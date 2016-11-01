Taban accuses Machar of conducting ’parallel cabinet meetings’

 
 
 
October 31, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s current First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, has accused his former boss, Riek Machar, of running a parallel cabinet meetings that "rewinded" decisions made in cabinet meetings chaired by President Salva Kiir, a situation, which he said, eventually led to the 8 July fighting at the presidential palace in Juba.

JPEG - 17.7 kb
South Sudan’s former FVP Riek Machar, speaking to visitors at his residence in Khartoum, on 1 September 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)

Machar’s opposition faction however said Gai’s interpretation of the opposition party officials’ meetings was a misrepresentation or misunderstanding of how coalition governments work worldwide.

Taban Deng Gai replaced Machar in controversial process after the violence of July when Machar and his bodyguards were chased out of the national capital, Juba, by president Salva Kiir’s forces. He was the opposition’s chief peace negotiator. Gai’s appointment by President Kiir has been described as illegal and conspiracy by Machar’s faction but he insisted his working relationship with Kiir is boosting the implementation of the peace agreement signed in August 2015 between Kiir and Machar.

“The days when Riek Machar was in Juba, we witnessed strange relationship between him and the government (of President Kiir),” said Gai, speaking to reporters after meeting foreign diplomats in Juba on Monday.

“He (Machar) was parallel by the way in that he was promoting generals in the army. He was appointing ambassadors; he was appointing directors of police," he added to support his claims.

He said the working relationship between Machar and Kiir was not good because Machar used to call his 12 ministers in the cabinet for separate meetings apart from the official cabinet meetings.

NOTHING WRONG

However, Machar’s spokesman, James Gatdet Dak, said there was nothing wrong with Machar consulting separately with his party officials in the cabinet, arguing that this is how coalition governments normally work worldwide.

“Unless the illegal new First Vice President is not well acquainted with how coalition governments work worldwide, there is nothing wrong when cabinet members belonging to a different political party consult with their leader at the party level on how to approach policies in cabinet meetings,” said Dak.

Dak said the peace agreement itself has recognized Machar as the Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) as well as the Commander-in-Chief of the SPLA-IO as a separate co-national army for a period before amalgamation of two armies after implementation of security sector reforms.

He also said as the Commander-in-Chief of the SPLA-IO army, Machar had the right to appoint or promote and deploy his army and police generals, in the same way President Kiir had the equal right to appoint, promote and deploy his officers.

“Why would he miss this simple logic that a Chairman of a party in coalition government consults with his cabinet members, as well as a Commander-in-Chief of an army appoints, promotes and assigns his or her officers,” Dak said.

He said what was happening with the SPLM-IO leadership consultations were not separate “cabinet meetings” to pass partial resolutions for the coalition government to implement as “misrepresented” by Gai, but were rather party leadership consultations on how to approach matters in the coalition cabinet.

He revealed that the consultative meetings were mainly on how to initiate reforms in the cabinet in accordance with the requirements of the peace agreement.

Dak charged that Gai refused to attend those leadership consultations because he already had started the conspiracy with President Kiir to harm or replace Machar in the government.

Gai has failed to order SPLM-IO army to stop fighting government forces in war that spread to Equatoria regions which hosts the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

However, Gai, who was a minister of mining in Machar’s 12 cabinet slot as per the August 2015 peace agreement, said the former first vice president was acting as a co-president.

"He was running a parallel of ministers of 12 ministers. For example, if we have a council of ministers meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir, immediately after the meeting, he would collect his 12 ministers to his house to reverse and rewind all things which were agreed," he said.

The peace agreement, however, made Machar a powerful first vice president with his army having a separate chief of general staff, police and members of cabinet as well as majority opposition in the national parliament.

He, per the peace deal, was also to nominate governors for the country’s oil producing states of Unity and Upper Nile, which raised eyebrows within President Kiir’s camp.

Dak said Gai has simply surrendered to President Kiir to compromise the peace deal by scrapping its vital provisions which Machar was pursuing for full implementation and would have effected a real change in the country.

