 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 27 October 2016

South Sudan’s Namorunyang state suggests declaring emergency

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 26, 2016 (JUBA) – Lawmakers of the newly created Namorunyang state in Eastern Equatoria have called on the government to declare the state a hunger stricken area in the face of dire humanitarian situation.

JPEG - 59.4 kb
Namorunyang state governor Louis Lobong Lojore (ST)

Several people are said to have died as a result of hunger and many others have crossed into the neighboring countries in east Africa.

Speaker in the state legislative assembly, George Echome, urged the government and the international partners to mobilize resources in order to rescue the looming situation.

“We are calling on the state government to declare the state hunger stricken things are getting worse in our counties citizens are living on daily base,” said Echome, adding that that people should unite and stand together against the looming hunger.

Justine Lobuye, chairperson for agriculture in the assembly said the hunger has led to serious crimes in the community.

He called upon individuals who have little food to share with others until the government and its humanitarian agencies intervene.

Lobuye further explained that many young people are stealing and causing insecurity across the state because of hunger.

He warned that there will not be forgiveness for those who have been caught, saying they will be punished severely.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 October 14:02, by Mr Point

    Useless government. Useless politician. Politicians get enough to eat.

    Why is Justine Lobuye the chair of agriculture calling for the punishment of starving people? Why does this government punish civilians?

    JUstine Lobuye should be supporting the civilians in starting agriculture not punishing them. Let the civilians farm and stop the politicians causing instability.

    repondre message

    • 27 October 17:37, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      This government is very brave,I seriously support idea of emergency because if insecurity in the state has reach that level then what do u expect? National govt had failed totally in declaring it first,rebels will hates this trust me.

      repondre message

      • 27 October 20:54, by jubaone

        It’s sad that Equatorians in Namorunyang have to starve due to lack of food. I think Equatorians should rethink the objectives of Equatoria Conferences where we support each other. Yei, Maridi, Yambio or Magwi would provide enough food, if not these jienges who have messed up farming. So we have to flush them out quickly

        repondre message

        • 28 October 04:21, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

          Mr monkey aka Juba one,rebels had got no room to play,you all will be chased or killed by guns,no negotiations or taking ideas from you,you wait.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.