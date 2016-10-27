 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 27 October 2016

Hundreds of school children abducted by armed group in Mundri east

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 26, 2016 (YAMBIO) – At least five hundred school children both boys and girls mainly from primary seven and eight were rounded up by an armed group last week during an attack in Mundri East county in Kediba town and taken to the bush with their whereabouts unknown.

JPEG - 75.4 kb
The newly graduated fire brigade officers in Yambio March 14, 2016 (ST)

Speaking to media from Mundri west county where there is mobile network, the commissioner of Mundri East county, John Henry, said an armed group believed to be members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) attacked Kediba town from different corners and allegedly rounded up school children. They also targeted his house during the attack of which the town was under their control for some days before they withdrew to the bush.

“According to the report from the community leaders and parents, the children both boys and girls abducted by the rebels are more than five hundred who were taken to the bush and their whereabouts is not known,” said Henry.

The commissioner who survived the attack said calm had returned to Mundri East county headquarters, adding that government offices and market are yet to start functioning well and the security situation remains alarming,” he said.

He said the government of South Sudan should clarify exactly which Kediba President Salva Kiir issued an order to make it a cantonment area for the SPLA-IO forces, explaining that there are two Kediba towns in greater Mundri. One Kediba, he said, is where the forces loyal to opposition’s commander, Wesely Walebe, is based and there is another Kediba where the commissioner of the county is based.

Due to lack of mobile network in the area, the commissioner, he added, is exerting efforts to pass the message to the world through media about the abducted children and the message to reach the rebel leader to release the children.

He lauded lack of food in the county due to the insecurity and drought which badly affect the production this year, and hunger is affecting people seriously which needs humanitarian assistance.

“Thousands of people have been displaced to the bushes and they are living in a terrible condition of no clean water, no food and medicine to be given to sick people,” Henry said.

He stressed that the people of South Sudan have suffered enough for many years and there is no need to continue fighting which he said will only bring destruction to the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 October 14:25, by Hardlinner

    thugs militias in Mundri are now becoming like Boko Haram. the loot, kill civilians and now abducting school children. only locals would know their whereabouts. for government to help you end the thugs activities in the area, you need to coordinate with the government soldiers.

    repondre message

    • 27 October 15:10, by Paul Ongee

      IO is a terrorist organization allied to Boko Haram whose objective is to terrorize local communities. They abducted more than 300 school children in 2014 in Maiduguri/N-E Nigeria and some of them are still in captivity. When any terrorist organization is resorting to abducting school children, then it means that they have run out of all recruitment options. They’re certainly losing.

      repondre message

      • 27 October 15:12, by Paul Ongee

        Hit-rob-and-run strategy we do hear taking place sporadically in the Equatoria region is to keep their sympathizers informed that they are still active forces. They are on their way out to take refuge in neighboring countries because some of them will find it difficult to get reintegrated into their own community after forgivenss. If ther’s food insecurity, how will they feed de abducted children?

        repondre message

        • 27 October 15:13, by Paul Ongee

          Not only that, how will the abducted school children feel happy about forceful recruitment in such a terrorist organization? What will their future look like? Will they be happy like those who finished Master’s degree and immediately promoted without military training by IO leader Riek Machar to the rank of Major Generals and appointed Governors of imaginary states?

          repondre message

          • 27 October 15:15, by Paul Ongee

            To IO leadership, any South Sudanese seen walking down the street or dressed decently and completed Secondary School he/she is immediately promoted to Brig. Gen. The least rank in IO is Captain, no Jundi/private. Riek Machar says, “just promote them” without training/knowing how military is organized starting with Squad, Platoon, Company, Battalion, Brigade, Division, Corps and Field Army?

            repondre message

            • 27 October 15:17, by Paul Ongee

              He says “If we don’t do that, where will we get ignorant fighters across the South Sudan?” Forgetting himself that he’s one of the ignorant PhD holders in the country. This is the reason why those Equatorians who joined Riek’s senseless rebellion see it as an opportunity for getting fake “high military ranks, positions & employment opportunities.” This is the truth which hurts them most.

              repondre message

              • 27 October 15:21, by Paul Ongee

                I know my postings drive you all IO supporters crazy. Do you know why? You have shallow understanding and analysis of the real situation we are in. You are after the shallow mind of Riek Machar who struggles to be 1. famous like Dr. John Garang, copy CPA-2005 and paste its implementation modality in the recent August 2015 peace deal as if he was fighting with Jalaba of Khartoum and…..

