 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 27 October 2016

South Sudan president calls for all-inclusive governance

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 26, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan president has called on the interim heads of the country’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) to ensure everyone participates in his administrations, stressing that the young nation was not necessarily a one party state.

JPEG - 31.2 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (Photo: Reuters)

“It’s not necessary that they join our party, but we must work with them together because South Sudan is for all of us. It is not for the SPLM”, he told governors on Monday.

The South Sudanese leader was addressing the 28 state governors whom he controversially appointed in 2015, despite signing the compromise peace agreement with the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) on the basis of the country’s 10 states.

“And I’m now telling you governors because you’re the ones going to the grass roots,” he said.

The president urged governors to help him cooperate with his deputy to implement the peace deal. It remains unclear as to what prompted the president to call for inclusive governance.

Analysts and observers have, however, argued that the South Sudanese leader wants the country’s state governors to accommodate representatives of the armed opposition movement under the faction allied to his controversially appointed first vice president, Taban Deng Gai and members of the parties sympathetic to policies and activities of the faction of the ruling SPLM under his direct leadership, whether the government partially or completely controls their respective parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Kiir threatened to dismiss governors who use public resources to pay luxury hotels instead of remaining with their respective constituencies in the states.

President Kiir, whose administration is facing financial crisis following fall in global oil prices and the ongoing civil war, also said he will strict movements of governors and would have to issue permission before a governor makes a trip to the capital, Juba.

“If you want to come to Juba, ask for permission from there (your state). If I permit you, then you come. If I don’t permit you, and you come without being given that green light to come, then you are my problem,” said the South Sudanese leader.

Kiir expanded the country’s 10 states to 28 a year ago – a move criticized as violation of the August 2015 peace agreement signed based on the nation’s 10 states, in addition to the economic hardships South Sudan faces.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 October 20:54, by Midit Mitot

    MTN President,
    What are you advocating now? SPLA-IG is like a clean dustbin out side of it, while it,s too rotten in side,don,t call South Sudanese again ay@hhhhhhhhh lose talk president of JCE.

    repondre message

    • 27 October 07:46, by Akuma

      Midit,

      Your MTN Advocacy will led you to remain as refugee in foreign countries. Though President Kiir advocate for peace, MTN as you said we chase all of you out from their territories and we will see who will look for who in South Sudan. Good Northern Barh El Ghazal and Jonglei has started. Other States will follow. You keep advocating for that MTN of yours....

      repondre message

  • 26 October 20:54, by Naath

    Foolish Dinka chief still confuse like lost dog in the woods. He is in a position of leadership that he does not know what to do with it. He thinks he is a president but he does not know the job of president. He want to be a real dictator, but he does not know what the doctors do to stay in power without killing civilians.

    repondre message

  • 26 October 23:08, by Mr Point

    The confused dictator has asked everyone to take part in his government, saying it is not a one party state.
    He forgets he ended the last inclusive government by planning the murder of his partner in peace. Kiir faked another coup, the 7th of his rule.

    repondre message

    • 26 October 23:11, by Mr Point

      He urged governors to cooperate with the new VP Taban (who he planned to murder in February).
      The owner of a luxury mansion in Nairobi, he threatened governors who use state resources for their own benefit. His priorities for government are not the problems facing South Sudanese :-
      2 million displaced
      5 million facing for insecurity
      Many government workers are unpaid for months.

      repondre message

  • 26 October 23:25, by Augustino

    The good thing is that you keep barking Dinka name but no matter what you doing Dinka people remain your leaders in this country until Dinka people decide to give power in kind decision only. Abuse are acts of ladies only. So Kiir Mayardit will go and next is Dinka by all means. You like it or not

    repondre message

    • 27 October 06:38, by jubaone

      Agustino,
      That is the true and honest attitude of the jienge. Be a bendit-bandit-misfit at any cost. For this reason, Equatorians want you out so you can misrule yourselves as you wish and will keep fighting you relentlessly without compromising. Good luck ya Aryan jienge.

