Protesters in Wau town disown call against Equatorians in Bahr el Ghazal region

Protestors in Wau on 27, Oct, 2016

October 27, 2016 (WAU) – Hundreds of pro-government supporters in Wau town, capital of newly established Wau state in South Sudan, on Thursday protested a letter purportedly written by “Youth of Greater Bahr el Ghazal” which allegedly called for evacuation of people of Equatoria in response to ongoing killings targeting members of Dinka ethnic group living in Equatoria region.

On Monday, 24 October, copies of a letter calling for removal from Bahr el Ghazal region Equatorians were dropped in Wau town signed by a group calling itself Youth of Greater Bahr el Ghazal region. The alleged group warned that they did not want any Equatorian in their region within 72 hours or face the consequences in revenge for the alleged death of dozens of members of the Dinka community who were killed on Juba-Yei and Juba-Nimule roads for the past two weeks.

In response to the threat, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) operating in Greater Bahr el Ghazal region evacuated nearly 100 aid workers who hail from tribes of Greater Equatoria region and were airlifted out of Bahr el Ghazal region, United Nations has confirmed.

However, on Thursday, Wau state citizens came out in peaceful protest, disowning the letter carrying the threat from the alleged youth of Bahr el Ghazal. They said the letter was provocative that threatened the stability and peaceful co-existence within the state and with the neighbouring Equatorian citizens.

Wau state is inhabited by majority non-Dinka tribes.

While addressing the demonstrators, the state deputy governor, Pasquale Ayan, urged all Equatoria states’ citizens working with NGOs, business people and other residents to feel protected and ignore the threats.

Although the state government said they did not know who did it and could not believe it was written by the purported Bahr el Ghazal youth, the deputy governor pointed fingers at supporters of the armed opposition faction led by former First Vice President, Riek Machar, as allegedly behind the letter to cause havoc in the state.

Ayan who was angered by the contents of the letter said those behind it should write their apology letter through the way they did the first letter within 72 hours or would face drastic masseurs by the state authorities.

“Within 72 hours, you must write your apology letter or otherwise after 72 hours, you must leave Wau town, these are the groups of Dr. Riek Machar who are trying to make insecurity in Wau but we will deal with you,” said deputy governor, Ayan.

“If you are somebody from Wau or from a different state who did it to introduce discrimination to divide people in Wau, you must leave Wau,” he said.

He said there is no youth group in Wau town by the name ‘Youth of Greater Bahr el Ghazal”, saying this was the work of the enemy of peace.

Also, a statement read out by the state Youth League representative of the ruling party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), Stephen Joseph, condemned the letter, saying it did not reflect the feeling of the youth league members in the state.

“We do advocate for peaceful co-existence and living in harmony among the people of South Sudan wherever they are. We strongly condemn this barbarism behaviors and characters, the letter of 24th October 2016 does not reflect feeling and views of the youth of this state,” partly reads the statement.

(ST)

  • 27 October 21:39, by marie

    This letter is the work of the youth of Dinka but they want to implicate Fertit who are also suffering under Salva Kiir rule. Fertit (Balanda, Kerish, Logo, Dongo etc) are also the target of this government of Salva Kiir.

    repondre message

    • 28 October 03:53, by Freedom Fighter

      Wrong, Marie

      The group being targeted in Wau and across the country currently, are criminals and puppets of Khartoum who want to cause tribal war in South Sudan.

      War and hatred based on tribe and tribalism will never succeed in South Sudan because people are very conscious of the prime interest of their nation

      Big thank you to Wau for the lesson on patriotism and big heart

      repondre message

      • 28 October 14:39, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Marie is 100% right. You can not call tribalism patriotism. What is taking place is a sheer threat to lives of non Dinka in their ancestral lands. The so called liberators have now become enslavers, land grabbers, resource thieves who took other South Sudan citizens for a ride to make independence referendum a success to in order to effect their evil deeds.

        repondre message

      • 28 October 14:53, by Hardlinner

        it was indeed written by Riek group who r trying by all mean to rally idiots to follow their dead rebellion. unlike equatorians, we people of bahr el ghazal assimilate the outsiders into the community. how many Jurs n nuer have been assimilated n become dinka themselves?. numerous indeed. if we want to avenge our people, we will do it in areas where our people were killed at. nothing can stop us

        repondre message

    • 28 October 07:22, by Akuma

      Marie,

      I believed and it is the work of every governments around across the globe that whoever work against its administration and form rebellion will be deal with. Balanda, Logo, Dongo and the rest have no clear position. The are dancing in foot. If wau people denounces the letter, then let them acccomodate Equatorians in their own land and not other States who were targeted in equartoria Regio

      repondre message

    • 28 October 15:48, by Midit Mitot

      Wau Communities are so peaceful but they are intermixing with MTN which are very disturbance in the state.Thanks for stand time will get soon.

