Bhar el Gazal students call for end to ethnic killings

October 29, 2016 (KAMPALA) - Students from South Sudan’s greater Bhar-El-Gazal region in Uganda have expressed concerns over the continuous ethinic killings, and urged the population to desist from counter-revenge practices for the sake of peace.

South Sudanese students at their embassy in Kampala, Uganda (ST/File)

The call comes following after a letter from a group in Bhar-El-Gazal region warned Equatorians working in the region to quit their jobs or face revenge attacks.

James Mabor Ikau, the head of Bhar el Ghazal students in Uganda urged
South Sudanese community in both regions to desisted from violent attacks and called upon them to embrace peace and unity.

“We call and beg all our community members more especially our brothers (youths) back home or in the region to be in peace and swallow the pain of the lost of people and accept all other tribes to stay with them peacefully,” he told Sudan Tribune.

More than a dozen people were killed in several ambushes along the Yei-Juba and
Nimule-Juba roads by unidentified armed groups from Equatoria region.

Also, students from the Dinka tribe, particularly those from Bhar el Gazal described the targeting of Equatorians as unfortunate, calling on all South Sudanese to work for peace.

“Our people should not be dragged into this senseless thing, we need peace and unity in our country, no more war; its time has gone," said Mabor.

“We condemn in strongest terms these targeted killings and satanic behaviour and urged our government to devised mechanism of protecting innocent people to achieve peaceful co-existence soon,” he stressed.

(ST)

  • 30 October 05:58, by Eastern

    James Mabor should first send this message to the chief of Mathian Anyoor. Otherwise as your parents about the slogan Equatoria Region Now that made rounds in the past.....

    • 30 October 08:23, by jubaone

      Where was this student group as thousands of Nuer, Madi, Fajulu, Moru, Fertit were massacred by jienges? Did this group coordinate with Equatoria or Nuer students to condemn such atrocities? Why now after when jienges are now being targeted that they show concern? That is hypocrisy and bullshit. This is unforgivable.

      • 31 October 14:21, by Hardlinner

        eastern pls quit your bullshit. only nuer civilians were killed by rogue spla soldiers. no single equatorian was killed by the army. you started killing dinka civilians for your kokoro reasons. i urge SPLA to exempt equatorian civilians and hit hard those equatorian thugs that target dinka civilians along juba-numile and juba-yei road. they must be liquidate by all cause.

  • 30 October 06:04, by panda

    Well response this is why Dinka are different from the rest they are not for violence, peace and unity is significant now for our country, Can Equatoria youth response positively stop to killing of innonce civilians on the road by Equatoria youth who have no future.

    • 30 October 06:53, by Equatoria1

      Panda
      You think everyone is foolish like u?? If you praised this article as being true Dinka then what about the anti Equatorians letter that was publicly handed to the authorities by same Dinka Youth?? Stop the stick & Carrot politics b’se we Equatorians are taking every act & threat from MTNs seriously.

    • 30 October 06:53, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Panda,

      Do not masquerade as innocent community. Is Mathiang Anyoor an equatorian outfit? You rape, molest and murder South Sudanese and claim the evil is done by Equatorians! Equatorians are not as uncivilised as you think. What is going on is the work of your youth in uniform so that you lay your blame on Equatorians for ill intentions.

    • 30 October 10:54, by Malakal county Simon

      Panda

      For your information, Those Dinkas who were killed on Yei-Juba road were killed by the rogue regime under failed leadership of unwanted Salva kiir in order to provoke some Dinkas sections to attacks Equatorias as the they were falsly believe as they were the ones whom killed Dinkas on the Yei-Juba road attack. But frankly speaking, it’s was the government plan.

    • 31 October 11:27, by commentator

      Panda,
      Your comment seems like someone who has never been civilized. And shortly to remind you, todays is only one side enjoying the country over another but tomorrow a grieve over the other.

      Dinka`s has taken an initiative to dictate south Sudan through their current regime leaders to massacre Equatorians at a random space but this activities has no difference from committing suicide

  • 30 October 06:38, by mullah sabah

    Those killing innocent civilians on Highway, are not yet identified. So stop lebelling people in those areas as they are the one doing this. The government had even said they are still investigating those incident on the high ways.so stop this propaganda that the equatorians are the one killing innocent civilians. Security of the country is solely the responsibility of the government and it’s for

  • 30 October 09:48, by Peace Lover

    To all,
    There is no need to point fingers on one tribe, every tribe in South Sudan reserve the full right to living, the security of the civilian is in the hand of the government of SS When Equotoria or Nuer is Killed, the goverment should show concern just as when dinka is killed
    Let us all embrace peace in our country, we voted as one tribe during referandum, why can’t we continue with the unity

    • 30 October 10:45, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Peace Lover,

      I acknowledge your statement with enthusiasm. However if the government of South Sudan just did that to Nuer in 2013 and now to Equatorians in Wonduruba, Mundri, Lui, Baggari, Bazia, Raja, Lanya, Yei, Bassalia, Nimule etc then what can you say? A national conference to create South Sudan that belongs to all is a must.

  • 30 October 11:23, by deng kual acot

    Pleace!!! Do not try to put off fire with water, Who are equatorian and where are they from. We must show them and are determined to show them, more ever, we have the back of our president, general chief of staff and others. They are Ugandans, Congolise, citizens of RCA.Let them waite.

    • 30 October 11:58, by jubaone

      Deng Kual
      These are statements of losers, people without a social bearing, vagrants and vagabonds. Delusional idiots who wander aimlessly without any attachments their homeland. After Equatoria had developed, here came rascals who dearly want to parasite on others. Jienge go home and leave Equatoria to develop. You have a home?

    • 31 October 11:33, by commentator

      Deng.

      In nearest future as to be frank to you like a good thinker.
      You will never and ever found any single Dinka in south Sudan because they have all ready invited enemies from all direction and most of this useless,thievery,buglers and maniac Mathiang ANYOR where Kiir and Malong relied to, are not well trained but Equatorians are Ready to Overrun Dinka out from Equatoria region effective soon.

  • 30 October 14:06, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

    I can’t afford to waste my times with zombies and monkeys today.

  • 31 October 01:54, by Black Africa

    @ Dinka Aliap Chawul, let be honest which tribe in South Sudan looks like monkeys and zombies ? everybody in this world knows that the Dinkas tribes looks like monkeys and zombies and the best places for them to stay is in Zoo.You know why most of Dinkas are still alive in this world because it is illegally kill a human being.

