South Sudan’s Namorunyang state suggests declaring emergency

October 26, 2016 (JUBA) – Lawmakers of the newly created Namorunyang state in Eastern Equatoria have called on the government to declare the state a hunger stricken area in the face of dire humanitarian situation.

Namorunyang state governor Louis Lobong Lojore (ST)

Several people are said to have died as a result of hunger and many others have crossed into the neighboring countries in east Africa.

Speaker in the state legislative assembly, George Echome, urged the government and the international partners to mobilize resources in order to rescue the looming situation.

“We are calling on the state government to declare the state hunger stricken things are getting worse in our counties citizens are living on daily base,” said Echome, adding that that people should unite and stand together against the looming hunger.

Justine Lobuye, chairperson for agriculture in the assembly said the hunger has led to serious crimes in the community.

He called upon individuals who have little food to share with others until the government and its humanitarian agencies intervene.

Lobuye further explained that many young people are stealing and causing insecurity across the state because of hunger.

He warned that there will not be forgiveness for those who have been caught, saying they will be punished severely.

(ST)