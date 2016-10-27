 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 27 October 2016

South Sudanese security operatives arrest bank manager

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 26, 2016 (YAMBIO) – South Sudanese security agents have arrested the branch manager of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria state, for reasons yet to be established.

JPEG - 33.7 kb
An external view of KCB Buluk branch in Juba, South Sudan. Dec. 7, 2011 (ST)

Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that Oliver Domiano was arrested on Tuesday from his house and whisked to national security offices.

His arrest, some say, could be directly linked to money transfers suspected by state authorities to have gone to armed opposition officials outside the state.

Sudan Tribune was unable to establish the authenticity of these claims linking the Kenyan-owned bank to the armed opposition faction members.

MONEY LAUNDERING

KCB was recently accused of aiding money laundering by corrupt government officials in South Sudan, including senior military leaders sanctioned by the United Nations in the wake of the country’s civil war.

The United States-based organisation, The Sentry, after a two-year investigation into corruption in South Sudan, money movement and assets locations, said it found that the Kenyan-owned bank took part in transferring money allegedly stolen by corrupt government officials.

South Sudanese leaders, the report said, transferred millions of dollars of ill-gotten wealth outside the country during a civil war that left nearly half the country’s people homeless or in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

The 66-page report specifically mentioned South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and some of his top associates, along with the country’s former vice-president, Riek Machar, as having invested millions of dollars in real estate in Kenya, Uganda and Australia.

Among the senior army generals in South Sudan named by the report named is General Gabriel Jok Riak, who had been transferring hundreds of thousands of US dollars despite his monthly salary being less than $3 000, or only about $35 000 a year.

“Bank records reviewed by The Sentry indicate that General Jok Riak received large financial transfers totalling at least $367 000 to his personal bank account at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) from February to December 2014 alone – sums that dwarf his official annual salary of about $35 000,” The Sentry said in its report.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 October 07:47, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Those are people agitating rebellion in the country by funding them.

    repondre message

    • 27 October 08:13, by Eastern

      Jok Riak who has been fighting tooth and nail to defend Kiir’s tribal government has been named as one of the looters of South Sudan that’s what the article is telling here. Read and understand!

      repondre message

    • 28 October 12:45, by Midit Mitot

      Raping, harassment, killing, robbing, violent have no cause in South Sudan, the cause is only poor leadership from Juba/MTN government.

      repondre message

  • 27 October 07:50, by Akuma

    Good move, keep investigating them as they are funding these self-interest war to pro-long it.

    repondre message

  • 27 October 15:18, by Agany Malim

    I wish security would do that in all the Republic of South Sudan

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.