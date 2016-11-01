Government chief negotiator rules out resumption of Darfur peace talks soon

October 31, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Head of Sudan’s government negotiating team for Darfur track Amin Hassan Omer has ruled out resumption of talks soon renewing his government’s demand to disclose rebel locations before reaching any cessation of hostilities agreement.

Head of government delegation for talks for peace in Darfur Amin Hassan Omer speaks to reporters in Addis Ababa on Friday 20 November 2015 (ST Photo)

Last August, direct peace talks in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, between Sudanese government and Darfur rebel movements under the auspices of the African Union have collapsed after rebels throw out government requests to disclose fighters’ locations.

The Sudan government delegation demanded an alleged 13 rebel locations that could be defined by coordinates are disclosed. However the Darfur armed movements have entirely rejected the government’s demand.

According to the semi-government Sudan Media Center (SMC), Omer said the government wouldn’t sign any agreement with the Darfur rebel groups unless their locations were determined, ruling out that talks would be resumed soon.

He stressed that they didn’t receive any invitation from the African mediation to resume the talks, renewing call to disclose rebel locations in order to reach a cessation of hostilities agreement.

Omer held the rebel movements responsible for the failure of the latest round of talks, saying that any coming negotiations must be held within the framework of the Doha document for peace.

Two Darfur groups, Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM) led by Minni Minnawi and Justice and Equality Movement led by Gibril Ibrahim disclosed that they met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on 19 October.

They said the meeting was a continuation of previous meetings with the Ugandan President and his aides in support of the AU mediation led by President Thabo Mbeki to achieve peace and democratic change in Sudan.

Also, in a parallel effort, Chadian President Idris Deby met recently in Berlin with JEM leader and Abdel Wahid al-Nur the leader of another faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement.

Following the meeting the two rebel leaders announced they would send delegations to Ndjamena in the near future for further discussions on peace in Sudan. They also said that Minnawi agreed to join them.

The Sudanese army and its allied militias have been fighting a number of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

(ST)