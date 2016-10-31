 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 31 October 2016

South Sudan’s governor admits existence of rebellion in Yei state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 30, 2016 (JUBA) - The governor of the newly created Yei River State has admitted for the first time - since his appointment - the existence of rebellion in his area, correcting the initial description of armed dissident youth as “high way bandits.”

JPEG - 89.9 kb
Yei River state governor David Lokonga (L) and deputy Abraham Wana March 9, 2016 (ST)

Speaking at a community function on Saturday, governor David Lokonga Moses said the presence of armed opposition fighters in the state has caused serious insecurity situation since September this year.

He revealed for the first time that all the counties in Yei state have been affected by the insecurity as clashes have been occurring between government forces and opposition fighters allied to former First Vice President, Riek Machar.

"There is problem in Yei. The problem in Yei is very clear, there is rebellion which has happened in all our counties," he said, adding that the insecurity started to deteriorate in the state when July incident happened in Juba between rival forces.

He was speaking at the official launching of his State Coordination Office at Nyakuron Cultural Centre in the national capital, Juba.

The governor urged the youths who have rebelled to lay down their guns and dialogue in order to restore peace in the state.

“Violence cannot be the best to addressing issues. Dialogue is the best way. Through churches, we have these people who are carrying arms to stop fighting and come forward for dialogue. The president is ready. He would listen to anybody with any concern,” governor Lokonga told the audience which was predominantly members of his ethnic Kakwa and other natives inhabiting the areas falling under the new state.

His admission of the existence of the armed opposition forces in the area contradicted the initial statements by senior government’s political and military officials in Juba who preferred to describe the fighting in the area as being carried out by roads bandits and people doing unlawful acts.

The governor did not however specify the territories being controlled by the opposition fighters in the state.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 October 22:38, by Mr Point

    Why do people rebel against a corrupt incompetent government? One that twice started civil war with faked coups.

    If the government was clean and competent there would not be any rebellion. The govt would not spend 40% of budget on arms and army.

    There was no rebellion until the government started to massacre civilians.

    Think it over!

    repondre message

    • 31 October 03:10, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      Bravo Governor David! U r a nationalist! Infected Equatorians by Riek’s tribal rebellions will never first accept dialogue be4 experiencing war consequences! It’s a matter of time for those who didn’t experience bush life to liberate fro Khartoum’s regime to learn. All in all, the war will be inside Equatoria & this’ll serve teaching good fruits of war for them to ucher peace later.

      repondre message

      • 31 October 06:06, by Akuma

        Lokonga need to cooperate with government forces and crash those thugs and bandit of Riek Machar militias in his state otherwise SPLA will not differentiate Riek militias and civilians

        repondre message

        • 31 October 06:59, by jubaone

          Akuma,
          These are statements of losers, good-for-nothing vagabonds. Why expect others to do it when you can come down to Yei and look out for the thugs? You have a reason to die, then take a bus or military escort and come. Otherwise you’re just another useless and cowardly jienge.

          repondre message

        • 31 October 09:30, by Equatoria1

          Akuma
          Who will fight your war when your remaining Mathiang decided to took off their nniforms & rush to board the convoy to juba in civilian cloths!! Maybe you need to leave typing & bring yourself down here this time. I am happy to meet you with salama in the bush my brother!

          repondre message

  • 30 October 23:34, by Naath

    The figureheads and stooges who have been covering up the untold crimes the rogue government of Kiir and his JCE has been committed since 2013 against the citizens of Yei, have finally speak up and acknowledge that there is rebellion in Yei State.

    The foolish Dinka’s chief must step aside for peace to come back in South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 31 October 00:20, by Equatoria1

    What??? I think we need to wait the truth on this from Makue & Ateny Wek Ateny. I thought all IO forces are under Taban Deng command & Dr.Machar has no single soldier in Equatoria & Western Bahr el Gazal? Is this Governor drunk? why is he lying to the public? South Sudan is in Peace already, Paul Malong please arrest him :)

    repondre message

    • 31 October 04:51, by Ajongtar

      Eqatorian1, For ur information the Governor of YEI Mr. Lokonga Moses is behind the scenes.
      He facilitated the way to the Senior official Mr. Bidali Cosmas who doubles as a commisionor as well as the SPLM country secretary.
      What is happening in YEI is all under Mr Lokonga knowledge.
      This time let him remain in Juba otherwise if the President allowed the Governor to return to the state then that

      repondre message

      • 31 October 09:13, by Equatoria1

        Ajontar
        You sounds like the only Jenge who managed to wake up from sleep:) My question to u is how does all these happen when Jenge kingdom claim to be in control of ground, water & air of South Sudan?? Still myself, Michael Makuei & Ateny Wek don’t agree with the account.Saying that IO are in Equatoria is an insult to Anyoors. How did they let IO crossed from Unity & Upper Nile State to Equatoria

        repondre message

      • 31 October 11:42, by commentator

        I hope Mr.Lokonga is a pure Equatorians but why is he giving the whole report on security issues to Salva Kiir or Malong meanwhile Malong and Kiir have a very good plan to massacre his own people, is it because of money which they receive that’s motivate them. Comrade Lokonga step down and let us joint massive rebellion against Dinka if they could really manage.

