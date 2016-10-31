 
 
 
Monday 31 October 2016

SPLA-IO claims capture of government troops in Mundri

October 30, 2016 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese armed opposition faction led by Riek Machar has captured at least 99 government soldiers loyal during the recent fighting in Greater Mundri area in Western Equatoria region, according to opposition leader’s spokesperson.

JPEG - 26 kb
South Sudanese SPLA soldiers in Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

Machar’s official spokesperson, James Gatdet Dak, told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that up to 99 soldiers of the government were captured this week when the opposition forces overran Kadibe military base in Mundri county.

Commissioner of Mundri East County on Thursday confirmed to Sudan Tribune that Kadibe was briefly captured and controlled for two days by the opposition forces, but he said they were eventually dislodged by government’s forces. He also accused the rebels of allegedly abducting up to 500 school children.

Dak however denied their forces abducted school children, adding civilians fled the area in fear of government’s forces who targeted them for allegedly supporting the opposition faction. He said civilians including the elderly, women and children voluntarily fled to areas controlled by the opposition forces for protection.

He has however revealed that they did capture nearly a 100 government soldiers during the brief capture of Kadibe, further revealing that some are recruits.

“Our troops have captured 99 soldiers loyal to Salva Kiir’s regime. Our gallant forces under the overall command of General Wesley Weleba captured them when they overran their military base of Kadibe in Mundri,” Dak said, adding that a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition were also captured and were carried away.

He added that 49 of the captured government’s soldiers were new recruits in the area who were also undergoing training at a training center in Kadibe.

The opposition leader’s spokesman further claimed that their forces also overran a police post in Yambio county and took with them all the ammunition in their store.

Officials in both Mundri and Yambio confirmed the clashes in Kadibe and in Yambio but could not confirm whether the soldiers and ammunition were captured by the opposition forces. Both Mundri and Yambio are located west of the national capital, Juba.

Fighting, he explained, also occurred around Lainya county, south of Juba, in Central Equatoria, as well as in Jerusalem area, east of Juba, in Eastern Equatoria, where the opposition reportedly overran the area.

SPLA-IO TO CAPTURE JUBA

Dak also said fighting has been ongoing in many locations in Upper Nile and Unity states between rival forces, saying it is a matter of time before their forces will capture both Malakal and Bentiu, the respective capitals of the oil producing states in the country.

He also claimed their forces may soon move on to Juba and capture it together with Bor, capital of Jonglei state, if no political solution is found to revive the peace deal in the country.

“If there will be no political solution to resuscitate the peace agreement in the next few weeks, then our forces are ready and will be directed by the leadership to capture Juba and Bor to restore law and order and usher in peace and stability in the country,” he said.

Fighting has been escalating across the country following the renewal of violence in the capital, Juba, on 8 July between rival forces loyal to President Kiir and his former deputy, Machar.

The opposition faction has called for “resuscitation” of the peace deal they signed with the government in August 2015, or opt for popular armed resistance if the government refuses peace and continues to attack the opposition’s controlled territories across the country.

The government says it is comfortable with the new First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, saying he is cooperating with President Kiir.

Numerous clashes have occurred in Equatoria region which hosts the seat of the national government, with increasing reported ambushes on Juba-Yei, Juba-Nimule and Juba-Bor roads. Dozens have already been killed on the roads.

The two sides seem to be preparing for an all-out war in the coming weeks or months as they reportedly stockpile weapons and ammunition and reorganize forces, with movements of rival troops detected in the country.

A peace deal signed in August 2015 to end 21 months of civil war which erupted in December 2013 is threatening to collapse following the renewed upsurge of violence in the world’s youngest nation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 October 21:05, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

    See this zombies and monkeys spokesman lying, the good one is that u had confirmed your forces participated in clashed which automatically confirmed that u abducted schools kids,within few weeks u will capture Bentiu,Malakal and juba to restore law if peace is not revives,just bark or try to come to juba please!. No newal of peace with zombies
    & monkeys.

    repondre message

    • 30 October 21:22, by Mr Point

      Your comment makes no sense.
      You should think out your statement before you commit yourself to writing.

      repondre message

    • 31 October 06:30, by jubaone

      Jienge Aliap,
      Bla..bla jienge bullshit. Don’t quack yet, that’s just a taste of real things to happen. Equatoria is speaking now and Juba us part of Equatoria and you should only be talking of Bor, Aweil, Kuajok. Read radiotamazuj.org and you see Equatoria means business and no jienge bullshitting anymore.

      repondre message

      • 31 October 06:36, by Akuma

        SPLM-IO will feel ashame, even criminals fighting with county policemen, they do claims that they have capture the town. What town have you capture when your bandits thugs and criminals are on the run.

        repondre message

    • 31 October 13:46, by Hardlinner

      100% big lie. if those thugs can’t capture a single town in mundri area, how would they have managed to capture 99 soldier which are well armied than them and are dinka at the time.

      repondre message

    • 31 October 17:40, by Midit Mitot

      Dinka Aliap,
      I told you @Yaaaaaaa forks, it,s a matter of time you will remain alone as Dinka.

      repondre message

  • 30 October 21:58, by Kuac Akechak Jok Aleu

    Hi,James Gadget,you be come like Goebbels the Hitler ministry of propaganda.you and your boss will meet the same fate like Hitler and his ministry.Stop propaganda war.

