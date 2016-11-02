 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 2 November 2016

President Kiir served with report on rapes of foreign aid workers in Juba

October 31, 2016 (JUBA) - The committee that investigated attacks on Terrain Hotel, a luxurious facility for expatriates in Juba, where foreign humanitarian workers, mainly Americans, were raped by members of the South Sudanese army said it has presented to South Sudan President Salva Kiir the outcome of the investigation.

JPEG - 20.8 kb
Aid workers from different Non-Governmental Organizations in South Sudan arrive at Wilson airport in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 13, 2016 from Juba. (AP Photo)

Matison Otoromoi, the chairperson of the investigation committee formed by President Kiir in July to unearth circumstances in which government forces attacked the hotel, killed a local journalist on ethnic ground and raped women and looted properties, said their work is comprehensive.

"This is the final phase of our work and what is now left is to address the public on how we conducted our work," said Otoromoi, who is also the deputy Minister of Justice.

Terrain Hotel was attacked on 11 July by gunmen believed to be government soldiers. Despite being close to United Nations peacekeeping base in Juba, there was no rescue from the blue helmet men.

An intervention by National Security Services of South Sudan ended the looting and harassment several hours later. The incident occurred on the last day of fierce battle between government forces loyal to President Kiir and soldiers loyal to former first vice president Riek Machar.

Machar fled the capital on 11 July, according to his aides, after the rival forces reportedly continued to violate a cessation of hostilities.

Otoromoi did not say if their report will lead to any criminal charges against government soldiers.

(ST)

  • 2 November 06:53, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That reported is not true.

    repondre message

    • 2 November 07:14, by Eastern

      Do you know what the report says; stop jumping to conclusions....

      repondre message

      • 2 November 09:10, by Mr Point

        It’s no surprise that Kiir supporters without facts, evidence or logic routinely deny that SPLA raped aid workers.
        They denied it when the independent evidence was a UN report.
        Now they deny it even when the report is by Kiir’s own justice minister.
        Kiir supports invent facts to fake their arguments.

        Here’s an example from Akumal who says that Machar is dead.

        http://www.sudantribune.com/spip

        repondre message

      • 2 November 12:30, by NyanDengdit

        There is no evidence of the raped.
        It’s just propaganda of the rebels.

        repondre message

    • 2 November 07:44, by Junubi

      Ayuiu, What kind a person are you that can deny a report that he did not even see? Dinka are always suspicious because they know themselves as a Virus to the people of South Sudan for the wrong things that they are doing to their own citizen that they are treating as foreigners.
      Think Positive and make sure the regime will change.

      repondre message

      • 2 November 14:34, by jubaone

        Junubi,
        It is worthless arguing with fools it is as if you’re giving a monkey a piece of gold. It just won’t understand. Better channel your energies toward realizing our dream of a free, democratic and progressive Equatoria. Just don’t waste your valuable time on South Sudan. It’s a hopeless case with all these barbarians.

        repondre message

    • 2 November 08:17, by Dengda

      @Ayuiu
      You are the very one who damage the country’s reputation. The report is not true because it say no rape and killing of journalist took place. Do you have problem with that outcome? Or you are aware of guilt finding and you don’t want accountability that why you prejudge it. Please answer Eastern question.

      repondre message

    • 2 November 14:17, by Midit Mitot

      Ayuiu,
      Your blind bosses does not know that the world is above their negative thought, they are denying something visible, sorry,the bullet is at the corridor of their pussy.

      repondre message

  • 2 November 07:13, by Eastern

    That man, Matison Otoromoi, being a servant of Kiir, will not implicate his king’s militias, the Mathiang Anyoor!

    repondre message

  • 2 November 07:18, by Mopedi

    whether true or not the UN chief has sucked out the peacekeeper’s commander bcoz of that, so Kiir and his committee should use this paper in their toilets.if the independent hybrid court was establish to investigate this report would have been fair.

    repondre message

  • 2 November 07:19, by Monye Kurok

    The report will obviously be biased and the perpetrators of the heinous crime will never face Justice. It is typical of kirr and his goons of hooligans. Just pathetic.

    repondre message

  • 2 November 08:09, by Bazinguaboy

    The report will surely read, "there is evidence that men in uniform perpetrated the attack. However, men in uniform can mean anybody who has access to uniforms including UN peacekeepers. No wonder their commander has been sacked. The perpetrators may also have been angered by statements by US officials ...." the usual things we say to justify such heinous actions. What a shame

    repondre message

  • 2 November 09:01, by hard liner

    I am quiet sure this drunken president will do nothing even if the report says his Mathiang Anyoor militia and some of the Tiger battalion members committed the atrocities (rape, killings and looting)! Just as he did not condemn the recent killing of 15 people in Kworojik Bungu the day before yesterday by his militia but was quick to utter nonsense when Dinkas were killed on Yei and Nimule road..

    repondre message

    • 2 November 09:17, by Mr Point

      The investigation into criminal activity that causes political instability will follow the usual stages.
      1. Atrocities are independently reported by the UN / civilian activists
      2. Govt routinely denies they ever happened
      3. Security agents and unknown gunmen intimidate witnesses
      4. Govt blames some other group
      5. Govt does nothing

      repondre message

  • 2 November 09:31, by Tilo

    I doubt if the perpetrator will be convicted

    repondre message

  • 2 November 10:29, by Dengda

    There’s also video evident from surveillance camera, they will attempt to deny but would be ashamed and disgusted by video.

    repondre message

    • 3 November 09:00, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      The attacks happened, it should not be denied or policies by any groups whether UN, Govt or Io.However, why not praising soldiers who went to rescued such a situations? The looters might be govt forces,defected io or civilians who put on uniform to fights on their own or loots.Don’t point your fingers blindly yah supporters of Dr doomed Riak.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



