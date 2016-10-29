 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 29 October 2016

Peace monitors call for end to South Sudan hostilities

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 28, 2016 (JUBA) - The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) has called for an end to military hostilities between South Sudan’s two main rival forces.

JPEG - 74.6 kb
Arms and light weapons have been used by both warring parties in South Sudan to commit abuses (Photo courtesy of SSANSA)

JMEC’s deputy chairman Augostino Njoroge told the African Union Peace and Security Council in the South Sudanese capital, Juba that fighting will harm the peace process.

"The peace agreement is wounded, but it is still alive and remains our best hope for sustainable peace in South Sudan," Njoroge said in a statement issued Friday.

“Every diplomatic effort must be made to stop all hostilities and restore the ceasefire with immediate effect so that implementation of the Agreement can resume properly," he added.

Fihting resumed in Juba on the eve of South Sudan forcing the country’s first vice president and armed opposition leader, Riek Machar to flee the young nation, capital.

Both the government and the rebels deny there is fighting, but JMEC dismisses their claims.

“Insecurity around the country is having a profound impact on the lives of ordinary South Sudanese. Human Rights are being compromised, livelihoods are destabilized, the economy is weakened and people are left scared and anxious," said Njoroge.

A delegation from the African Union Security Council is in Juba to get first hand account of the security situation in the country. Their visit concided with the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s trip to Juba.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 October 21:30, by Mr Point

    Kiir must stop his insane attempts to murder Machar.

    Kiir put the country twice into civil war because of his obsession with killing Machar

    He made millions homeless and deprived them of food because of war.

    He borrowed so much to pay the army and buy arms that the economy is broken and inflation is 700%.

    repondre message

    • 30 October 04:40, by Hardlinner

      just keeping singing your Riek song. as far as i know he not only well educated Nuer person alive. keep supporting him but sadly enough you are more likely to die than installing Riek to power. only Nuer with rational thinking would be allow to rule south sudan not dead brain like Riek. those supporting Riek must know that they are prolonging kiir stay on power.

      repondre message

  • 28 October 21:58, by Naath

    JMEC must stop their illegal activities in Juba and leave for their respective countries. They have already failed miserably to bring peace to South Sudan. They act so normal against the JCE which break rule 24 hour a day seven day a week. The involvement of JMEC, Obabama administration and IGAD countries in peace talk was not to bring peace but to kill Dr. Machar in the name of peace.

    repondre message

  • 29 October 02:56, by Joyuma John

    Naath, this is where you always go wrong, peace shall never come from outside south sudan, if you and the rests may think that peace must come from JMEC as such,then you people are driving on a very dangerous ground, which can derail peace. But for peace to come, it’s need people like Naath to repent by using the well calculated adjective on Dinka, so that peace shall listen to us , instead .

    repondre message

    • 31 October 08:07, by Bazinguaboy

      Fully agree that peace will only come from within. The international community can help us only if we can help ourselves.

      repondre message

  • 29 October 12:32, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    You (JMEC) have been silent for so long. I wonder if you humanely okay pocketing those dollars without doing your job diligently? Note each day you remain silent thousands of South Sudanese perish!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.