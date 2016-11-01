 
 
 
South Sudan president vows to implement peace accord

October 31, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President, Salva Kiir has reiterated his personal commitment to fully implement the 2015 peace deal, stressing the need for dialogue.

JPEG - 31.2 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (Photo: Reuters)

“War is not the best interest of anybody and as the president I assure you of our commitment to fully implement the peace agreement. We have made significant progress with Comrade Taban Deng Gai”, said Kiir.

He called on South Sudanese to unite and start building a nation they wanted to establish after two decades of armed struggle for secession from neighbouring Sudan.

“After our independence the first priority for us was to building the nation we wanted to establish, unfortunately some of brothers decided to place their own interest above the common and their actions plunged the country to the situation we are in today. But I am hopeful this situation will change. It will not remain the same," said the president.

He added, "l we need now is the support of the African union and the international community to help implement the peace agreement”.

The South Sudanese leader was speaking to a delegation from the African Union, which met him at the end of a three-day visit to the country to assess the situation as to check on the progress so far made in the implementation of the peace agreement.

The head of the African Union delegation, Catherine Muigai Mwangi said her team held discussions with President Kiir, the first vice president, former political detainees from the ruling party, other political parties, religious groups, civil society activists and heads of diplomatic missions in South Sudan regarding the peace process.

“The Africa Union has been here in South Sudan since Friday; we travelled to South Sudan because we wanted to find out first-hand, the progress that has been made regarding the implementation of the peace process. We also wanted to find out the situation regarding peace and reconciliation, regarding other socio-economic issues," said Mwangi.

The AU delegation, she added, obtained actualities of the situation in the country.

“As we leave Juba today, we have a better understanding of what the challenges that are facing this country especially the implementation of the peace agreement. We have reassured the leadership and people of South Sudan that we will remain engaged and will continue to support South Sudan in implementing the peace agreement and make sure that peace comes back to South Sudan”, explained the delegation head.

The delegation from the continental body also had an opportunity to speak to the internally displaced persons in the United Nations protection of civilian camps in the Upper Nile state capital, Malakal.

"Our final word is to urge every single South Sudanese to agree to peace, to agree to dialogue, so that finally your country can start on the road of recovery,” said Mwangi.

(ST)

  • 31 October 20:13, by Naath

    Foolish tribal chief, which peace you are vowing to implement?

  • 1 November 01:55, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Lip service peace is not peace at all. A bad peace is worse that the war itself. A national conference under independent body must be invoked to enable South Sudanese to decide about their governance and not J1 with its guns. The best option is for Kiir and his system should resign to enable citizens to find a way out.

  • 1 November 06:11, by Augustino

    you are wasting your time by abusing the president and bad wishes which cannot be materialised ever, when people talk of peace you talk shiit, when we talk guns you run away and start crying of peace, we are happy with Taban and more Naath intellectuals who are doing good jobs for the government. so few dogs barking are not our problem in the government now as more progress is made, world saw them

  • 1 November 08:38, by Angelo Achuil

    "We have made significant progress..." Really??? Week by week, life is getting impossible for the weak.Our country is being deserted, people starving, and violence everywhere. I think the president need visit states first and "see" what happened. He seemed disconnected with reality on the ground - visit any like Torit, Rumbek, Malakal, kuajok, Yambio by Road and "SEE" it yourself.

    • 1 November 11:35, by Monye Kurok

      He doesn’t leave the cage, otherwise he would be acquainted with the situation on the ground.

  • 1 November 11:33, by Monye Kurok

    This guy still thinks that there is peace being implemented. Can somebody for God’s sake wake the nigga up.

  • 1 November 12:16, by Philosopherking

    There is fighting in the east, central and western equatorial. Fighting in Unity, Bntiu and Bahrain el Ghazal! What peace is Kirr implementing? he talks about implementing the agreement fully, yet he insists on his 28 states; isn’t this his first move in dishonouring the agreement? Again, how do you implement a peace agreement by himself after trying to assassinate his peace partner?

