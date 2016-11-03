 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 3 November 2016

Sudanese security arrests communist official, as doctors resume strike

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 2, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) has arrested the Sudanese Communist Party’s (SCP) Politburo member, Masoud Mohamed al-Hassan, said SCP.

JPEG - 53.2 kb
Sudanese Communist Party supporters hold flags as they arrive to the Friendship Hall in Khartoum to attend the SCP 6th convention on 31 July 2016 (ST Photo)

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday, SCP said that al-Hassan, who is also the SCP political secretary in the capital, Khartoum, was arrested and faces various methods of torture including lack of access to food, water and toilet.

The SCP denounced the NISS move, saying it signals that the government is no longer committed to the already small margin of freedoms.

It added that these detentions reflect the true face of the regime and lack of seriousness to engage in a genuine dialogue, demanding immediate release of al-Hassan and all political detainees.

It is noteworthy that al-Hassan is a member of the subsidiary body of the Khartoum Teaching Hospital’s (KTH) trade union which opposes government’s health policies.

He had been also arrested in October 2014 during a protest against the government decision to dismantle the KTH.

On 6 October, Sudanese doctors staged a strike and refused non-emergency treatments to patients to protest the poor working conditions, lack of medicines and protection of doctors after increasing attacks on medical staff by frustrated patients and their families.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD), an independent doctors union, on 13 October called off the strike following government pledges to introduce a bill to protect doctors to the parliament, improve training conditions for registrars and improve work environment in hospitals.

However, the CCSD on Tuesday announced the resumption of the strike saying the government didn’t honour its commitments.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.