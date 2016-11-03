 
 
 
South Sudan roots for special court to try government soldiers

November 2, 2016 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese official has advocated that a special court be formed to try soldiers who allegedly raped aid workers in the capital, Juba in July.

JPEG - 21.1 kb
A SPLA soldier stands in front of a vehicle in Juba on December 20, 2013. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

The deputy justice minister, Martinson Mathew Oturomoi, said several witnesses, victims and suspects were interviewed and there was reasonably ground to believe the soldiers murdered, raped and looted from aid workers.

"The rooms described in the [rape] victims’ statements were littered with women pants and other exhibits that indicate that rape was violent," Oturomoi told reporters Wednesday.

The South Sudanese official currently chairs the committee set up by President Salva Kiir to investigate circumstances that led to attacks at Terrain Hotel, in the outskirts of Juba.

At least 67 witnesses, victims and suspects gave oral, written and phone statements to the investigation committee. 27 vehicles were robbed by gunmen from Terrain Hotel but 13 vehicles are recovered with the help of the committee.

According to the committee, John Gatluak, a South Sudanese journalist was killed and it concluded that his death resulted from "targeted killing based on ethnicity."

"The committee recommends formation of a special court to try suspects who committed offences at Terrain Hotel during the July 2016 incident," said the official.

The committee said part of the report will be publicized, but details like names of victims, witnesses, suspects and their statement will be classified and not released.

The committee, however, said those who carried out the attack never targeted foreign nationals, contrary to testimonies from rape victims interviewed on the matter.

As such, members of the investigation committee had no evidence to believe "certain nationalities were targeted."

The report, among others, recommended further training of soldiers on human rights, respect for civilians during combats and addressing low pay for armed forces.

UN PEACEKEEPERS BLAMED

The United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon has sacked the commander of the UN force in South Sudan, a day after the world body released which accused its peacekeeping troops of failed to protect unarmed civilians in July.

A spokesperson for the UN Secretary General said Ki-moon demanded the “immediate” replacement Lt Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki.

The UN had instituted an independent special investigation into the July 2016 violence in the young nation’s capital to establish what actions its mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) undertook, including its response to acts of sexual violence in and around the protection of civilians sites at UN House and the attack on Terrain camp.

The special investigation found said the UN did not respond effectively to the violence due to an overall lack of leadership, preparedness and integration among the various components of the mission.

(ST)

  • 3 November 00:19, by sudani ana

    So one official advocates such court and you make it sound as though it’s a government direction!

    repondre message

    • 3 November 07:51, by Mun Loal

      Though committee is formed still idiots of Dinkawiy nothing will change.

      repondre message

  • 3 November 06:15, by Akuma

    President kiir need to fire this idiot deputy justice minister, Martinson Mathew Oturomoi....Who told him that soldiers can be tried in court when there is a rebellion in the country. He is the IO within

    repondre message

    • 3 November 06:34, by Midit Mitot

      Akuma,
      Even the bible told us that said true, the trust will set you free, your non acceptance of wrong doing will not help you at all.

      repondre message

    • 3 November 08:10, by Dengda

      @ Akuma it right for you to comment and react now, but yesterday it was premature. May be because you accepted guilt yesterday as you were aware of. The only good Dinka I know in GB are Aweilians and chic from yirol. Warrap and Atuot from Yirol are worst of all when it come to looting and raping. My advice please hang yourself before you go for trial to serves you little dignity.

      repondre message

      • 3 November 12:24, by Akuma

        ...no matter the name you call Dinka or other ruling tribes in South Sudan, you still kneel down under them period. South Sudan was not a donation from UN or other countries but through sacrifices of human lives and blood. So stay away in South Sudan if you don’t your tribes to be part of South Sudan

        repondre message

  • 3 November 07:22, by hard liner

    South Sudan will not produce the real perpetrators because they are from the inner circle of the presidency (Tiger), I am sure the suspects are innocent person possibly Equatorians who don’t have bark up in the government. I wish the raped aid worker are brought to prove if the suspects are truly the ones.

    repondre message

    • 3 November 09:02, by Mr Point

      @ hard liner

      It’s clear that part of the investigation function is to suppress unwanted evidence.

