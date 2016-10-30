October 28, 2016 (ROME) - The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis on Friday received several Christian religious leaders of war-hit South Sudan.

Pope Francis recieves the flag of South Sudan from Choul Laam (Vatican photo)

The delegation from South Sudan included, Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro of Juba, Rev. Daniel Deng Bul Yak, Archbishop of the Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan & Sudan, and Rev. Peter Gai Lual Marrow, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of South Sudan.

The clerics, in the wake of the ethnic violence in the young nation, urged the Pope to acknowledge that good and fruitful collaboration exists among the Christian Churches.

South Sudan witnessed renewed violence in its capital in July when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those allied to his former deputy, Riek Machar clashed, leaving hundreds dead.

Waves of ethnic targeted killings have since hit the country, amid calls from authorities for an end to what could ignite a bigger conflict.

The religious leaders, during their meeting with the Pope, also demanded that they be allowed to makes contributions to promoting the common good, protecting the dignity of the person, protecting the helpless and implementing initiatives for dialogue and reconciliation.

However, in the light of the Year of Mercy in progress in the Catholic Church, it was underlined that the fundamental experience of forgiveness and acceptance of the other is the privileged path to building peace and to human and social development.

"In this regard, it was confirmed that the various Christian Churches are committed, in a spirit of communion and unity, to service to the population, promoting the spread of a culture of encounter and sharing," reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, all parties reiterated their willingness to journey together and to work with renewed hope and mutual trust, in the conviction that, drawing from the positive values inherent in their respective religious traditions, they may show the way to respond effectively to the deepest

(ST)

