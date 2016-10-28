 
 
 
South Sudanese opposition says no abducted children in WES

October 27, 2016 (JUBA) – The armed opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) has not abducted kids and has no intention to do so, says media official.

JPEG - 75.4 kb
The newly graduated fire brigade officers in Yambio March 14, 2016 (ST)

“This is the same negative campaign launched by the rogue regime in Juba against our Movement. Our forces have not abducted kids. They have never done this before and they have no intention or reason to do so,” said James Gatdet Dak, spokesperson for the opposition leader, Riek Machar.

He was responding to accusation by the government that opposition forces of the SPLA-IO have abducted about 500 school children in Mundri East county in Western Equatoria state (WES).

Speaking to media from Mundri West county where there is mobile network, the commissioner of Mundri East county, John Henry, on Wednesday said an armed group believed to be members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) attacked Kediba town from different corners and allegedly rounded up school children. They also allegedly targeted his house during the attack of which the town was under their control for some days before they withdrew to the bush.

But Dak said his office did not receive any report of abducted kids, but said thousands of civilians, mainly elderly, women and children fled into the bushes during the fighting with the government forces.

Dak also added that civilians fear being targeted by government forces who accuse them of supporting the opposition faction and therefore flee from the government’s controlled territories in search for protection and safety in the areas controlled by the SPLA-IO.

“What I have learnt is that civilians have been targeted by the regime’s forces. They therefore flee from the towns controlled by the regime. They are seeking protection away from Salva Kiir’s regime,” he said.

He said there is no reason for the SPLA-IO to abduct children, saying unlike government’s soldiers, their forces do not accept underage fighters in their ranks and file.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 October 07:15, by Joyuma John

    The rebel abducted children to either ask parents for ransoms or recruit them in their gang of terrorists. This incident was reported by parents of these children to county authorities not the goverment made it up.

    repondre message

    • 28 October 11:39, by Paul Ongee

      Ya James Gatdet Dak,
      You’re kidding yourself and IO, not the government. Why did it take 48-hours to respond because you contacted International rights groups, Human Right Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International first such that IO doesn’t get blamed for violating children rights? What kind of the following irresponsible statements you’re struggling to make?:

      repondre message

      • 28 October 11:40, by Paul Ongee

        “This is the same negative campaign launched by the rogue regime in Juba against our Movement…. thousands of civilians, mainly elderly, women and children fled into the bushes during the fighting with the government forces…..civilians fear being targeted by government forces who accuse them of supporting the opposition faction and therefore flee from the government’s controlled territories…

        repondre message

        • 28 October 11:40, by Paul Ongee

          “…..in search for protection and safety in the areas controlled by the SPLA-IO… What I have learnt is that civilians have been targeted by the regime’s forces. They therefore flee from the towns controlled by the regime. They are seeking protection away from Salva Kiir’s regime,”…..”

          repondre message

          • 28 October 11:41, by Paul Ongee

            Why are you struggling to fool public conscience? Did the abducted school children flee because of “unreported” fighting between government and IO forces? Did the fighting really take place around school or in school compound? Did the County Commissioner and other reliable sources fail to report on your “alleged” fighting? When did the over 500 school children become thousands of civilians…?

            repondre message

            • 28 October 11:41, by Paul Ongee

              That’s why I often say You and Riek Machar are “propaganda machines” the world has ever known. The only option left to IO is aggressively “conduct propaganda war & abduct school children” which rights groups, HRW & AI should note that IO is Boko Haram of RSS. The current hit-rob-and-run strategy is not helpful anymore.

              repondre message

              • 28 October 11:44, by Paul Ongee

                The only source of IO’s income is robbing passenger vehicles, and kidnapping them for ransom, and abduction of school children to meet the needs of human resource. Just come back home as Riek Machar “yomdak” did in 2002 in Nairobi, Kenya when Dr, John Garang de Mabior told him frankly that “I can forgive you but history will not.” Don’t waste your time lying to the media. Ok?

                repondre message

              • 28 October 11:54, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                Ya mentally sick Ongee,

                You do not need to prop up a lame government that rape, molest, murder her citizens for a tribal supremacy over sixty four tribes in South Sudan. The world is awash with this data. Why is the government pursuing war in stead of peace if it has no evil tribal plan? It should have called constitutional conference to iron out the problems the country is facing.

                repondre message

                • 28 October 11:57, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                  A government that destroys human resources is not a legitimate system at all. It deserves to be dismantled. The resources of the country should not be used to kill citizens full stop.

                  repondre message

                  • 28 October 12:50, by Paul Ongee

                    A mentally sick person tells the truth because he didn’t signed KPA-1997 and came back in 2002 be forgiven by Dr. John Garang. Riek shines to his ignorant follower like you not me. How do you expect such the like of Riek Machar to hijack SPLM/A from those who spent nearly 22 years in bush if your your mentally sound? Why does he fear election? If you follow him, saty in de bush n he stays in Hotel

                    repondre message

                    • 28 October 12:56, by Paul Ongee

                      Y jur_likang

                      A mentally sick person tells the truth because he didn’t sign KPA-1997 n came back in 2002 to be forgiven by Dr. John Garang. Riek shines to his ignorant followers like you, not me. How do you expect such a person to hijack SPLM/A from those who spent nearly 22 years in the bush if you’re mentally sound? Why does he fear election? If you follow him, stay in de bush n he stays in Hote

                      repondre message

                      • 28 October 13:03, by Paul Ongee

                        You should know how many times did he try to use force? Three times, right? Stay in the bush. If you’re tired, go to Khartoum for free accommodation, money,foods, vehicles, you name it. If you come back to us with such mentality, you will never get those free things again because you take it as way surival without learning to live on Khartoum side or South Sudan side. Why no shame to live dat way?

                        repondre message

                        • 28 October 13:09, by Paul Ongee

                          You should know how many times did he try to use force? Three times, right? Stay in the bush. If you’re tired, go 2 Khartoum for free accommodation, money,foods, vehicles, ranks, u name it. If you come back to us with such mentality, you’ll never get free things again bcoz you take it as way of survival without learning how to live on one side. Why no shame to live dat way maaan?

                          repondre message

  • 28 October 15:51, by marie

    Riak Machar is the awakening voice in South Sudan and Southern Sudan then that brings change in the country. Dinka tried to hijack the movement, he brought a change and now Dinka also tries to hijack the government, and now he is making a case for everybody to get a fair share in their own country. Your evil plans will never succeed. The same mentality during the days of war is being displayed now

    repondre message

Comment on this article



