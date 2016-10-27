Sudanese president pardons 24 convicts from SPLM-N

October 26, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Wednesday has issued a decree dropping charges against 24 members of the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N).

President Omer Hassan al-Bashir (AFP photo)

In March 2014, SPLM-N Chairman Malik Agar and Secretary-General Yasser Aman were handed the capital punishment along with 17 others in connection with the outbreak of the conflict with Khartoum in the Blue Nile state in September 2011. The same court sentenced 47 others to life in prison which was also upheld by the appeals court.

The counts include terrorist crimes; crimes against the state; participation, aiding and abetting of crimes; crimes against humanity; the use of arms.

The presidential decree which was seen by Sudan Tribune was based on article (208) of the 1991 Penal Code and is valid from the moment of its signing by the president.

The list of the convicts who were pardoned includes Mohamed Younis Babiker, Abdel-Aziz Ibrahim Mohamed, Brair Ali Al-Rayah, Al-Nour Abdalla Omer, Hassan Idris Jarad, Rajab Malakal Tair, Mohamed Adam Rajab, Atim Atim, Karoum Awad Ba’shoom, Qurashi al-Shazali Abdalla, Mohamed Ibrahim Abdalla, Mohamed al-Hassan Kafi, Musa Bambar Aso, Ramadan Fadl al-Mula Abdalla, Kamal Khair al-Sid Jaber, Silik Zakaria Jaber, Jackson Garanja Toya, Taban Garang Nyang, Al-Hadi Abdalla Ma’rofian, Farid Mohamed Ahmed Nasser, Hamad Youssef Arbab, Dok Auol Dok, Abdel-Shafie Gassoma Abdel-Shafie and Taha Fath Alla al-Sir.

It is noteworthy that the presidential amnesty didn’t include Agar and Arman.

Sudan Tribune has learnt that the convicts would be released from Al-Huda prison in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman on Thursday and they would be transferred to the campsites in Soba area in the outskirts of Khartoum from there they would be transported to the Blue Nile state capital Damazin.

