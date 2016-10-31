 
 
 
Monday 31 October 2016

Guit community support appointment of S. Sudan’s first VP

October 30, 2016 (KAMPALA) - The Guit community living in Uganda have backed the appointment of Taban Deng Gai as South Sudan’s first vice-president.

South Sudan’s first Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the UN General Assembly (UN Photo/Cia Pak)

Gai, a former rebel chief negotiator, replaced the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar.

Kuol Dak Peter, the leader of Guit community in Kampala said members of various students’ bodies, including civilians who have fled into refugees resettlement camps within Uganda have welcomed the appointment of Gai as first vice president.

“Your H.E the first vice president of the republic of South Sudan, the entire Guit community and youth leagues in Uganda would like to make it clear to your office and the entirely leadership of the SPLM-IO that you have won a trust and support through the implementation of the peace agreement on the resolution of the conflicts in the country,” he said.

The secetary general of the Guit community association in Uganda, Tang Beliny Wang said Gai’s appointment will enhance efforts to implement the already shaky peace deal.

“On the context of peace among Guit Community members in Uganda, We are very firm and capable to enlighten and aware our people in Uganda about the peace implementation through the leadership of Taban Deng Gai,” he said.

The appointment of the former rebel chief negotiator, analyst said, was one of the most controversial decisions made by President Salva Kiir after his main political rival peace Machar who was part of the Transitional Government of National Unity was sacked in August. The reblel leader described Gai’s appointment as "illegal."

  • 31 October 09:14, by Thokidine

    I think this is a fabricated agreement for the leader of Guit county to solicit some cash from Taban. The entire Guit are not in support of STD whatever the case may be but those who promoted clanism more than the country itself subjected themselves to supporting the appointment as they are eying positions and monies in the name of clan. so desist from generalizing and spoilin the holy name *Guit

    • 31 October 18:51, by Midit Mitot

      Those are Kabalagala (Wakala) beggars in Kampala, welcoming your idiot FVP after securing your bribery fund, I,am sorry, I would do not write this if I were you.

  • 31 October 09:21, by Paul Ongee

    Thank you Guit Community. I think you realized that continued blood-shedding for no good reason is useless. That’s why Gen. Taban Deng Gai wept before media in a press conference when he got appointed, saying he didn’t expect to be acting as FVP but Riek Machar’s intention is always about blood-shedding, not caring about the long suffering of our people since 1955-1972, 1983-2005,.…..

    • 31 October 09:21, by Paul Ongee

      ……2013-2015 and again now 2016. Doesn’t the Nuer land have a highly educated son? No. There are many Nuer intellectuals holding the highest educational degrees in the country but nobody pursues the path of bloodshed when it comes to campaigning for the highest position in the country. And the constant shift of allegiance does not represent nationalism at all.

      • 31 October 09:23, by Paul Ongee

        Signing bogus KPA-1997 and later dumping followers in Khartoum were a sign of visionless Nasir Faction leadership. Running back to the SPLM/A for forgiveness was good for the popular movement in 2002. South Sudan needs peace, unity, stability and above all development, not war. Why should RSS be subjected to continued suffering bcoz of one mad man Riek Machar running here and there since 1991?

  • 31 October 10:54, by Junubi

    What a such stupid community? you have no different with JCE that are terrorizing the people of South Sudan, because STD is a betrayer he does not deserve support because he forgot the suffering of Nuer community that was killed by Kiir and his JCE government and he was behind the assassination attempt of Dr Machar that happen in Place or J1 by JCE government.

    • 31 October 13:38, by Hardlinner

      junubi, jenge and nuer are one ethnic community. it is only people like riek that created the animosity between dinka and nuer. otherwise nuer and dinka have been cousins living side by side since they were in north or al jazeera( kar-tuom) and now in south sudan. it matter of time before the two come together like before.

  • 1 November 13:57, by South sudanese Girl

    This is the reason why south sudanese youth will never come to their senses..... People should start standing firm as themselves than generalising things

    Please Mr. Kuol Dak Peter carry out a better research before going ahead and posting an article like this is only you and your family supporting STD.......

    Thanks

