Humanitarian response for S. Sudan refugees in E. Darfur continues

October 28, 2016 (KHARTOUM- Since January, nearly 55,000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Sudan’s East Darfur having fled from the ongoing conflict and food insecurity, aid agencies said.

Thousands fleeing their home towns in South Sudan (AFP photo)

The latest figure, they revealed, represents 60 per cent of the total 90,516 refugees who have arrived from South Sudan since January this year.

The refugees are scattered across the state, with many seeking livelihood opportunities in rural areas, various agencies said.

“The humanitarian response continues. A new refugee camp in Kario has been established, with over 3,700 refugees recently relocated from the Khor Omer camp,” partly reads a report from agencies.

It further stated that chlorinated water is being trucked to sites at 50,000 litres per day. No overcrowding is noticeable at water points.

Also, about 100 household latrines are reportedly under construction, in addition to 275 which have already been constructed.

According to the report, the United Methodist Committee on Relief has provided 2,191 shelters, and the remaining needs will be covered by the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and partners are reportedly working to support displaced children with a focus on unaccompanied and separated children, and 700 refugee children have already been provided with psychosocial support.

RELOCATION TO AL NIMIR

According to aid agencies, support for South Sudanese refugees from Raja county, currently residing in El Ferdous has been approved via a US$ 2.6 million allocation from the Sudan Humanitarian Fund.

This funding will reportedly support the urgent needs of an estimated 10,000 refugees who will be settled to a new site in Al Nimir, with planned activities such as site development, construction of a reception centre in El Ferdous town for new arrivals, and critical lifesaving assistance such as emergency shelter, health services, nutrition interventions, child protection, water and sanitation.

(ST)

