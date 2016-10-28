 
 
 
October 27, 2016 (JUBA) - A veteran South Sudanese journalist has welcomed his recognition for withstanding the pressure to continue to express his thoughts, despite attempts by authorities to stifle press and freedom of expression in the young nation.

Alfred Taban (Time-UA Photo)

Alfred Taban, the editor in chief of Juba Monitor newspaper said he has welcomed nomination for the Press Freedom prize by Reporters without Borders and TV5 Monde.

Taban is among the 22 journalists from 19 countries nominated from around the world.

The accolade, he said, was a motivational recognition for young journalists to not just censor themselves, but rather continue to report on matters of public interest.

Reporters Without Borders, in a statement, said the award recognizes journalists being prosecuted or are in prison for refusing to censor themselves, despite the harsh and hostile environment in which they operate in countries of their residences around the world.

Also recognized by the award are journalist exposed to threats and physical violence from those they criticize.

“Authoritarian regimes cracked down harder on journalists and bloggers in 2016,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.

“It is no coincidence that nearly half of the nominees work in the bottom 20 of the 180 countries in RSF’s World Press Freedom Index. RSF hails the courage and determination of all these women and men with a common commitment to fighting for freedom of information.”

RSF’s programme director Lucie Morillon said: “A significant number of the nominees are unfortunately in the process of being prosecuted or are languishing in jail solely because they wanted to inform their fellow citizens about matters of public interest.”

Taban is one of the journalists in South Sudan whose paper has either been subjected to regular temporary closure or detention for publishing either personal opinions critical of the performance of the government or articles considered by the authorities as overstepping media role in critical matters.

He has had a number of summons and detentions for publishing in the Juba Monitor articles considered sensitive by the security service. His newspaper was closed once this year by the national security services but has had some of the papers seized and not allowed to circulate.

Taban also used to be arrested many times as an editor while in Khartoum before South Sudan seceded from neigbouring Sudan in 2011. The Reporters without Borders-TV5 Monde Prize for Press Freedom will be awarded to three laureates – a journalist, a media outlet and a citizen.

The award ceremony will take place in Strasbourg on 8 November. This is the 25th year the media campaign will have awarded this prize.

  • 28 October 04:18, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Taban deserves more than that. He is a freedom seeker as well as a promoter. In Khartoum in Jallaba Sudan he did just that. Now in Dinka South Sudan he is just doing that. It is all about humanity in him. Never have thought he would continue with this style of information provision after our vote for independence. He seeks to point that racism is the same to tribalism.

    • 28 October 04:52, by Freedom Fighter

      Jur,

      Alfred Taban isn’t a freedom seeker as you foolishly claimed, but a freedom fighter. His fight for better Sudan inside Khartoum during those dark days as you rightly put it was very impressive.

      Mr. Taban however, never share your views on the so-called Dinka South Sudan. Stop making veteran journalist looks like anti-Dinka, or tribalist like you

      Freedom Fighter

      • 28 October 07:04, by Nyesi Ta

        All the bad things in South Sudan were started by a lone, barbaric and godless tribe:

        .Stealing of cattle
        .Corruption
        .Killing
        .Nepotism
        .Tribalism
        .Rape
        .transgender ss is a Jieng/living in the US.
        .Abuse of power and the list is long

        Taban don’t have to run around calling people names because by doing so would not make him different from Kirr al Awiir, the failed president of

        • 28 October 10:08, by Paul Ongee

          You deserve the Press Freedom prize by Reporters without Borders and TV5 Monde. You suffered a lot in Khartoum. Most, if not all, of us know you pretty well when you worked as a BBC correspondent from early 1970s up to 1980s. When Khartoum Islamic-based government faulted on political issues in Sudan, I remember clearly how I would sit attentively and listen to your telexed report…

          • 28 October 10:09, by Paul Ongee

            …on “Focus of Africa”. Millions of Muburuk. It’s not easy to be recognized and nominated for the Press Freedom prize in this turbulent political world. There’s no short-cut to get such international prominence.

            • 28 October 10:11, by Paul Ongee

              Alfred Taban,
              Alfred Taban,
You deserve the Press Freedom prize by Reporters without Borders and TV5 Monde. You suffered a lot in Khartoum. Most, if not all, of us know you pretty well when you worked as a BBC correspondent from early 1970s up to 1980s. When Khartoum Islamic-based government faulted on political issues in Sudan, I remember clearly how I would sit attentively and listen to your telexed report…

              • 28 October 10:14, by Paul Ongee

                Correction I mean …“Focus on Africa”. Millions of Muburuk. It’s not easy to be recognized and nominated for the Press Freedom prize in this turbulent political world. There’s no short-cut to get such international prominence.

                • 28 October 11:25, by Redeemer

                  Jur.
                  Alfred Taban is a freedom fighter by birth, stop involving him in your sick tribal politics

                  • 28 October 15:45, by Hardlinner

                    Kiir should have listened to Taban opinion then letting his security apparatus to arrest him. dogs that thinks majority dinka r benefiting from Kiir failed leadership should know that we are also suffering. i have been vocal supporter of diversification of south sudan economy but dogs in the government including Kiir and Riek failed to so. we will send them home thru peaceful vote.

                  • 29 October 12:41, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                    Reedemer,

                    It is not me with Tribal politics but Kiir and JCE with Dinkaism that has destroyed the country that belongs to sixty four tribes.

      • 28 October 15:37, by Hardlinner

        freedom figter, you are right. jur does not know that he is tribalist and supporter of mass murderer. Taban is journlist who has nothing to do with politics. i don’t see any reason of him being arrested when he called for Riek and Kiir to step aside. kiir have allot endemic corruption to take center stage in south Sudan and Riek was part of corrupt and traitor at the same time.

      • 28 October 21:16, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Freedom Fighter,

        I wonder if you understand English! What does a freedom fighter and freedom seeker mean? Freedom can be sought violently or non violently like the way Lo Gune is doing ya pig inta! You people destroy the country and you still spread poo over the media. Shame on you. I want to tell you I am not against Dinks as a tribe but I am against dinkaism which I guess every non Dinka hates.

