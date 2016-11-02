 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 2 November 2016

Rights bodies petition AU chief over Hybrid Court for S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 1, 2016 (JUBA) – The African Union Commission (AUC) should prepare a draft statute for the Hybrid Court for South Sudan (HCSS) in consultation with relevant stakeholders and ensure that it is enacted through appropriate legal processes as soon as possible, various rights groups said in an open letter to the continental body.

JPEG - 8.7 kb
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC)

They urged AUC to immediately establish an evidence preservation mechanism as a precursor to the full operationalization of the HCSS.

“We, the undersigned South Sudanese and international non-governmental organizations, write to share our thoughts with you on the way forward for the Hybrid Court for South Sudan (HCSS),” partly reads the petition addressed to the AUC chairperson, Dlamini Zuma.

It added, “We recognize the efforts made by the African Union Commission (AUC) to date, as outlined in the Draft Project Proposal for Establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan.”

Last year, the AU demanded that a special court will be established to try war crimes suspects in South Sudan, a nation hit by civil war.

The move, the continental body said, was aimed at promoting an "African solution" to the violent conflict in the young nation.

An AU-initiated inquiry in to the conflict also found that both government and rebel forces committed widespread atrocities.

The formation of the Hybrid Court is part of the peace agreement South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar signed following intense diplomatic pressure from regional leaders

All the parties to the peace deal, however, formally committed to the establishment of the HCSS “by the AUC to investigate and prosecute individuals bearing criminal responsibility for violations of international law and/or applicable South Sudanese law committed from 15 December 2013 through the end of the transitional period.”

“We would encourage the AUC to solicit input from South Sudanese stakeholders and individuals with technical expertise on the inner workings of international and hybrid tribunals. In addition to providing specific details relating to the court’s location and jurisdiction, the statute should also address matters such as victim and witness protection, public outreach, and the participation of South Sudanese judges and staff,” further reads the open letter to Zuma.

The draft statute, it adds, could be shared with interested parties for input prior to its adoption through appropriate legal mechanisms.

“Once the statute is adopted, the HCSS will then be in a position to recruit staff and develop its Rules of Procedure and Evidence, again with input from relevant stakeholders, so that it becomes fully operational in a timely manner,” says the letter.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst-ever outbreak of violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 November 09:08, by Mopedi

    These SS claiming for establishment of hybrid court are seemingly shortsighted, peace is dead,govt non existence rebels every where in the country what will this institution do here,does this hybrid court use its constitution to stop bullets,genocide, and democide going on here? 12000 UN peacekeeping forces is being paid for being presence in SS the money suppose to build roads ,schools,hospital-

    repondre message

    • 2 November 23:04, by Wani khooto

      Mopedi,
      you are so stupid and you are among those who enjoy the suffering of South Sudanese.imagine if kirr is ousted out as you want, don’t you know that Kiir can go to the bush and form another rebellion and that will be cycle of war after war, why don’t you and your grps come back and vote rather than bullet and you will see Kiir leaving and this what we call democracy

      repondre message

  • 2 November 09:15, by Mopedi

    The only solution to SS war is Kiir’s regime be ousted out good democratic governance be established,constitution be in place an accountable patriotic and visionary leaders come up then Kiir will be nominated to head SS white house if he want then we shall relatively peace dividend,remember no any country want to bring peace here better we fight our selves and agree ourselves

    repondre message

  • 2 November 12:39, by nobets wanis

    South africa is a rich country as a newsreporter reporting from sandton city booming business going on brand new hotels apperaing sandton city a rich metroplolis we learn from great zimbabwe civilisation and now legend nelson mandela south should learn from the legacy of john garang and start a new legacy under 2011 the african union with ethopia help must bring peace to south sudan

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.