                repondre message

                • 27 October 15:22, by Paul Ongee

                  ….2.A national leader, but in reality he’s a “tribal leader” who believes in false prophet Ngundeng. Do you agree with me or not? Was he not in bed with Bashir from 1991 to KPA-1997, up to 2002? Did Dr. John Garand dump his supporters in the bush as Riek Machar did in Khartoum, only to be rescued by Gen. Paulino Matip Nhial? Otherwise Omer Bashir would have killed them all.

                  repondre message

                  • 27 October 15:23, by Paul Ongee

                    Your reasoning capacity is shallow. What I write is too big for you to fathom. Your mind is blocked by Riek Machar political ideology of Dinkaphobia. If Riek Machar could not use violence (though he didn’t even try or fail) in Khartoum or North Sudan following the intentional violation of his bogus agreement KPA-1997, then why would he believe that it’ll be easy to use it in South Sudan territory?

                    repondre message

                    • 27 October 15:24, by Paul Ongee

                      You don’t even realize that Riek Machar failed three times now since 1991, 2013 and 2016 in his coup attempt until he’s getting blind and dying later without achieving his vision of massacring Dinka since he feels that Dinka are obstacles.If Omer H. Al-Bashir does not want to kill hopeless Riek Machar and other militia war lords, why would you expect RSS’s Gov’t to kill him after being forgiven?

                      repondre message

                      • 27 October 15:25, by Paul Ongee

                        Omer Al-Bashir always says “Keli Ahbit aktul Ahbit, Muskila bitana sinu ma Diiktoor Riek Machar. Jol deyir aktul akwanu Junubin ashan sulta, keli aktul. Lisa bi erja leena bukura lo fasal fi Junub inak. Bina stamilu taani mara” The late Dr. Hassan Turabi said he knows there are three Drs only in Sudan (he himself, Dr. John Garang and Dr. Mansour Khalid) because of the way they use their PhD.

                        repondre message

                        • 27 October 15:26, by Paul Ongee

                          Where does Diiktoor Riek Machar fit here since 1991?The three PhD holders have a long history of how they used their PhD to benefit not only their families, but also the country (Sudan) before and after CPA-2005 and the world. Riek Machar did not even teach in any University besides defection, change of allegiance & orchestrating Bor massacre, use of violence and three failed coup attempts.

                          repondre message

                          • 27 October 15:26, by Paul Ongee

                            President Salva Kirr can patiently wait for election to be voted in/out but Riek Machar who keeps stabbing people in the back will never win. He knows if you ask him. Did he participate in Anyanya 1 movement like Salva Kiir? No. Did he fight in the SPLA/M for nearly 22 years like Salva Kiir Mayardit? No. How can he win election which needs aggressive campaign based on record?

                            repondre message

                            • 27 October 15:29, by Paul Ongee

                              He’ll easily resort to using violence if election season kicks in. He doesn’t dream of e.s. but how to use a short-cut approach to achieving his perceived presidency before he dies. On cancerous eye has already gone. Another is on the way out. Will he become President of RSS blind and die blind? No, he will not even become President at any cost whether with 2 eyes, 1 eye or completely blind.

                              repondre message

                              • 27 October 15:35, by Paul Ongee

                                If Bashir were to go The Hague, he would take Riek Machar and Joseph Kony of LRA as his key witnesses that he is innocent. He will say "I did not kill anybody in Darfur, even Riek Machar and Joseph Kony know that because they were with me in Khartoum. He will deny that Riek did not do abduction or orchestrate Bor massacre in 1991. And Kony didn’t kill people in Uganda, South Sudan, DRC and CAR"

                                repondre message

                                • 27 October 19:32, by jubaone

                                  Hi webinars,
                                  The writings of Paul Ongee indicate he must be an MTN, his name indicates he could be an Acholiman. I am inclined to believe that he is indeed a real jiengeman, perhaps even a member of the jienge criminal enterprise (jce)attacking Riak at all times. Anyway we’re at war with satanic forces.

                                  repondre message

                                  • 28 October 11:54, by Redeemer

                                    Paul Ongee writes a lot but he is always based on reality, what he says is exactly how we reached here, he is not like Dak, by the way I pity him ( Dak ), he is an intelligent boy who is not given a chance to exercise his own capacity but is pocketed by a failed leader

                                    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.