      "The committee ... said those who carried out the attack never targeted foreign nationals, contrary to testimonies from rape victims interviewed on the matter."

      repondre message

  • 3 November 07:59, by Agany Malim

    If generals were not trail why then soldiers?

    repondre message

  • 3 November 17:41, by nobets wanis

    Newsreporter reporting from republic of south africa poor poor. South sudan kodafan darfur inablity to triumph like your ancestors here in south africa RSA republic our nation booming business ahead in our rich metroplis sandton city 36 https://www.inyourpocket.com/johannesburg/sandton-city-and-nelson-mandela-square_123891v. come for a drive in capetown https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=khRDs2SKS

    repondre message

  • 3 November 18:21, by nobets wanis

    The people of south sudan must take pride in its own legacy azande empire and legacy of john garang and south independance of 2011 and create a new one for new generations to look back too. web.prm.ox.ac.uk/southernsudan/details/2005.111.15/index.html. www.ancient.eu/Meroe/ the. Azande empire in western equatoria 1880s in south was an empire like ancient meroe in sudan bc sudan legends

    repondre message

  • 3 November 18:32, by nobets wanis

    I mean why look at the ethopian empire legacy look at the nilevalley greats like ancient egypt 3000 year legacy https://m.harpercollins.com/9780062046123/the-civilization-of-ancient-egypt. The ancient egyptians were black and had roots in south sudan below https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ho8I2ksLZ0g. What about sudans legacy meroe www.ancient.eu/Meroe/ what about the legacy. Of john garang 1980 a

    repondre message

  • 3 November 18:34, by nobets wanis

    why look at the ethopian empire legacy look at the nilevalley greats like ancient egypt 3000 year legacy https://m.harpercollins.com/9780062046123/the-civilization-of-ancient-egypt. The ancient egyptians were black and had roots in south sudan below https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ho8I2ksLZ0g. What about sudans legacy meroe www.ancient.eu/Meroe/ what about the legacy Of john garang 1980s example

    repondre message

  • 3 November 18:56, by nobets wanis

    favourite film https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ItXiO4gl4jM&itct=CBoQpDAYACITCI3hsvCRjdACFU5dHAodhewCyVIcZmFsbCBvZiBraGFydG91bSBmaW5hbCBmaWdodA%3D%3D&hl=en-GB&gl=GB&client=mv-google. When the mahdist killed gordon of khartoum 1885 and winston churchill battle in sudan 1898 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=f6UmKsqz6aQ&itct=CB0QpDAYASITCOzlpveSjdACFcOlHAodWBMMcFITY2hhcmdlIG9mIG9tbWR1cm11bg%3D%3D&hl=en-GB

    repondre message

  • 3 November 19:11, by nobets wanis

    The sudan had great christian kingdoms nubia under king mukarra before it was the glourious 1000 year empire of meroe of queen candance bc what have happend had those kingdoms survived 15 century I think the coloniols that took over sudan 1898 changed and falsfied sudan history muhammed ali wanted to conquer sudan to find a black army with gold don’t listen to colonoil lies

    repondre message

  • 3 November 19:16, by nobets wanis

    Britain was under control of sudan and wanted to hide gold coloniols that took over sudan 1898 changed and falsfied sudan history muhammed ali wanted to conquer sudan to find a black army with gold don’t listen to colonoil lies changed and rewrote sudan history brainwashed you on sudan kitchner was lord of khartoum 1900 sudan achieved indpendance 1956 still no peace.

    repondre message

  • 3 November 19:26, by nobets wanis

    The people of the nilevalley must look back to the spiritt of unification create a new one south look back at those azande kingdoms under king gdwdue web.prm.ox.ac.uk/southernsudan/details/2005.111.15/index.html in western eequatoria and the legacy of john garang www.southsudannewsagency.com/index.php/2014/08/02/memorial-of-dr-john-garang /

    repondre message

  • 3 November 19:32, by nobets wanis

    the legacy of john garang www.southsudannewsagency.com/index.php/2014/08/02/memorial-of-dr-john-garang / south look back to he’s legacy with pride he started you of in 1980s its up to you know before it was the meroe empire www.ancient.eu/Meroe/ sudan legacy south stop fighting create a new legacy based on john garang post 2011 south sudan independance

    repondre message

  • 3 November 20:21, by nobets wanis

    The Newsreporter reporting from republic of south africa RSA republic our nation booming business ahead in our rich metroplis sandton city 36 come for a drive in capetown https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=khRDs2SKS. Keep up with our news channels www.sabc.co.za/news we report on south sudan. Meroe john garang legacy

    repondre message

Comment on this article



