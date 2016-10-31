 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 31 October 2016

Kenya, Sudan sign oil and mineral cooperation agreements

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Presidents Kenyatta (L) and al-Bashir at the Sudanese presidency on Saturday 29 October 2016 (ST Photo)

October 30, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Kenya on Sunday signed a number of agreements between the two countries in the fields of minerals and oil, in the presence of Presidents Omer al-Bashir and Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta left Khartoum on Sunday evening after a two-day official visit to Sudan. Bilateral meetings between the two sides began on Saturday evening after the arrival of the Kenyan leader and his delegations.

In a ceremony held at the Sudanese presidency on Sunday evening, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation in the field of mineral resources and another deal for cooperation in the fields of oil and gas.

At the conclusion of the joint talks Kenyan Foreign Minister Amina Mohamed and Sudan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kamal al-Din Ismail co-signed the final communiqué. Foreign Affairs Minister Ibrahim Ghandour is visiting in China.

Recently Kenya discovered oil in Kenya’s northern Kerio Valley. Nairobi sought to export the expected small production via a joint pipeline that the land-locked Uganda can finance to export its oil but Kampala preferred to partner with Tanzania.

President Omer al-Bashir thanked Kenyatta for visiting Khartoum saying his short visit to Sudan was full of activities. He further pointed that the establishment of an independent state in South Sudan didn’t affect the good relations between the two countries.

"We thank Kenya for its efforts during the peace talks (to end war between northern and southern Sudan) in Naivasha that ended a war lasted for twenty years," Bashir stressed in remarks he delivered after the signing of the agreements:

"President Kenyatta promised us a longer visit (next time) and expressed his desire to visit the Meroe pyramids, Kenana sugar factory, the Gezira Scheme, and the complexes of military industry," he added.

For his part, Kenyatta praised the progress Sudan achieved in the oil industry and the expansion of its infrastructure.

The Kenyan president paid a visit to the oil crude refinery in Khartoum state, where he was briefed on the advanced techniques used in the refining operations.

He praised the Sudanese long experience in the oil industry and associated industries, stressing his desire to transfer Sudan’s experience in the oil industry to his country.

The two leaders didn’t comment on the decisions of three African countries to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) which issued two arrest warrants against al-Bashir and indicted Kenyatta before to withdraw charges later.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 October 07:30, by laat

    Mr Kenyatta
    you should not make conspiring deal on South Sudan instead of assuming the discovering of oil in Kerio and why should you visit oil refinery for South Sudan? your especial deal on the deterioration of South Sudan economic and security is seen as you are the one igniting the rebel support external and internal

    repondre message

    • 31 October 18:59, by truth teller

      Biggest mistake of south sudanese was asking for independence .... south sudan is worst in the world ... half of population is living on charity in other countries as refugees... inside country Dinka is King ... Kir killed Garang and separated country for his own rule. Hunger .. death and poverty is now for South Sudanese....

      leave Kenya or Sudan alone ... they dont care about south sudan ...

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.