(ST)

  • 1 November 07:40, by Mopedi

    If Taban was saying this useless statement after lunch means he’s giving thanks for free lunch he had with Kiir, otherwise the article serve no purpose here.
    Taban has reach his ability to do no ability resorted in useless statement. JCE will not live u a live STD u diceived them that u have armies where ur armies?

    repondre message

    • 1 November 10:08, by Akuma

      Mopedi,

      Though you like him (Taban) or not, he is there to stay. Please if you don’t like him then follow your doom prophet of ngundeng to hell but not in South Sudan. Riek Machar has no space here in this land otherwise he will come here when all South Sudanese people are dead.

      repondre message

      • 1 November 12:01, by Mopedi

        Akuma,
        I am writing based on his intellectual resources portrayed here in the script not just writing as u thinks and let me tell every citizen of SS has the right to go out and come in any time he/she wishes and no one is capable of stopping someone from doing that whatsoever-build up your brain then launch your logical argumentation not just anything u thinks.

        repondre message

        • 1 November 12:10, by Mopedi

          If South Sudan is for us all who is against others? did you have idea about social closure,composition of a Society and it subsequent leadership structures versus resources? this is why SS elite condemning Dinka government for doing this not everyone hate every Dinka for being Dinka, even me my wife is a Dinks’lady. we argue logically with hope of building better nation to fit one people

          repondre message

        • 1 November 18:44, by Mr Point

          There’s nothing to gain by challenging Akuma in fact or logical argument. He told us months ago that Riek Machar is dead. Let Akuma believe his errors.

          repondre message

      • 1 November 12:15, by Mun Loal

        el Taban lisa taban,he is pleasing Kuethping for the fake position he got fro JCE, hell with you!
        Dr. Machar will reign this nation though you position’s desperate like it or not.

        repondre message

  • 1 November 08:13, by Dengda

    Taban don’t let cat out the bag, you are FVP, continues doing your dirty work. or the same testimony will be use against you by the same people you are praising. Off course it was not one government but government of unity with separate entities, may you surrender your IO. 2018 would bring government under one umbrella.

    repondre message

    • 1 November 11:04, by jubaone

      Dengda,
      I understand that Taban is not really a keen reader and may have totally misunderstood the provisions of the peace deal with concurrent powers to Riak. Riak has an army and as C-in-C could appoint his own generals. Kiir could also do that for his jienge soldiers. He could nominate ambassadors but not appoint them. Taban just misunderstood everything. Sad for a FVP

      repondre message

  • 1 November 08:31, by White Nation

    Taban you are selfish person who your interest is to kills Nuer, like what you did in 2008 in Bentiu when you kills body guards of Paulino Matip Nhial with Tanks and destroyed his base with Tanks(debaba). So all people know your evils and Nuer will not accommodated you with your dirty politics.

    repondre message

    • 1 November 08:47, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Lako Jada Kwajok,
      Quote, "The sons and daughters of Equatoria region have risen to the occasion and taken upon themselves the responsibility of rescuing the country from total collapse and widespread chaos.”Unquote

      repondre message

      • 1 November 08:48, by Paul Ongee

        Don’t misuse the name Equatoria or Equatorians such that it appeals to those with chicken minded currently following fugitive and traitor Riek Machar Teny like you. Are Equatorians educated like Swiss if you know something/anything more about them? Riek Machar thought federalism would ring best to the ears and minds of his followers but when asked “What type?” He could never answer until……

        repondre message

        • 1 November 08:49, by Paul Ongee

          …he was forced out of Equatoria region, complaining of suffering 37 days only to cross to the DRC where the fate of his forces will soon be tabled for discussion by UNSC. Cheap and tribal politics of Riek Machar and Lam Akol does not resonate with the reasonable Equatorians or South Sudanese intellectuals. I think you’re influenced by reading divisive articles and politics of Nyamelipedia.

          repondre message

          • 1 November 08:49, by Paul Ongee

            The reason why some Equatorians joined Riek’s senseless rebellion is bcoz they see it as an opportunity for getting fake “high military ranks, positions & employment opportunities.” This is the truth. Now, see how you preach the language of Riek that “we don’t want Dinka”. Would it really make sense if every tribe in RSS says, “we don’t want tribe A, B or C, ya lost followers of Riek?

            repondre message

            • 1 November 08:50, by Paul Ongee

              To Riek Machar, he sees you as a powerful force he can use to elevate him to the powerhouse or oust President Salva Kiir Mayardit. Ask Sudan to tell you the truth and the difference between SPLA/M and Riek Machar who gets logistical support from Khartoum without achieving any objectives but in the end he and his cohorts rejoin their own brothers in the RSS to be forgiven for the sake of peace.

