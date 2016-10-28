President Kenyatta to visit Sudan on Saturday

October 27, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will arrive to Khartoum on Saturday in a state a two-day visit at the invitation of his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir.

Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Presidents al-Bashir and Kenyatta will discuss regional and international issues of common interest, and ways to develop bilateral relations, said a statement issued by spokesperson of the Sudanese foreign ministry on Thursday.

During the visit, the two countries will sign a number of memorandums of understanding and bilateral cooperation agreements in the field of media, culture and higher education, technology, housing and reconstruction, and agriculture and livestock, further said Ambassador Gharib Allah Khidir

"Also, the two presidents will discuss the situation in the region within the framework of joint efforts to resolve the conflicts in these countries," he alluded to the situation in the South Sudan.

Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan brokered on behalf of the IGAD countries a peace agreement between the warring parties in South Sudan in August 2015.

Contrary to President al-Bashir who distanced himself personally, President Kenyatta played an active role in the resolution of the conflict and held several meetings with the two rivals President Salva Kiir and his former First Vice-President Riek Machar.

The failure of the peace agreement in South Sudan is seen as an urgent matter for the leaders of the region. President Museveni discussed the situation in South Sudan during a visit to Khartoum on 10 October.

President Kenyatta will visit Sudan’s largest sugar plant Kenana Sugar Company , and a tea packing factory, Cofftea, and Khartoum oil refinery.

He will also meet the Kenyan community and students in the Sudanese universities.

(ST)