        repondre message

        • 31 October 13:23, by Hardlinner

          those rebelling against government in equatoria shld eliminate the word dinka in their vocabularies. if we were fighting ethic war, nuer n dinka will be in the same page because they r one ethnic. even if nuer do not join the war, u know dinka r 1.5 times more than entire population of equatoria. N when you substract mundari,acholi, bari, pari, lolubo, lopit, u wld be left with few groups.

          repondre message

  • 31 October 04:39, by Eastern

    It runs in the blood of the monstrous SPLA to tell lies; wait to hear denials later!

    repondre message

    • 31 October 07:58, by Paul Ongee

      Is “admission of existence of rebellion in Yei River State” a good news is this article? Does the existence of rebellion mean IO is winning the war ya ST if it did contradict the initial statements by senior government’s political and military officials in Juba who preferred to describe the fighting in the area as being carried out by roads bandits and people doing unlawful acts?

      repondre message

      • 31 October 07:59, by Paul Ongee

        ST, don’t think that IO will win this war becoz of admission of the existence of rebellion in the state. I have said before that “Are some Equatorians ready to live in refugee camps like those currently suffering in Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda and other neighboring countries? ST is only making money out of fueling the conflict. This coming dry season will shed more light on the reality on the ground.

        repondre message

        • 31 October 08:03, by Paul Ongee

          Riek’s rebellion does not mean anything to South Sudanese since 1991. Don’t think that if this senseless war is imported to Equatoria region or Bahr El-Ghazal for one reason or another, Riek and his IO will succeed. No. Every tribe in RSS will rebel for sake of rebelling to be President of the RSS if that is the case. Is our education only for rebellion, not for peace, unity & development?

          repondre message

          • 31 October 08:11, by Paul Ongee

            Bias reporting is meaningless. Why don’t you report that IO is resorting to carrying out many highway robberies, kidnappings of passengers for ransoms, abductions of school children across the country since they are not winning the war because of poor political record of Riek Machar? Report resuscitation of KPA-1997 and constant shift of allegiance.

            repondre message

            • 31 October 08:23, by Paul Ongee

              Report that Riek only wants to lead since 1991. He didn’t want to be led by Dr. John Garang, and currently doesn’t want to follow President Salva Kiir Mayardit. He only wants people to follow him because he underrates the ability of any South Sudanese leader. He does not want to follow any leader whether he/she is elected or not & does not wait for election season but uses violence instead.

              repondre message

            • 31 October 08:30, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

              Ongee,

              This comes as a surprise from Lokon’ga!! All along you were denying when your deputy left you and then came the mayor of small London too marched to join freedom fighters. It is good now the world knows that fire has been initiated for just peace, social and political freedom and economic independence. Ongee shut your proboscis the people are angry about Dinka supremacy on their land.

              repondre message

              • 31 October 08:35, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                Eeeh eeh a suluja jo. ’Ngaji kilo ta!! Loko’nga witeni konu ’ngutulu!! Do mondu nyo i mero kata?

                repondre message

                • 31 October 09:01, by Paul Ongee

                  Ya Jur_Likang,

                  It’s Riek Machar who preached such political message of the so-called "land-grabbing or Dinka Supremacy" to Equatorians such that you join his camp. Why Riek does not want to always wait for election season to be voted in/out if that is the case? To Nuer who are following him he says he’s the only educated son fit to be the President of RSS but Dinkas are obstacle. Got it yung man

                  repondre message

                  • 31 October 09:22, by Equatoria1

                    Ongee
                    Why does Equatorians have to wait for H.E Dr. Riek to tell them about the issue of land grabbing when these lands are grabbed from us before hand? Sometimes you sounds like u have taken bangi before you hit your keyboard. Maybe just read, don’t write I suggest.

                    repondre message

                  • 31 October 09:35, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                    Ongee,

                    Rewind what you have in your memory!! What happened as a political debate to reform SPLM/A in order to pave way for un biased, just election turned up to initiate the mass murder of Nuer people in Juba in 2013 by President Mathiang Anyoor and Tiger battalion Mr. Check the findings of Obasanjo report about the genesis of the calamity Kiir has brought on South Sudan with your backing.

                    repondre message

                  • 31 October 09:36, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                    Ongee,

