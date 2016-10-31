 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 1 November 2016

Ethiopia frees 2,000 protesters as hundreds seek amnesty

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 2, 2016 (Reuters Photo)

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

October 31, 2016 (ADDIS ABABA) – More than 2,000 individuals who were in jail following the recent violence have now been freed after taking the necessary corrective lessons, Ethiopia’s defence minister, Siraj Fegesa disclosed.

Siraj, who also sits at the Secretariat of the Command Post, said people believed to have been behind the recent unrest have peacefully surrendered to the government.

The suspects could be granted amnesty depending on the level of crimes they have committed.

Soon after the Horn of African country declared a state of emergency, its authorities called on suspects behind the deadly violence to turn themselves in.

The Ethiopian government imposed a six-month state of emergency on 8 October to restore order and contain violent protests in many parts of Oromiya and Amhara region.

While briefing journalists on Sunday the defence minster, said calm had been restored after the implementation of the state of emergency measure.

The suspects arrested, Fegesa said, had roles in the violence that hit the nation weeks back.

Some of the suspects, added the minister, had began surrendering to the Ethiopian government.

According to the official, at least 400 individuals peacefully surrendered to the command post before the 10-day amnesty ultimatum set the authorities.

He further said 1,500 illegal weapons were recovered from violence-prone areas after they collaborates with the public.

The suspects still in jail are taking corrective lessons in different training centers in Amhara and Oromia region.

Government officials and those at the state of emergency command post secretariat said the violence and unrest in parts of the nation have calmed down.

“Violence has been contained and we have created a situation where people can go about their lives without the fear of being attacked”, the communications minister, Getachew Reda, said.

He stressed that several investments and factories in the country were back to business and people are doing their normal activities safely.

Meanwhile, the State of Emergency Inquiry Board tasked to follow up and report the human rights handling by government while implementing the state of emergency decree has commenced its work.

The chairperson and members of the board said the inquiry board began exercising its authorization in accordance with the constitutional provision that sets out the specific duties and responsibilities.

Members of the board pledged to carry out their duties and responsibilities in a neutral way.

The declaration of a state of emergency imposed was in response to the series of protests in the two sensitive regions in which violence claimed hundreds of lives.

Directives of the decree among others, include authorising police to arrest individuals without a warrant, blocking internet access, prohibiting public gatherings and imposing curfews.

Diplomats in the country were not permitted to travel beyond 40 kilometres of the radius outside the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Following the state of emergency decree, the United Nations urged government to ensure the protection of fundamental human rights when imposing the measure.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.