 
 
 
Wednesday 2 November 2016

Juba says Machar’s absence will not derail peace

November 1, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir has downplayed the significance that the absence from unity government of the former First Vice President, Riek Machar, will derail implementation of the August 2015 peace agreement, saying the country must move forward.

JPEG - 27.9 kb
First Vice-President Riek Machar (L) and President Salva Kiir (R) listen to the national anthem following a ceremony during which Machar was sworn in on April 26, 2016. (Phot AFP/Samir Bol)

Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Kew Gatluak, told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that the cabinet had clearly stated and affirmed during a series of meetings with the delegation of the African Union the government’s commitment to fully implement the agreement.

“The delegation of the African Union Peace and Security came and was able to hold series of meetings with all the stakeholders and went to Malakal where they met the internally displaced persons in POC’s protection of civilian’ sites managed by the United Nations in South Sudan,” said Gatluak.

“In the meeting with the government they were convinced that a lot has been done. And it proved the commitment of the government to go ahead with the implementation of the peace agreement,” he claimed.

Meanwhile President Kiir’s controversially appointed First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, also said absence of Machar in Juba could not endanger the implementation of the agreement, claiming that there was no good working relationship between him and the government.

"The days when Riek Machar was in Juba, we witnessed strange relationship between him and government," said Gai.

Gai, a former chief negotiator for Machar during two years of talks with the government to end conflict, stressed that people of South Sudan need to move forward.

The president, he said, needs a partner and he cannot work in a vacuum. “Leadership of the SPLM-IO decided to go ahead with the implementation because the first vice-president is not here. He is not in Juba. So how do we move forward? He cannot take charge of his responsibility and the people of South Sudan need the things to go forward. They need the peace to be implemented,” he explained.

He was speaking to the delegation of the African Union over the weekend before departing the country on Monday after spending three days in the country to interact with different stakeholders in the peace agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 November 23:42, by Mr Point

    It will help peace if Machar is not in Juba.

    For the very good reason that Kiir will be unable to follow his insane obsession with trying to kill Machar, as in July when Kiir arranged the surprise attack of thousands of Mathiang Anyooor on Machar’s bodyguards.

    repondre message

    • 2 November 02:42, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      FVP Taban Deng Gai is a man with super brain who have heart of regaining & restoring torn dignity of Nuer & S. Sudanese at large, being known of tribal, aimless & fallacious rebellions created by myophic Dr. Riek Machar. U Want him or not, we accept & love him for his wise decision! Riek is now just an ordinary S. Sudanese. He’ll see Juba in TVs if he insists on armed resistance!

      repondre message

      • 2 November 09:24, by jubaone

        Schadrack,
        This is peace made by jienges for jienges. Now Kiir and Taban have to start relocating the capital city to Kuajok or Bentiu. Equatoria will make their own peace and in Juba cos it belongs to Equatorians. We don’t care whether comes to South Sudan, but we care that it comes to Equatoria by all means. So jienges and nyagats prepare to go back to your luaks. Good luck.

        repondre message

    • 2 November 06:38, by Mun Loal

      "Absence of Machar in Juba will not derail peace". Move if it will work out best for you? How many Dinka women begging in Juba, check if you will find other tribes rather than Dinka ladies. This shows that with out Machar still many more are coming to beg?

      repondre message

    • 2 November 14:57, by Midit Mitot

      Let them leashing their tail, but I know that peace will hang-up somewhere if Dr Machar in not included,

      repondre message

  • 1 November 23:56, by Naath

    Kiir is the foolish and power greedy tribal chief. Look at jerk administration is praising Taban for surrendering to him without questions. Kiir love Taban becase Taban is not going to change anything.

    repondre message

  • 2 November 00:09, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Taban is a political opportunistic who conspired with Kiir to assassinate Riek Machar in Juba for a position. He does not put the interest of the country above his. Without Machar in the cabinet peace is completely dead. There is going to be no peace. Right now war is going on in most parts of the country unlike the time Riek was in Juba before he was attempted to be killed by the Kiir in Juba.

    repondre message

  • 2 November 01:30, by Augustino

    Keep on barking and the Government headed by Kiir Mayardit and Taban Deng Gai never stop loving peace for people of South Sudan. Your bad wishes will go to your selfish stupid PHD holder Riek, you have seen Tut Kew is doing brilliantly in providing security advise to Kiir. We have no problem with anyone who wants peace and work with government. Go hell with Stugged leader. Riek will die of shame.

    repondre message

    • 2 November 06:59, by Mopedi

      Agustino,
      Sincerely speaking is the peace STD and Kiir is talking over and over belong to all SS? logically,keep talking thing has gone astray, evidence based no peace no system no government is SS, only Kiir and his cabinets plus JCE currently deceiving even some maskinin Dinka men and women
      do you think if kiir is eating u too eats?

      repondre message

      • 2 November 07:09, by Mopedi

        Anyway the main idea here is not breads as some of u may reason, but sustainable peace, for good governance, better education, health, economy, infrastructures in one nation for one people. do not take personalities to impede and take the country into a tribal village just bcoz u don,t like Dr.Riek to lead. if u think Dr.can’t do u think STD can? it ll take many year to argue when pple r suffering

        repondre message

    • 2 November 07:08, by jubaone

      Agustino,
      Kiir has not travelled anywhere in the South to promote his peace and Taban Gai can’t meet his top SPLA-IO cmdrs in Pagak or Equatoria to canton his forces. Even with 28 states jienges are still running away due to hunger and lawlessness. Kiir has become a toothless bulldog barking peace without concrete evidences. War is everywhere and he can only blame Riak to cover his misrule.

      repondre message

  • 2 November 07:10, by nobets wanis

    As a newsreporter from south africa reporting things in africa we south africans live in absolute luxuray our country focusing developing to a rich country and using our wealth diamonds to contribute making south africa a rich prosperous country the people of south sudan must find peace peace must not be delariled south must find peace and use its oil wealth and develop the country peace now

    repondre message

  • 2 November 08:29, by Agany Malim

    people of s.sudan shouldn’t keep on blaming the government for nothing, why don’t you think that, peace is for you and war result to your death? so it is better for you to choose peace then singing song of war every time about Riak and Kiir. Mind on your business and leave all nonsense thing on the media.

    repondre message

    • 2 November 09:39, by Mopedi

      Agany
      where will u mind ur businesses? government has chosen to go for war with its citizen, empowering its own men powers to wage war among themselves this terrorist govt should denounce war and call for real peace which is seen and feels in the country. We love this nation,we love ourselves we are hardworking but being deprived from all these by Kiir, Malong and his tribesmen.

      repondre message

  • 2 November 09:15, by Dengda

    The only problem we have here in South Sudan is denial, lies and failure to learn from the mistake we made. if we correct what we done wrong and devised strategy to correct it,we would prosper, but if we keep our head in the sand and pretend things are ok, we will continues to suffer. unprofessional politicians think dwelling on deception and lies will increase their chanc in power, but it’s not.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