                    Rewind what you have in your memory!! What happened as a political debate to reform SPLM/A in order to pave way for un biased, just election turned up to initiate the mass murder of Nuer people in Juba in 2013 by President Mathiang Anyoor and Tiger battalion Mr. Check the findings of Obasanjo report about the genesis of the calamity Kiir has brought on South Sudan with your backing.

                    repondre message

                    • 31 October 10:09, by deng kual acot

                      I hate hearing the governor of Yei is a live. where was he before and now after securing possition for his organised rebeled top official in the bush that he is trying to cone the Government that rebel activities in Yei? He is now looking for money and more amnutions from the president. Idiot. what do Equatorians want? yet they are full of the Government incigating more rebelions against governmen

                      repondre message

                      • 31 October 10:30, by Equatoria1

                        deng kual acot
                        Why only blaming David Lokonga like the rebellion is only in Yei State. Did you forget that Torit, Nimule, Mundri & Maridi is on fire? And u asking dumb question like what does the Equatorians want huh? We don’t need leadership, we need Anyoors out our land..they kill, rape, loot & destroy our properties. Got it???

                        repondre message

        • 31 October 11:11, by Mopedi

          Mr. Ongee,
          I am advising you not to participate in social media because of two reasons.
          1. You are talking personalities while concern-suffering citizens focus on lasting solution to the ongoing conflict.
          2. You comment contain deprivation, aggression and frustration on Equatorian for reason being you are sucking Equatorian’ blood from the same port with Kiir and JCE, better sit down think

          repondre message

  • 31 October 11:19, by Mopedi

    N Obwoya did not betray his people but died as an ordinary farmer- coz his services were not honored, do you think yours will be honored or will be talked about forget. There is no way this war will end soon even though intensively government plan
    Tell Salva to step aside, we want a leader who does not want to see blood being shed is South Sudan. could be anybody of people choice, not impose

    repondre message

  • 31 October 11:33, by Mopedi

    The election Salva is talking is not genuine cos conflict is all over the country- and here u people keep telling existence of peace where is that peace?

    Mr. Ongee many dry seasons has gone by since 1956 junubin continues to survive all form of atrocities by Jalaba and now Kiir. still, we will live as and die Equatorian this time is different from those days.

    repondre message

    • 31 October 11:51, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Equatoria1, Mopedi, etc,

      "Why does Equatorians have to wait for H.E Dr. Riek to tell them about the issue of land grabbing when these lands are grabbed from us before hand? ...." Do have any idea how many hectors of land does Riek Machar have in Juba alone? If your don’t smoke weeeee, how can you support Riek Machar and at the same time talk about land-grabbing?

      repondre message

      • 31 October 11:58, by Paul Ongee

        If your are an Equatorian, do you have more plots like Riek in Juba? Were those plots given by an Equatorian like you or he grabbed them? You may not agree with my truth-telling but you cannot tell me to just read you false cclaims and comments. Percentage-wise, how many Equatorians are dying for Riek compared to those IG and how many Nuer are dying for Riek compared to those IG?

        repondre message

        • 31 October 12:16, by Mopedi

          Any Equatorian who died for Riak according to your usual propaganda is counted twice or triple reasons are best known to you. Riak has a plot in Equatorian cos he’s not an equatorian but those of Konga, Wani Igga does not have only plots but more than hectors were they grabbing no?
          a piece of plots Dr.Riak is owning is legal in Equatoria.

          repondre message

          • 31 October 12:43, by jubaone

            Eastern, Mopedi, Jur,
            Paul Ongee is a worthless jienge mole disguised as an Equatorian. Equatorians don’t need Riak to tell them the nastiness of jienges. We know they feel comfortable now in Juba but once we cleanup the rest of Equatoria we simply have to pin them down in Juba with no exit chances. We’re monitoring their hideouts, where they live, eat, go and bumm.

            repondre message

      • 31 October 12:05, by Mopedi

        Mr Paul

        Dr. Riak might have used his diplomacy to acquire his hectors of land as you know, but Dinka should not grab land because Riak is owning hectors of land in Equatoria this is a different thing altogether.

        repondre message

        • 31 October 12:17, by Equatoria1

          Ladies & Gentlemen. Ongee grabbed my land & told me I smoke weee for speaking about it. Now u know why your MTNs are moving no inch in Equatoria before seeing those who made it back with bleeding noes! Your monster in Equatoria is your own arrogance. It will swallow u yah arian Jenge

          repondre message

  • 31 October 19:50, by hunter boy

    ONGEE
    I learnt that you a stupid.all your comments are seen as nonsence ya arab. People always advises you to stop using social media but still ignorantly forcing yourself.Maybe your ears are on your ASS.try another thing latin gwok(diong,kelip,ingok) haha mi aguh mash up yu brain dem

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.