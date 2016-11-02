President Kiir served with report on rapes of foreign aid workers in Juba

October 31, 2016 (JUBA) - The committee that investigated attacks on Terrain Hotel, a luxurious facility for expatriates in Juba, where foreign humanitarian workers, mainly Americans, were raped by members of the South Sudanese army said it has presented to South Sudan President Salva Kiir the outcome of the investigation.

Aid workers from different Non-Governmental Organizations in South Sudan arrive at Wilson airport in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 13, 2016 from Juba. (AP Photo)

Matison Otoromoi, the chairperson of the investigation committee formed by President Kiir in July to unearth circumstances in which government forces attacked the hotel, killed a local journalist on ethnic ground and raped women and looted properties, said their work is comprehensive.

"This is the final phase of our work and what is now left is to address the public on how we conducted our work," said Otoromoi, who is also the deputy Minister of Justice.

Terrain Hotel was attacked on 11 July by gunmen believed to be government soldiers. Despite being close to United Nations peacekeeping base in Juba, there was no rescue from the blue helmet men.

An intervention by National Security Services of South Sudan ended the looting and harassment several hours later. The incident occurred on the last day of fierce battle between government forces loyal to President Kiir and soldiers loyal to former first vice president Riek Machar.

Machar fled the capital on 11 July, according to his aides, after the rival forces reportedly continued to violate a cessation of hostilities.

Otoromoi did not say if their report will lead to any criminal charges against government soldiers.

(ST)