      repondre message

    • 29 October 15:04, by Dinka-Defender-General

      That’s right. The letter was written by the Dinkas youths who are tired of hearing their members are being slaughter in Juba and Equatorian citizens support the killing. At least Dinkas citizens protested who I never heard in Equatoria. Equatorians always think no member of Equatoria in Dinkas areas. Now you see, Equatorians will be suffering if they lose all the jobs or businesses in Dinkas areas

      repondre message

  • 27 October 22:36, by Gen.Quack

    Equatorians if the want to be safe let them evacuate otherwise they will face consequences of death, and i don,t think that they will continue working NGOS In bahr el gazal and easernt nile, ruweng and jonglei states,if they are found on the field work then they will see and hear’

    repondre message

    • 28 October 09:22, by Jena’mama

      U P’ple should stop talking like that. wat if Equatorians came out with diz same issue? as I can see most of the Dinkas left dare homeland now base in Equatoria rigion. let dem do it and we see.

      repondre message

  • 28 October 01:31, by Augustino

    This is not feeling of Dinka people, we need free country, it was used by Nuer youth group by Killing non Nuer which never worked out well for them. We have more NGOs staff over Dinka land and are doing good work for this nation. Killing them will be a crime which is not acceptable by Dinka people. I know nothing like that will not happen at all in all Dinka land. These are enemies of peace.

    repondre message

    • 28 October 09:35, by Jena’mama

      U’re right, people of south Sudan are trying 2 give peace a chance but dare are other who are spoiling it coz, dey don’t know wat dey are doing still.

      repondre message

    • 28 October 15:00, by Hardlinner

      augustino, dinka are more than 1.5 time the population of all equatorians. if we were for tribal war, do think there will be any thing that would stop us from matching into equatoria and attacking those who killed innocent dinka people. we all know it is all equatorians that are killing innocent dinka civilians but thugs allied to Riek. SPLa will deal with those thugs.

      repondre message

      • 28 October 18:52, by jubaone

        Hardliner,
        Bla..bla jienge scum. You can’t brag with numbers which have no value. This number means nothing, if you can’t feed your starving jienges in your luaks. Jienges have the worst development grade in entire South. Most youth are just idle, lazy and waste time doing nothing and only waiting for stolen money from their benydits. So what?

        repondre message

  • 28 October 03:28, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The South Sudan army and police is a dinka property. Why can"t the people of Equatoria not feel threatened by this warning? This warning comes after Kiir has warned Equatorian leaders to stamp out the killing of Dinka on roads in Equatoria. It means this is a coordinated plan by the state to carry out atrocity on Equatorians. Equatoria must prepare for this.

    repondre message

    • 28 October 04:24, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      We know Ndogo, Golo, Forge, Bai, Kreish, Balanda etc are not part of this negative campaign. Those people who are ruining our country are the authors of this war literature. We pray that one day they will come out of this darkness.

      repondre message

    • 28 October 04:33, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      U Started it,you support it but never new the repercussions of it.Now,you’re seeing the beginning sooner, you will see cattle keepers looking for what to kills or loots in your area and innocent will suffered because u like making this a tribal war which will be disastrous to Equatorians trust me but you ignore this warning because you just wants to be Mr hon.or officer after possbl integration.

      repondre message

      • 28 October 07:40, by jubaone

        Jienge Aliap,
        Equatorians must come home and all jienges must move out of Equatoria for their own safety. Equatoria will NOT guarantee their security whatsoever. There are thousands of jienges everywhere in Equatoria and that’s why we call them MTN. They are a easy target for militant Equatorians. The choice is yours Aliap.

        repondre message

        • 28 October 10:50, by Akuma

          Who will begin now to chase Jieng out of Equatoria areas. People of Yei River State begin it previously and the have taste the consequences of chasing Jieng out of their land. So try it and you will also taste it.

          repondre message

        • 28 October 15:21, by Hardlinner

          jubaone, you are just another stupid individual. those who wrote the letter are indeed Riek sympathizers or loosers. in fact go and sell your primitive ideas to equatorians and they will kill you. dinka are majority today because of their tendencies to absorbed others through good treatment. jurs from Yei, balanda, Azande and many more including nuer have already been absorbed to dinka community.

