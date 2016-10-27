 
 
 
South Sudan's Kiir urges troika countries to offer financial aid

October 26, 2016 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir has appealed to the Troika countries to provide the financial assistance needed for his government in the implementation of the August 2015 peace agreement, instead of advocating for punitive measures, which could undermine the country’s reconciliation efforts.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation from the State House on September 15, 2015, in Juba (Photo AFP/Charles Atiki Lomodong)

A presidential aide told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday that Kiir discussed several issues with Norway’s foreign minister during the latter’s visit to Juba.

"One important point was the need for the international community, particularly the members of the troika countries to provide financial assistance to help with the implementation of the peace agreement. This was very important as you know troika countries are part of the IGAD-Plus. They played a key role during the negotiation and promised to provide financial assistance during the implementation process," the aide, who preferred anonymity, disclosed.

"The other item which was discussed is the need for the international community to cooperate and work with the current government of national unity," he added.

Also discussed, the official said, was the issue of armed groups operating with the knowledge of or taking advantage of porous border lines between Sudan and South Sudan.

"This third was very important because it has been one of the contentious issues which has not been allowing full cooperation in the implementation of security arrangements between Sudan and us (South Sudan) because the issue of armed groups. Sudanese government thinks those fighting them, particularly the SPLM-N are still attached to us, which is not true. They have de-linked themselves from us soon after secession on July 9th, 2011", further explained the presidential aide.

"On our side, we believe, and this is not just assumption, it is with strong evidences that Sudan provides to militia groups who are there to destabilize the country and cause havoc. These people are trained, hosted and provided with all types of military weapons and logistics to execute their plans in the country. The international community knows this but they chose to keep quiet and instead continue to believe what Sudanese government tells them. so this needs a key country to play a role in helping the leaderships of the two countries to identifying where there is a problem and try to resolve it amicably", he stressed.

Norway’s foreign affairs minister, Borge Brenda was received at Juba international airport by his South Sudanese counterpart, Deng Alor Kuol.

Brenda discussed with him and his host bilateral matters and what South Sudan government was doing with regards to implementation of the peace agreement.

Brenda told the state-owned SSBC, he was in South Sudan to assess the humanitarian situation to see what possible assistance his country can provide.

He did not, however, say the kind of assistance his government would provide.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s foreign minister affairs, appreciated the visit of his Norwegian counterpart, urging the Troika country to consider extending their support from humanitarian to developmental assistance.

(ST)

  • 27 October 09:41, by White Nation

    Salva Kiir has appealed to the Troika countries to provide the financial assistance needed for his government in the implementation of the August 2015 peace agreement. I really laugh at him, because Salva made the agreement collapse and no way for him to request financial assistance and i think he want money for his pocket because he lot all South Sudan money and now his pocket remains zero balanc

    • 27 October 21:29, by Midit Mitot

      Sorry, Kiir is begging Troika, I,am always telling you my people that Kiir has severe trauma, how can you beg some one to reinforce you financially while you don,t accept even a single of his advice. Kiir close his ears, eyes when he is killing his own people not listening any one, and begging money from those whom he had refused their advised, contradiction president.

  • 27 October 11:09, by Mr Point

    Why would the Troika countries give money to save a corrupt dictator who provides unconstitutional government.

    The Troika should save their money. They should start punitive sanctions to force Kiir to keep the peacentre agreement he signed with the man he meant to murder.

  • 27 October 11:31, by Deng Malual

    Sorry Mr Kiir, no money for non compliance with peace agreement. The world understands that you can’t be IO in IG so stop that Joke now.

    Then do this right now
    1. Immediately provide free access for UNMISS to 100% of South Sudan territory.
    2. Immediately agree to 4000 additional UNMISS staff
    3. Immediately order that no journalist, NGO staff must be harassed or killed.
    4. Allow free movement

  • 27 October 11:50, by Philosopherking

    Aid? For what? South Sudanese do not what money but hope, safety and peace that kiir has stolen. Instead of providing health care, education, stable economy, road infrastructure and water, kiir and his friends stole everything for personal use and to kill south sudanese. He can not be trusted with money, leave alone, the lives of his own people.

    • 27 October 11:53, by Philosopherking

      Why would he ask for money from the internaitional community whilst fighting them at the same time? Till date the protection force is not deployed due to the his carelessnesses! If Torika provides aid to this murderous dictator then they have taken sides. Kiir has lost legitimacy in South Sudan, he reduced himself from a president to a tribal chief!

      • 27 October 14:17, by Lorolokin

        Philosopherking
        Thank you Bro. you have said it all instead of being the president of South Sudan he tend to be the tribal chief.
        Oh God save South Sudanese from Kiir & JCE madness.
        In Jesus name I have prayed.
        Kinkak.

  • 27 October 13:36, by Dengda

    Our government thought it smart, but in reality, its stupid government ever exist. On the coin the reject international call for fullest implementation of ACRSS condition that attached to aid. Other side the beg for dollars to the same group the despised. The government like to fight displayed people and quickly rush to call for NGO,s the like to rape. Look what the hell going on here?

  • 27 October 13:47, by Lino pitia

    can somebody tell president it is embarrassing to ask for foreign aid to weight war against stupid Dr Riek Machar.

    • 27 October 14:50, by Hardlinner

      first Riek dogs must know one thing. Riek is mass murderer and corrupt. so he is out of equation. Kiir should be ashamed of himself for begging Troika for assistance. you know america and british have intention against south sudan, therefore do you really need assistance from those devil no. you should have diversified the economy when oil prices were good but you failed to do so.

  • 27 October 14:30, by Agany Malim

    Mr. president, the troika is not in position to help your government.instead, the are working hard to overthrow your government now a day. Therefore, you need not to look aside but to workout corruption and establish good governance that will united South Sudan out of tribalism heart which break country into pieces.

    • 27 October 15:05, by Mopedi

      Akuma and SPLA/M-IG
      Is Kiir mentally disturbed or challenge? someone close to him should advise him to bring back money he has stolen before asking for more. he should have come and tell people that here is the money i have stolen than asking for more
      Is Kiir thinking and taking troika countries as a father to him? real madness dearly

  • 27 October 15:13, by Mopedi

    If Kiir and his allies wanted money why did they killed the august peace deal that would have provided money?. a simple hunter from our village is traditionally educated that this poor, sluggish chief of jieng in the Capital city of rapers,looters and killers- oh God save jieng from the hand of elite 63 tribes of SS

  • 27 October 21:30, by hunter boy

    Let kiir(dog) just shut down his urgly long mouth. What’s that money for?

  • 27 October 21:35, by hunter boy

    He will die a creditor, this time the only jienge to trust is the dead one.

  • 28 October 12:40, by The Truth

    Silly old South Sudan, after stealing billions of dollars now you go begging.

