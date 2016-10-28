 
 
 
Sudan backs Gambia, blames Security Council for its position over ICC

The IC headquarters in The Hague (AFP/Martijn Beekman Photo)

October 27, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has backed Gambia’s decision to quit the International Criminal Court (ICC) after South Africa and Burundi, blamed the UN Security Council for ignoring the African concerns over the war crimes court.

The Hague based court has been accused of unjustly targeting Africa officials while similar crimes are not investigated in Europe and elsewhere. Recently, South Africa and Burundi decided to leave the court. Gambia is the latest African state to withdraw from the international body.

Last July, the African Union once again requested the Security Council to suspend the referral of the case of Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir and to terminate or suspend the case of Deputy President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya at the ICC until Africa’s concerns and proposals for amendments to the Rome Statute of the ICC are considered.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Abdel-Ghani al-Naeem Thursday told Sudan Tribune that the African Union following Kigali Summit last July sought to meet the Security Council over the ICC but the 15-member body didn’t respond to their demand.

"The summit agreed that if the cases of Bashir and Ruto of Kenya are not suspended the African countries would consider pulling out of the court," Al-Naeem said.

"In the absence of response from the Security Council to meet with the African Group, any country has the right to withdraw. It is a right and something possible," he stressed.

The Sudanese diplomat predicted other countries would follow South Africa, Burundi and Gambia, pointing that this court is politicized and targetting African.

Gambian Information Minister Sheriff Bojang on Tuesday accused the ICC of ignoring the "war crimes" of Western nations, adding it seeks only to prosecute Africans.

"There are many Western countries, at least 30, that have committed heinous war crimes against independent sovereign states and their citizens since the creation of the ICC and not a single Western war criminal has been indicted," he said.

According to the Turkish news agency, Anadolu, the Ethiopian Government Spokesperson Getachew Reda on Wednesday welcomed the withdrawal of the African states describing it as "an important step in line with the position of the African leaders to withdraw from the international court".

He further said the court is "selective and targeting African leaders".

Ethiopia is not a state party to the ICC statute, but it chairs the African Union ministerial group tasked with the implementation of Kigali summit resolution on the war crimes court.

Sudan which is not a state member to Rome Statute has been campaigning for an African withdrawal from the ICC which has charged president Omer Hassan al-Bashir with ten counts of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide connected to the Darfur conflict.

(ST)

  • 28 October 10:36, by Paul Ongee

    Before African countries which are state members to Rome Statute finally withdraw from ICC Darfur must be peaceful and Janjaweed must withdraw from there because they have been used by Khartoum to massacre Darfurians for their political rights. South Kordufan and Blue Nile must be peaceful and their political rights must be recognized by de would-be formed African Hybrid Court.

    • 28 October 10:48, by Paul Ongee

      To be called a peaceful country, South Sudan’s border with Sudan must be demarcated and those militia warlords often used by Khartoum to destabilize South Sudan must be expelled within 72 hours and Khartoum must sign an MOU with Juba not to give sanctuary again to any South Sudan militia leaders who need "free things and recognition" without pledging allegiance to either South Sudan or Sudan.

      • 28 October 10:55, by Paul Ongee

        Omon gaidin fi nus. Alela fi Juba, bukura fi Khartoum, lee lakin? Shifting allegiance has become a way of survival because they want free accommodation, money, food, vehicles, you name it without working hard for it either in Juba or Khartoum with fake military ranks. This must stop so that their children will at least learn how to work hard for their future n be responsible and productive citizen