          repondre message

    • 28 October 15:11, by Hardlinner

      jur, pls failing to realized Riek interest should not make you rally those who love peace. most of dinka already knew that it is indeed minority Riek sympathizes that are causing chaos in equation not 99.9% of them. in case you do not know bari, Mundari, acholi, pari, lulobo, lopi lango and many of equatorians are indeed nilotes whose language is 30-60% similar to dinka.

      repondre message

  • 28 October 05:27, by Joyuma John

    If equatoria should also stand against MTN ,which is a new term adopted to butchering Dinka in the areas of equatoria like what is done in wau then south sudan may be in peace.

    repondre message

  • 28 October 05:31, by Garang Ngong Dut

    Equatorian must feel free to stay despite that threat by the IO group to kill them if they don,t join them in their higeout in Wau.

    repondre message

  • 28 October 06:54, by Angelo Achuil

    I think these are intelligent folks who know what it means to live as a nation. Anyone who hurt or murder an unarmed civilian will not be innocent whether you’re on gov’t or IO’s side. And anybody who fights on the basis of ethnicity will not win- s/he will soon run out of supporters. If you judge a person based on tribe or appearance instead of the conduct, your cause is as good as death.

    repondre message

  • 28 October 07:49, by Eastern

    It is true that dinka elders are responsible and behind these letters of threat but they want to hoodwink the non-dinkas that all is fine. Sorry, the genie is out of the bottle!!!

    repondre message

    • 28 October 09:06, by Paul Ongee

      This letter is written by de enemy of peace (IO) and supported by NGOs, UNMISS and UN staff because they rushed to airlift Equatorians from Aweil and other places before the State Authority could reassure Equatorians of their safety with respect to the letter of October 24th, 2016. IO is a terrorist organization that employs divisive and discriminatory policy of Khartoum to succeed at any rate.

      repondre message

      • 28 October 09:10, by Paul Ongee

        Angelo Achuil, you got it and put it right. Thank you.

        repondre message

        • 28 October 09:19, by Paul Ongee

          The enemies of peace think that they are very intelligent but not. They’re struggling to capitalize on the warning of H.E. the President that he would move to Yei and command his forces from there. If you read through the content carefully, you can easily see how ST finetuned the President’s words. It’s misquoted and out of context. Do you think the Pres. will really move to Yei? No.

          repondre message

      • 28 October 09:15, by Eastern

        The genie is out of the bottle; the rest is now history!

        repondre message

        • 28 October 10:51, by Redeemer

          The killing of Dinka in Equatoria was not a makeup they did it and I wonder what people were expecting the President to say, to supporting the killing? No come on Equatorians brothers, even if it was Riek Or Ladu Gore on Presidency seat he was going to respond by tell people to stop it, borthers the price of forcing every tribe to remain in its territory is not healthy

          repondre message

          • 28 October 11:09, by Redeemer

            There use to be a very strong attempt by Equatorians for every tribe to remain in its territory throughout the history. they claim to be the most learned people in the country and are free from tribalism but when we visit the history the first division started with korkoro followed by endless calls by other tribes to leave Equatoria and 1991 of Riek

            repondre message

  • 28 October 11:41, by Agany Malim

    All media houses are not on the ground to witness what happen last night in wau town after the protesters yesterday. Let me tell you that people couldn’t slept last night because of shooting in wau. That mean what was said by deputy governor is parallel with what the letter is. So good analysis should be done in order to bear situation.However, this issues of insulting on other is not a solution.

    repondre message

  • 28 October 12:31, by The Truth

    I have been following comments on Sudan Tribune and as well statements made by people in the country here. The truth is that South Sudanese first of all are the best liars. Even people in prestigious and respectable positions speak like school children of other countries. The say one thing at day time and do the opposite in the cover of darkness, thinking they can blindfold the world.

    repondre message

  • 28 October 12:37, by The Truth

    Let us ask ourselves, are these targeted killings just beginning? how many villages have been silenced by government soldiers in Equatoria? And why was the whole country very quiet? How different are these current targeted killings from those ones? Remember 60 people suffocated to death in Unity? Remember Mundri, Maridi, Wonduruba etc? People pushed to the wall are just trying to hold to dear live

    repondre message

  • 28 October 16:13, by Agany Malim

    Mr. deputy governor were you listening to gunshot last night? If yes what is your analyse about that? So,do not fool people while you are guarded by army while these innocent Equatorians are renting some houses which will not be protected by army.what goes around at daytime is what turn to lost life. Near people keep your selves away from what somebody guarded by army say without controlling issue

    repondre message

Comment on this article



