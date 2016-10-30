Bhar el Gazal students call for end to ethnic killings

October 29, 2016 (KAMPALA) - Students from South Sudan’s greater Bhar-El-Gazal region in Uganda have expressed concerns over the continuous ethinic killings, and urged the population to desist from counter-revenge practices for the sake of peace.

South Sudanese students at their embassy in Kampala, Uganda (ST/File)

The call comes following after a letter from a group in Bhar-El-Gazal region warned Equatorians working in the region to quit their jobs or face revenge attacks.

James Mabor Ikau, the head of Bhar el Ghazal students in Uganda urged

South Sudanese community in both regions to desisted from violent attacks and called upon them to embrace peace and unity.

“We call and beg all our community members more especially our brothers (youths) back home or in the region to be in peace and swallow the pain of the lost of people and accept all other tribes to stay with them peacefully,” he told Sudan Tribune.

More than a dozen people were killed in several ambushes along the Yei-Juba and

Nimule-Juba roads by unidentified armed groups from Equatoria region.

Also, students from the Dinka tribe, particularly those from Bhar el Gazal described the targeting of Equatorians as unfortunate, calling on all South Sudanese to work for peace.

“Our people should not be dragged into this senseless thing, we need peace and unity in our country, no more war; its time has gone," said Mabor.

“We condemn in strongest terms these targeted killings and satanic behaviour and urged our government to devised mechanism of protecting innocent people to achieve peaceful co-existence soon,” he stressed.

