLA IO nor from James Gatdet in particular.
    World must open its eyes wide on this rampant and random arrest of oppositions diplomat.
    Release him now!

    repondre message

  • 3 November 17:20, by DHARCHEP

    I hope the security agent killed his ass. Peter Gatdet, was a sycophant. He only dare for food that was it.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.