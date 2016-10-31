October 30, 2016 (KAMPALA) - The Guit community living in Uganda have backed the appointment of Taban Deng Gai as South Sudan’s first vice-president.

South Sudan’s first Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the UN General Assembly (UN Photo/Cia Pak)

Gai, a former rebel chief negotiator, replaced the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar.

Kuol Dak Peter, the leader of Guit community in Kampala said members of various students’ bodies, including civilians who have fled into refugees resettlement camps within Uganda have welcomed the appointment of Gai as first vice president.

“Your H.E the first vice president of the republic of South Sudan, the entire Guit community and youth leagues in Uganda would like to make it clear to your office and the entirely leadership of the SPLM-IO that you have won a trust and support through the implementation of the peace agreement on the resolution of the conflicts in the country,” he said.

The secetary general of the Guit community association in Uganda, Tang Beliny Wang said Gai’s appointment will enhance efforts to implement the already shaky peace deal.

“On the context of peace among Guit Community members in Uganda, We are very firm and capable to enlighten and aware our people in Uganda about the peace implementation through the leadership of Taban Deng Gai,” he said.

The appointment of the former rebel chief negotiator, analyst said, was one of the most controversial decisions made by President Salva Kiir after his main political rival peace Machar who was part of the Transitional Government of National Unity was sacked in August. The reblel leader described Gai’s appointment as "illegal."

(ST)