              repondre message

              • 1 November 08:50, by Paul Ongee

                Riek believes that if his rebellion cannot succeed in Upper Nile region because it’s always seen as their “old politics of renewing lifeline with Khartoum and shift of allegiance”, it’s better brought to Equatoria and Bahr El-Ghazal regions as advised by Khartoum. Who is telling you Lako Jada Kwajok that Equatoria and Bahr ElGhazal regions are for Riek’s cheap tribal politic?

                repondre message

                • 1 November 08:51, by Paul Ongee

                  To Riek Machar, Dinka is an obstacle to his perceived presidency. To Equatorians, he preaches the same thing indirectly but urges Equatorians directly to fight hard because they’re already given fake “military ranks and positions” as Bashir used to promote militia warlords. Riek’s ignorant followers can easily end up in Ethiopia and Khartoum to continue building those beautiful Amarat.

                  repondre message

                  • 1 November 08:52, by Paul Ongee

                    Even those misguided IDPs in the UNMISS Poc sites who come out to target Dinka and their fellow Nuer brothers who refused to join Riek Machar’s senseless rebellion are complaining. To Riek it’s a “typical tribal war” dressed in national costume. To Equatorians, it’s an opportunity to get high positions, military ranks and employment opportunities. So, where’s the real meaning of this war?

                    repondre message

                    • 1 November 08:52, by Paul Ongee

                      Riek Machar wants Junubin to stay united only when they are in Khartoum as it used to be in those days of Islamic-based system of oppression and marginalization. At construction sites, Junubin loved themselves more than fake Arabs of Sudan because if something went wrong or wage not paid, that Arab would be in problem. They support each other in a fight or to get the money paid.

                      repondre message

                      • 1 November 08:53, by Paul Ongee

                        SPLM/A was formed in 1983 when Riek Machar was still completing his PhD. Having completed he rushed to join SPLM/A only to lead, but not to follow Dr. John Garang de Mabior or whoever might have been chosen to lead SPLM. I always focus on Riek’s record because in 1991 he broke away, claiming that the movement (SPLM/A) was not democratic, fell short of singing federalism or confederation.

                        repondre message

                        • 1 November 08:53, by Paul Ongee

                          Riek Machar was not even aware of SPLM/A manifesto, why was SPLM/A formed in the first place, and how would it succeed strategically to achieve its objective, mission and vision. What are the values of SPLM/A. With that level of education, Riek Machar came aboard, smiling only with intention to lead but not to be led. With the ups and downs of post-Mengistu era, Riek said “the window of…….

                          repondre message

                          • 1 November 08:55, by Paul Ongee

                            ……opportunity has come for Nasir Faction to be formed. Lam Akol had the same feeling of forming Fashoda. Birds of the same feather flocked together as it’s happening again today. In their minds, they see that if they have PhDs like Dr. John Garang, why would they not lead SPLM/A, or form another movement to challenge SPLM/A, without considering that they might be forgiven one day.

                            repondre message

                            • 1 November 08:57, by Paul Ongee

                              But the question is “Why was Nasir Faction or Fashoda not democratic?” Does a popular movement have to be led by PhD holders only? If that was the case, why ANC succeeded under Nelson Mandela? Fidel Castro of Cuba and many others. Riek Machar and Lam Akol are well educated but their minds are completely empty. Believe me or not. Degrees & application of knowledge r 2 different things.

                              repondre message

                              • 1 November 09:05, by Paul Ongee

                                I am not worried at all about any senseless tribal movement formed to fight the leadership of President Kiir Mayardit because the leadership has accommodated every tribesman in the South Sudan since 1983 for those who got a chance to experience bush life and from 2005 up to day for those who didn’t get a chance to experience bush life. Those who joined only to lead are the ones signing KPA-1997

                                repondre message

                                • 1 November 09:12, by Paul Ongee

                                  ...dumping his followers in Khartoum in 2002 and returning for forgiveness. They used to staying in AC-Hotel, smiling and pretending to look presidential in Conference Halls. They promote untrained followers to any military rank deemed fit without knowing where the SPLM/A or Independent South Sudan has come from and heading. They formed their own movements and still failed to maintain/win any war.

