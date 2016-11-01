 
 
 
Security forces disperse medical students protest in North Darfur

October 31, 2016 (EL-FASHER) - Sudanese authorities on Monday have dispersed a demonstration by the medical students at the University of El-Fasher in North Darfur state following five weeks of protest against exorbitant tuition fees.

Sudanese students run during a demonstration in the capital, Khartoum, on 9 December 2012, as they rallied in support of four dead students originally from the conflict-plagued Darfur region (Photo: Getty Images)

A medical student told Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity that hundreds of students have gathered on Monday to demonstrate near the premises of the Faculty of Medicine, saying they were attacked with sticks and horses.

“The students gathered in front of the classroom in which the freshmen were supposed to begin their classes on Sunday but we were beaten by the university guards and other people in civilian clothes who were armed with weapons, sticks and horses,” he said.

He pointed that several students have been injured, stressing that their strike is still ongoing.

On 6 October, medical students at the University El-Fasher decided to boycott lectures in protests against the exorbitant fees imposed by the administration, warning that 90 percent of the students would abandon the university due to inability to pay the fees.

It is noteworthy that the registration fees has increased from 350 pounds SDG (about $20) to 750 pounds while the tuition fees went up from 1250 pounds to 3500 pounds (about $220).

On 15 October, the university president Osman Abdel-Jabar said the decision to raise the registration and tuition fees was carefully studied, saying the new fees are similar or maybe less than those applied in other universities.

The university administration has threatened to shut down the Faculty of Medicine if the students continue to boycott the lectures and warned them against this move.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

