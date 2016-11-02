November 1, 2016 (YAMBIO) – Five policemen who were deployed by a newly created Gbudue state’s government to guard Makpandu Refugees Camp in Yambio have been abducted by unknown gunmen since Monday night and taken to unknown location with all their weapons.

An eyewitness from the area told Sudan Tribune that a group of armed men surrounded the police station in Yambio which was established by the government of Gbudue state to give protection to the refugees and kidnaped the five policemen together with one Darfurian trader. One HF radio communications which was installed by a non-governmental organization operating in the camp was also taken away.

The source said there was no gunshot when they kidnaped five policemen and the unknown armed men did not enter the refugees’ settlement at Makpandu. Also, they did not loot anything in the stores erected in the camp.

The incident created panic and fear among the refugees forcing some refugees to flee to Yambio town for safety. And the incident has created fear to UN agencies and Non-government organization who are serving the refugees at Makpandu not to visit the camp as usual.

The authorities of Gbudue state have not yet made any statement regarding the incident at Makpandu, saying they have not received a clear report about the incident.

The alleged abduction happened a day after heavy attack by unknown armed group who attacked the Police Headquarters in Yambio on Saturday morning, killing one police officer and looting heavy weapons in the store and escaped to the bush with all the looted items.

Deputy Governor of Gbudue and Yambio town Mayor on Sunday toured Churches around Yambio town, informing people not to panic or flee their homes to avoid crossfire and the number of theft cases has increased in the recent days.

(ST)