SPLM-IO leader’s spokesperson missing in Nairobi

November 3, 2016 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) on Wednesday said James Dak, the spokesperson of the rebel leader Riek Machar, went missing after he was apprehended in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

James Gatdet Dak, Riek Machar’s spokesperson ’Reuters photo)

"The office of the Sudan’s People Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition would like to regrettably announce the disappearance of James Gatdet Dak, the official spokesperson in the office of the chairman and commander in chief of SPLM/A-IO," Dickson Gatluak Jock SPLA-IO Deputy Spokesperson said in a statement.

"James Gatdet was kidnapped this afternoon around 4: 00PM by Unknown gunmen dressed in Uniform who came to his house in Nairobi Kenya. After picking him, his whereabouts is unknown up to this time", adds the statement.

Attempts by Sudan Tribune to reach Dak from last evening were unsuccessful as his known telephone numbers were switched off.

The SPLM-IO has accused South Sudanese security service of alleged involvement in Dak’s kidnapping and called on the Kenyan authorities to intervene so he is released.

The vocal rebel spokesperson, on Tuesday, published a Facebook statement welcoming the removal by the United Nations Secretary General of Lieutenant General Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki of Kenya from his position as the UNMISS force commander.