                                  repondre message

                                  • 1 November 09:18, by Paul Ongee

                                    The cycle of forming and reforming movements or parties over and over gain is surfacing in different ways and colors only to fool those who do not know anything about individual record and political history of South Sudan. The likes of Riek Machar and Lam Akol do not want to talk about general election whether he/she will be voted in/out because they are ware of their own record but fooling other

                                    repondre message

                                    • 1 November 09:43, by jubaone

                                      Paul Ongee,
                                      Dr. Lako Kwajok has formed his own movement and has nothing to do with Riak. Do you at all really read and understand well? You must have a serious problem; paranoia and psychosis, a degenerative sense of perception and delusional attempt to refuse reality. Riak is your problem and you need urgent counselling.

                                      repondre message

                                      • 1 November 10:55, by Augustino

                                        Jubaone, Paul Ongee is more aware of articles and he is writing with experience in mind, he tells our experiences in Movement. We have been fighting all these tribal rebellion of Riek and Lam, now you are excited for rebellion in Equatoria which will soon die off since Kwajok is inexperienced soldier fighting for high ranking only.

                                        repondre message

                                    • 1 November 09:44, by Paul Ongee

                                      The cycle of forming & reforming movements or parties over and over again is not new, surfacing in different ways, time & colors only to fool those who do not know anything about individual record & political history of South Sudan. The likes of Riek Machar & Lam Akol don’t talk about general election whether he/she will be voted in/out because they are pretty aware of their own records.

                                      repondre message

                                      • 1 November 10:11, by Paul Ongee

                                        De tabia ta Arabs. I have seen it in Khartoum during the interim period. After cabinet meeting every Thursday, the SVP is directed by Bashir to meet again and come up with their final decision. That was why SPLM cabinet ministers in Khartoum were surprised why the unanimous decision was overturned after they went back home for their weekend. Bashir coached Riek Machar to do what they do in Khartou

                                        repondre message

    • 1 November 18:46, by Mr Point

      How long does Taban have ahead of him? Malong and Kiir planned to kill him in February. You’ve got to ask yourself: does Taban feel lucky to have been spared?

      repondre message

  • 1 November 10:22, by hunter boy

    Ongee is having chronic malaria, he can’t read and understand things before commenting. I think is copy pasting those stupid histories from somewhere. And also having some personal problem with risk.

    repondre message

  • 1 November 11:28, by Monye Kurok

    Hahahah..........and Dr.Machar accuses Taban of commanding ghost army.

    repondre message

  • 1 November 12:11, by Philosopherking

    Taban betrayed the people of South Sudan for his personal interests. He knows very well he has failed, since war has continued since he was controversially appointed to his post. Till date no single IO soldier has reported to his cantonment site. He is being used by president Kirr. The only way forward is for Taban to step down and ask riek to step in for the shake of peace. Shame on him!

    repondre message

  • 1 November 13:50, by Monye Kurok

    Am I the only one who never finish reading the comments of Paul Ongee?

    repondre message

    • 1 November 16:35, by Redeemer

      Monye
      Though you don’t read Ongee’s comments you know them by heart, because they are facts and reflects what was happening during the liberation war, facts are bitter, you are accusing him of pasting because you have nothing in your head. my advice to you is learn from him, he is a living history

      repondre message

      • 1 November 16:47, by Redeemer

        Dak is dying because of Taban but no matter how much you accuse him of have little or no capacity is kicking of a dying horse. How did you appoint him as Chief Negotiator if he was with no capacity? Everybody new at the eve of IO formation that Taban is the pillar and that is why he doesn’t want it die

        repondre message

    • 1 November 18:40, by Mr Point

      I do not have the time to start reading any comment by Paul Ongee

      repondre message

      • 1 November 19:05, by Eastern

        Live alone this Dinka man who’s in love with the Acholi name thanks to the home Magwi county gave to his tribesmen following the 1991 onslaught on their ancestral land in greater Bor by the Nuer militias; I don’t read that crap either.

        repondre message

      • 2 November 04:35, by Eyez

        Paul Ongee
        You’r an utter idiot and probably a Jienge bastard who is trying to be an Equatorian. You seem deluded and with a twisted brain full cow dunk.

        Don’t you know that, only an ’empty tin makes a lot of noise’ So please, do us a favor and stop stop posting your stupid garbage.

        Equatoria is flexing its muscles and like it or not, its time for your Jienge to leave.

        EquaExit now!

        repondre message

