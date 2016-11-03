Kenya withdraws troops from South Sudan over dismissal of UNMISS commander

 
 
 
November 2, 2016 (JUBA) - Kenyan government Wednesday has decided to withdraw its troops from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in protest of a UN decision to sack the Kenyan force commander.

Based on the conclusions of an internal report on UNMISS failure to protect civilians last July, UN Secretary General, Ban Ki Moon relieved Lieutenant General Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki of Kenya from his position as force commander and proposed to Nairobi to appoint another general to replace him.

Reacting to this development, the Kenyan foreign ministry issued a strongly worded statement saying the decision would not "address the root causes of the unfortunate incidences in South Sudan nor does it offer a sustainable solution to the recurring violence in South Sudan".

The Kenyan government went further to say that the dismissal of General Ondieki was not transparent, and was decided without any formal consultation.

"This demonstrate complete disregard of our key role and responsibility in South Sudan. The manner in which the information was conveyed to the Government of Kenya revealed a high degree of disrespect for our country, and Jack of confidence in our troops and their contribution to regional peace processes," says the statement.

Accordingly, the Kenyan, foreign ministry announced the withdrawal of its troops from South Sudan saying that ’’the continued presence of its troops in South Sudan is no longer tenable and is inimical to their safety’’.

It also rejected Ondieki’s dismissal and the offer to nominate a replacement, and decided to disengage from the South Sudan Peace Process.

UN report said there was a lack of leadership on the part of key senior mission personnel, adding it led to a chaotic and ineffective response to the violence.

Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan are the three countries that brokered a peace agreement last August to end the South Sudanese crisis.

(ST)

  • 2 November 23:32, by Wani khooto

    Kenya,
    look at this shameless minister, can you understand what and why your commander was dismissed, the UN is not saying that your troop is misbehaving in south sudan but it was your commanding general who fail to perform his duty as required and that why he was dismissed.why simple rational take you so far. let them go Kenyan can not be trusted any way.we need even the whole UNMISS to leave.

    • 3 November 06:12, by Akuma

      Wani,

      That is the big problems with African leadership. They don’t want to embarrassed when they are wrong, instead Kenyan government appreciate of giving them task of nominate his successor, they are going further threatening to withdraws their troops. Who cares for their action? They will never be consider in other UN mission in the world when need be

      • 3 November 08:51, by Mr Point

        The assault by South Sudan government soldiers on the Terrain hotel which led to a journalist being murdered and aid workers being raped has had the desirable effect (for the government) of alienating one of the main backers of the Peace Agreement that Kiir did not want to sign. Kenya will no longer be the main provider of soldiers for the 4,000 Regional Protection Force.

        • 3 November 08:53, by Mr Point

          Rape and murder have helped the government towards meeting the President’s objectives.
          SPLA rapists oyeee!

    • 3 November 06:21, by Midit Mitot

      Kenyan people business minded let them go, their performances are poor.

      • 3 November 16:08, by jubaone

        Midit,
        Maybe Kenya should pullout KCB, Equity Bank, Stanbic, Cooperative Bank and all Kenyans in SS, stop Kenya Airways from flying to Juba. Is that the solution?

        • 3 November 18:45, by Midit Mitot

          Jubaone,
          South Sudanese communities are better than KCB, Equity, Stanbic, what so ever, Kenyan general was not serious to protect civilians from those gang and murderer government of Salva Kiir, let him go for-good.

  • 3 November 07:08, by Eastern

    Kenya should have left the South Sudanese mess eons ago!

    • 3 November 07:40, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      U wants the UN to achieve (regime change) u failed to achieve? Keep dreaming!

  • 3 November 08:18, by White Nation

    Kenyan people are cheaters and money lover let them leave South Sudan immediately and they will see who will be the loser even those Kenya who work with NGOs let them go back to their Country.

  • 3 November 08:18, by Dengda

    Kenya is believe to be one of the developing and democracy country in East Africa. Leadership is about taking right decision at the right. Off course negligence is the case here. Their mission to safe lives and if the leader failed he/she deserves sacking, it’s not job opportunity, it’s delicate task of humanity. Kenya as currently in her country, it growing impunity compare to previous government

    • 3 November 08:42, by Akook

      Kenya is behaving so arrogant here! Point is point, your General underperformed to the standard required of him by the UN, under such circumstances period!!!

      It had nothing to do with Kenyan government! Bring replacement if not, get out of the way. UN is made up of 193 nations. Who cares?

      • 3 November 12:35, by jubaone

        Akook,
        Kenya wants FM Mdm Mohammed to be the next AU Sec.Gen. If she can initiate a pull-out of Kenyan UN forces from SS just cos Lt.Gen.Ondieki has been fired. Can she manage the AU secretariat? No. Kenya can’t be a reliable partner any longer for such UN or AU missions it has absconded.

  • 3 November 09:19, by Kalo

    All African leaders are useless that is why they were pulling out from ICC,African citizens will suffer and Suffer unless new revolutions should take place like what had happening in Europe and USA.
    Son of Nuba

  • 3 November 09:27, by Mopedi

    Kenyan is not behaving arrogantly, but looking for business in a professional manner this is real work of brain live alone naive thinking of our useless goons in Juba.If Kenyan were not business oriented who have not seen and witnessed what happened in Juba when Tiger forces of Kiir rape,loot and killed people at the Hotel?

  • 3 November 09:43, by Bongdit

    All the troops must withdraw. What is especial if few whites where raped? How many women got raped around the world by the west’s soldiers. Look better, they were raped on luxurious beds and how about those raped on rocks and thorns around the world?

    • 3 November 14:28, by Nuer Ka Nguan

      Dear Leader
      Leadership is not to be famous for the sake of other words but u can start it from yourself as u were born naked from your mother womb!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • 3 November 11:19, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Kenyans are never ashamed at all. Their intention is just to make money out of South Sudan. The Republic of South Sudan is not benefiting from Kenya at all. From airline, banking, petty trading and prostitution, all carried out by Kenya in South Sudan. This is a parasitic relationship. Kenya should live us alone.