    repondre message

  • 30 October 23:20, by Naath

    The world foolish leader Dinka’s chief Salva Kiir is listening with his ass. When the Dinka’s chief Kiir and JCE introduced the killing of civilians, politicians and soldiers based on ethnic lines, they thought Dinka have bullet proofed skins so that the bullets cannot hurt them. Kiir is the most idiot and visionless Dinka’s tribal leader on the planet.

    repondre message

    • 31 October 00:25, by Augustino

      The Good things about Gatdat Dake is that he is degrading his political career in the country by telling lies, at the end of the day he will have no room in south Sudan politics even if Nuer people rule this country by a miracle. a public speaker of informant must tells the public a credible information with clear tracing. yes he accepted of abducting school children, not recruits pictures tells.

      repondre message

  • 30 October 23:30, by Freedom Fighter

    Riek Machar and his followers need to stop this senseless war and support SPLM/SPLA-IO under leadership of General Taban Deng for away forward. Stop distruction, killings, and hatred in South Sudan

    Freedom Fighter

    repondre message

    • 31 October 06:38, by jubaone

      Freedom Fighter,
      Kiir should step down and handover the presidency to Taban Gai, then I think Riak can will start negotiations on how to implement peace; federalism, demilitarization of Juba, 10 states, repatriation of everyone to his or her state, that is a very good deal.

      repondre message

      • 31 October 08:13, by Freedom Fighter

        Jubaone,
        As first vice president of the republic , Gen. Taban is actually within a mile away from presidency. All he needs to become president is to work closely with his boss, and people like you to give a chance to serve

        Freedom Fighter

        repondre message

        • 31 October 09:05, by jubaone

          Freedom Fighter,
          I fully agree with you and Kiir should step down and let Taban take care. Kiir has failed and we should try Taban and SPLA -IO would do a good job and I would also serve.

          repondre message

  • 31 October 00:13, by Equatoria1

    I don’t want waste my time arguing with the unwanted President Kiir Camp on this one today. So pointless b’se they are even ready to defend anything come from Kiir’s office. For instance, they could even stood by IG should one of their idiot throw an argument that the Sun rise from South & set in North!

    repondre message

  • 31 October 09:38, by deng kual acot

    We do not want to waste time on Equatoria which is just full of hunting hunting dogs. Who keeps the dogs? who feeds dogs with even the same meat of wild animal that they cat in the bush after restless running and chasing? It is my Dog, I can give it vegetable instead of the meat from the animal it cought, true or folse?

    repondre message

  • 31 October 09:51, by deng kual acot

    A president is a president like your father is your father and your mother, your mother. Equatorians are cursed, tromatized and have lost respect towards elders. Thats why you Eqatorians will never progress, be good leaders like H.E Salfa Kiir in South Sudan. How do you call the whole president a chief,is that His title? Go to school please befoore we flash you out of the Republic of South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 31 October 11:38, by Mopedi

      Deng

      Tell Kiir to evacuate all the Jieng from Juba to the kraal of G.el ghazel Juba is not an IDPs for Jieng

      repondre message

      • 31 October 14:02, by Hardlinner

        mopedi, if jenge were to leave Juba, we’ll first burn all buildings built with dinka and nuer resources. u know how juba used to look before 2005. also in case u do not know what capital city means, asked blokes from neighboring countries. in fact juba is not ur house but capital for all south sudanese. u know 99% of money used for infrastructures in juba come from oil which is not mined equatoria

        repondre message

    • 31 October 12:05, by jubaone

      Deng Kual,
      Close to 1200 have already been evacuated from Yei and now in Juba (radiotamazuj.org)many more from Nimule, Torit, Yambio to follow in the next 2 weeks. Bravo Equatoria go ahead till we get all these filth out of Equatoria. We shall soon set Juba on fire till all pack out to their luaks.

      repondre message

      • 31 October 14:09, by Hardlinner

        jubaone, it good that you do not represent the genuine people of equatoria otherwise you know dinka do out numbered equatorians almost 2 to one. even nuer themselves will join dinka if we were fighting ethnic war. you know nuer and dinka want more land to cater for their livestock. to those two group, you are just another nyam nyam. i hope equatorians are not foolish like you to start ethnic war.

        repondre message

        • 31 October 16:30, by jubaone

          Hardliner,
          Now you surprisingly want Nuer to support you? Fight it out alone ya jienge. Equatorians don’t fight in an unorganized manner like the Nuers, ours is slow and surgical. Just till December we shall have flushed out all MTNs and reduced them to Gemtel. We shall starve them in Juba and then fight them slowly until they are gone for ever Amen.

          repondre message

    • 31 October 12:31, by Equatoria1

      Deng
      Nice to see you counseling yourself this way. Go ahead and continue wapping until when you hear us coming then you realise its too late. Kiir massacre innocent Nuer & now its good to see him taking all MTNs to Juba/same place to meet same fate. The blood of the innocent Nuers & calling u MTNs!!

      repondre message

      • 1 November 19:48, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        Just continue crying I don’t care,I have fine a nice title that fit you 100% in both camps,Spla-io of Riak are zombies (they’re brain dead) and Equatoria io( are monkeys because the look like human but act like monkeys and worst the eats monkeys). How can u compare yourselves with a decent human like us?.I tried so much to be neutral but your deeds has forced me and let go!.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



