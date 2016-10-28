 
 
 
Al-Mahdi may return to Sudan on 19 December

Sadiq al-Mahdi greets his supporters after his release from prison on 15 June 2014 (ST Photo)
October 27, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - National Umma Party (NUP) President may return to Sudan on 19 December ending two-year self imposed exile in Egypt, said a letter Sadiq al-Mahdi to the party’s leadership members.

Al-Mahdi recently announced that he would go back to Khartoum after working during two years with armed groups and other holdout political forces to bring the government of President Omer al-Bashir to negotiate a political agreement paving the way for a genuine democratic change.

In a letter to allies in the opposition groups al-Mahdi reassured that he would continue to work to mobilize the opposition inside the country to achieve the desired peace and democratic reforms.

In a letter on 21 October, NUP leader informed the leadership his decision to form an eight-member higher committee chaired by Sideeq Mohamed Ismail to prepare his return to Sudan.

’’Until now, we have not yet determined the date of return. The 19 December 2016 has been proposed because it coincides with the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence from within parliament. But it remains open to discussion," he said.

Last week, al-Mahdi told an Egyptian newspaper that his initial plan was to return after the signing of a cessation of hostilities between the government and the armed groups. But the lack of progress in the African Union brokered process forced him to review his plans.

He also mentioned urgent organizational matters .

Mahdi’s presence aboard led to the signing by the government-led dialogue committee , NUP and armed groups of a political declaration brokered by the African Union mediation calling for an inclusive peace and constitutional process in Sudan on 5 September 2014.

(ST)