      repondre message

    • 27 October 09:35, by jubaone

      Agustino,

      Was it not the jienges who used to carry for us water in the 70-80s from Konyo konyo to Malakia, Kator and hai Kosti? Was it not Chief Andrea who ordered those naked jienges from Nyaing and outskirts of Juba to come wearing either a "chobong" or "abu nadhara" (those colorful cotton pants with left-right design like spectacles) before entering Juba na Bari? Ya Agustino!

      repondre message

      • 27 October 14:35, by Hardlinner

        jubaone, what did your people used to wear?. a tree leaves... you are fuckwit and jealous one.

        repondre message

  • 27 October 00:10, by Mr Point

    Would a good President be honest - or steal state resources for his friends and family?
    Would a good President follow the laws of the Constitution - or rule like a Dictator?
    Would a good President protect the civilians of the country - or attack them?
    Would a good President provide political stability or tribal conflict?

    Is the next President likely to be like Kiir, or honest and competent?

    repondre message

  • 27 October 01:56, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    This is a government that has failed miserably.

    Inclusive governance by rhetoric not action is not going to yield any benefit 2 the suffering citizens. Everywhere you look, there is gross incompetence aided by tribal war lords enriching themselves & their kids.

    23 States is a failure. No resources to finance their functioning. Only solution left is Arm embargo & no $ from International community

    repondre message

    • 27 October 07:27, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Lokiden,

      Does the so called president of South Sudan know what he is doing? Have you ever seen a tail lead a head? This is what jenge is to the rest of us.

      repondre message

  • 27 October 07:33, by Lino pitia

    Too late for the president,let him resign and give peace a chance.we are tired of Dinka -Nuer war guys.it is time to wake up and deal with this ruthless leadership.fed up indeed.

    repondre message

  • 27 October 08:19, by Eastern

    That’s what Kiir the tribal leaders wants; to appear to wield immense powers to appoint and dismiss; split the country into any number of tribal enclaves and stooges cheer him! Soon Kiir is going to take South Sudan down the path of quitting ICC following South Africa, Burundi and Gambia; watch this space!!!

    repondre message

  • 27 October 12:03, by Philosopherking

    What does Kiir think he is? Why is he preaching inclusivity, when he himself can’t form an inclusive government and a united country! There was the SPLM Political bureau, now there is JCE, there used to be SPLM, now there is IO, IG, FD, JCE etc! There used to be 10 states with multiple communities, today, he divides the country along tribal lines...and appropriates 43% for his own community!

    repondre message

    • 27 October 12:07, by Philosopherking

      By inclusive, he wants to say, everyone who agrees to be his puppet and must implement the JCE agenda and dishonour the peace agreement, just as he bribed Taban and the other two guys from IO. Fool your self! If he thinks he can bribe IO to follow him, he is deceiving himself. We are tired of this moron!

      repondre message

      • 27 October 13:19, by Akook

        Hahaha.. Kiir does not feel ashamed of himself. How can you order your army to shoot and bombarded your opponent and partner in government out of Juba, and try at the same time to mock poor governors that they need to put up an inclusive government?!
        Poor governors must follow your footsteps yah Dhol Kabiir

        repondre message

  • 27 October 14:00, by Dengda

    Kiir is sitting on hot stove, Malong, JCE and closest aides prevent are his nightmare. I wish, I was him and I would simply handover power to Wanni and step aside to serve my legacy. Nelson Mandela will be remember down the history for hundreds years to come. But he served only one term and step aside, knowing his job is done. What about Kiir try to remember as divisive.

    repondre message

    • 27 October 18:50, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Mr Eastern who told you South Sudan is an ICC member? Walai these wewe!South Sudan didn’t apply yet for that but after all the saw around, it’s impossible 4 it to happen in a near future, Kiir has been boost by your activities killings people tribal base.He will die there trust me and if u doubt this just wait.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.