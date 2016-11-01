 
 
 
October 31, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. President Barak Obama Monday extended sanctions on Sudan for another year, saying Khartoum actions and policies that caused these sanctions continue to pose a threat to the national security and U.S. foreign policy.

U.S. President Barack Obama signs the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 into law in the Oval Office the White House in Washington on March 29, 2016 (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst Photo)

On 21 September 2016, the Department of State welcomed Sudanese government efforts to combat terrorism and its increased cooperation with Washington.

"While countering terrorism is an important objective for the United States, we continue to engage the Government of Sudan on protecting human rights, resolving internal conflicts, addressing humanitarian needs, improving regional stability, and advancing political freedoms, accountability and reconciliation," further said the statement.

Obama’s order maintains several sets of U.S. sanctions imposed in November 1997 which restrict U.S. trade and investment with Sudan and block government’s assets of the Sudanese government. It also includes additional sanctions in relations with the conflict in Darfur region introduced by two Executive Orders in 2006.

In a letter to the U.S. Congress speakers Obama pointed to the executive orders of November 3 1997, April 26, and October 13, 2006 saying the crisis constituted by the actions and policies of the Government of Sudan that triggered these decisions has not been resolved.

"These actions and policies continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," he further emphasized.

However, the Department of State in a separate statement minimized the renewal of sanction saying it is "a technical decision and part of a routine, annual process that does not prejudice the ability of the President to provide sanctions relief at any point in the future".

It further reiterated Washington commitment to o continued high level policy engagement with Sudan saying that the American administration " has been quite clear with the Government of Sudan on the steps that need to be taken to secure economic sanctions relief"

Sudanese officials recently expressed hopes that President Obama before the end of his second term would lift the sanctions on the eastern African country saying Washington is convinced of its inefficiency and that it harms ordinary Sudanese.

  • 1 November 06:07, by Jalaby

    Obama is lying, he knows very well Sudan poses no threat to US national security but I believe this renewal sanctions due to the up coming US presidential election and he doesn’t want to give the Republicans any chance to attack Hillary Clinton and avoid putting her chances at any risk!
    Jalaby Abo Jalabia

    • 1 November 07:11, by South South

      Jalaby,

      You are very wrong, the government of Sudan is a terror government. They came to power as National Islamic Front. They changed their name after that to Congress Party, well, if you change wine from red cup to white cup, it still called wine,right?

    • 1 November 11:14, by Kalo

      Jalaby,no save Haven for you unless you solve the all problems in Sudan,terrorist groups.

      • 1 November 12:27, by Paul Ongee

        Ya Jalaby Abo Jalabia
        I have made a comment recently when US was pressuring South Sudan not to support non-existent Darfur rebels of Sudan. Some of you rushed to praise Omer Bashit when he issued ultimatum to South Sudan to expel the same non-existent Darfur rebels. I asked simple question “Which rebel leader held a conference recently in Khartoum, Riek or Minawi in Juba?

        • 1 November 12:28, by Paul Ongee

          There was no any answer and I said “You know nothing about US policy towards Sudan” in particular. Sudan expelled only Osama Bin Laden but the level of cooperation with the US to combat terrorism remained under US radar 24/7. Look at the below statement:

          • 1 November 12:29, by Paul Ongee

            "While countering terrorism is an important objective for the United States, we continue to engage the Government of Sudan on protecting human rights, resolving internal conflicts, addressing humanitarian needs, improving regional stability, and advancing political freedoms, accountability and reconciliation,"

            • 1 November 12:30, by Paul Ongee

              1. “Protection of human rights, resolving internal issues, advancing political freedoms, accountability and reconciliation,": Eg. POWs, Darfur conflict, the issues of the two areas (S.K &B.N), handling of opposition groups in the two areas, including Eastern Sudan. Organization of Confidence-Building Workshops and holding perpetrators accountable for crimes committed.

              • 1 November 12:30, by Paul Ongee

                2. “Humanitarian needs”: Eg. Unfettered access to war affected areas.

                3. Improving regional stability”: Eg. Outstanding issues between N-S, border demarcation, Abyei Protocol, refrain from providing logistical support to Riek Machar whom you play with like a toy. All these are summed up in the above four (4) lines of statement from the US Department State.

                • 1 November 12:35, by Ssam

                  This is all a wish list that NGO’s like AI, HRW or Enough project want. The US is only using it to pressure Sudan for concessions on so many other things you have no idea about. Many economical for its own gains. The sanctions will be lifted and non of those things will happen - quote me PAUL and i’ll remind you when it happens

                  • 1 November 15:27, by nobets wanis

                    I think it was right to impose sanctions on sudan the us should impose sanction on south sudan too for its inability to find peace there’s war in darfur kodafan and war in south sudan, I’ve studied sudanese history pretty good from the nubian 25 dynasty to the legacies of ancient egypt 3000 year legacy on the nilevalley the nubians of sudan after leaving a legacy of 25 dynasty left a legacy in sud

                    • 1 November 15:30, by nobets wanis

                      meroe kingdoms 1000 year dynasty to christian kingdoms of nubia in the modern period there were great south kingdoms called azande in equatoria that stood up to british rule like the mahdists that killed gordon of khartoum 1885 to the legacy of john garang that unified south sudan in 1980s that led to south sudan independance 2011 all these past legacies were based on. Unification

                      • 1 November 15:38, by nobets wanis

                        The roots of sudan problems today goes back to the days of coloniolisim when the lord kitchner defeated the khalifas in battle of ommdurmun 1898 and south sudan which was already under muhammed rule was now under britian, muhaamed true ambition for sudan was to find a black army not servants coloniol changed altered history sudan has achieved peace 2005 Cpa I think sanctions right sudan and south

        • 1 November 12:31, by Ssam

          Holding a press conference is different to supplying weapons, logestic and hiding armies in your land or using them to fight with your army. All evidence is South Sudan is helping Sudan rebels, only evidence is sudan provided a bed for Machar. Deny it like your illiterate generals do, but you cant deny the NGO’s, satelite and pictures of JEM/SLM and SMPLN running around in S Sudan - i can show u.

    • 1 November 12:25, by Ssam

      You 2 have no idea of politics and both nothing but racists wanting harm to Sudan. Jalaby is right. if you put your hate aside and use those small minds you would understand politics, especially US politics. Everything you hear in News has nothing to do with what happens behind closed doors. US already decided to lift sactions, just waiting for the right time & get ppl use to idea.

    • 1 November 12:28, by Ssam

      South Sudan - terrorists? You islamaphob - tell me one terrorist act Sudan committed on any other country fool! Kalo you poor Nuba. Both of you are SPLM ! The US and world saw what both of you did to south sudan and no longer trust rebel/SPLM mentality. Kiir, Arman, Agar, Hilu - you’re all the same. Claim to be freedom fighter, but just warlords wanting to get rich off others blood.

      • 1 November 15:00, by Kalo

        Ssam,poor Nuba hahaha,when you came from Arabia, you did not bring resources with you,you have stolen resources from marginalize areas and started calling others poor, final you will regret in Sudan, keep on washing your ass and anus but no save havens for you later,sanctions must be there till comprehensive solutions accepted by NCP.
        Son of Nuba.

