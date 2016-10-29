South Darfur deploys security forces to protect harvest season

October 28, 2016 (NYALA) - South Darfur authorities has deployed large military force to protect harvesting season and to prevent the repeated clashes between farmers and pastoralists.

Displaced women commute between West Darfur’s Dorti camp and their home village of Borta to farm their land during the rainy season, Aug 31, 2005. ©UNHCR/H. Caux

An official source told Sudan Tribune Friday that South Darfur State government has deployed military forces to end any clashes between farmers and pastoralists. The force is also tasked to maintain the prevailing security environment in the state after the recent tribal reconciliation conferences, he added.

“South Darfur State government has issued firm decisions on the demarcation of livestock migratory routes to organize the herders’ movement and prevent attacks on farmed lands. Such measures would lead to reduce frictions,” stressed the official.

The source who is not authorized to talk to the media went to say that “Nomadic People and Routes Committee” has urged farmers to immediately report any attacks by pastoralists to avoid any clashes between the two parties.

On his part, a local leader Ahmed Saleh Eisa told Sudan Tribune that there are no clashes between farmers and pastoralists during the current cultivation season due to the security measures imposed by the South Darfur state security committee.

“Farmers need to finish harvest and open their farms for herdsmen by the end of December,” said Eisa, pointing that the given period is sufficient for farmers to harvest their crops.

In previous agricultural seasons there were violent clashes between farmers and pastoralists triggered by herdsmen attempts to graze their animals on agricultural fields. The clashes between farmers and pastoralists led to furious tribal clashes and dozens of people were killed and massive displacement occurred after burning down villages.

