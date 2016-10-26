 
 
 
October 26, 2016 (IMATONG) – The rebel-appointed governor of Imatong state, Perieno Oyet claimed the armed opposition forces repulsed an attack from pro-government forces in Jerusalem, an area about 2km from Eastern Equatoria state capital, Torit on Tuesday.

JPEG - 16.8 kb
The map of Eastern Equatoria state in red

The official said rebels pushed pro-government forces back to Torit town with heavy causalities, claims Sudan Tribune could not verify.

“Our enemies must know that they shouldn’t beat the drum of war which they cannot be in position to win. We as the SPLA-IO [South Sudan armed opposition] have powers to take all areas around us in a matter of days, not even a month,” he said in a phone interview.

Unconfirmed reports say the armed opposition forces control all remotes villages of Central Equatoria state, including payams while the government allied forces remain in full control of the capital.

Oyet claimed pro-government forces have been mistreating civilians in the area as they faced ground resistance from the SPLA-IO forces, thus turning their anger on innocent civilians after they were defeated.

“The rogue regime in Juba must not behave like Isis of Iraq and Syria who torture civilians because of unjustified war. It is not the civilians who fight them but SPLA-IO, if they have capacity why don’t they attack us instead of turning their anger on innocent civilians?” he asked.

The army is yet to react to the armed opposition claims of the attack in Eastern Equatoria.

Renewed violence broke out in the South Sudanese capital, Juba in July with both warring factions blaming the other for instigating the incident that occurred in the capital, Juba leaving hundreds dead.

Ten of thousands of people have reportedly been displaced and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 October 09:32, by Simon Puok Nyang Tutjiek

    Congratulations governor Oyet for clear message to SPLM IG in Juba, The rogue regime is too deformed know that, they are not any longer in position to win this war rather SPLM IO with full capability, They will face the same things they did to innocent civilian later.
    SPLM IO Viva!!!
    DR. Riek Viva!!!
    Oyet Perieno Viva!!
    E Equoria Viva!!!

    repondre message

    • 26 October 21:05, by Midit Mitot

      True Simon,
      Usual attempted attack to SPLA-IO position will not help those gang of Kiir/Malong Gov,t at all, until they finish, SPLA-IO momentum will litter uncivilized forces of JCE/MTN.

      repondre message

  • 26 October 09:42, by Joyuma John

    who is Perieno Oyet in South Sudan political history? back to the SPLM/A 1980s Torit was caught when no single name like this in SPLA military cammand in 1989, where was this man with kitchen politics, who can claim the capturing of his own village from his own folks, if you chased out your own mother and father in the name of announcing of capturing, then let us wait and see how donkies will work

    repondre message

    • 26 October 10:19, by Mopedi

      Joyuma,

      Your emotional intelligent made u lost the meaning of your messages or otherwise perhaps go to school get skills,underlined what each idea mean. Dr. Oyet comment has no relationship to his mother u brought in your statement,why are u jealous? IOs speaks peace not nonsense of Kiir and JCE lunatic sentiments.

      repondre message

      • 26 October 11:34, by Paul Ongee

        The reason why those Equatorians who joined Riek’s senseless rebellion is bcoz they see it as an opportunity for getting fake “high military ranks, positions & employment opportunities.” This is the truth. They preach the language of Riek that “we don’t want Dinka”, brand them MTN. Would it really make sense if every tribe in RSS says, “we don’t want tribe A, B or C, ya lost followers of Riek?

        repondre message

        • 26 October 11:35, by Paul Ongee

          To Riek Machar, he sees them as a powerful force he can use to elevate him to power or oust President Salva Kiir Mayardit. Ask Sudan to tell you the truth and the difference between SPLA/M and Riek Machar who gets logistical support from Khartoum without achieving any objectives but in the end he and his cohorts rejoin their own brothers in the RSS to be forgiven for the sake of peace.

          repondre message

          • 26 October 11:35, by Paul Ongee

            Riek believes that if rebellion is fought in Upper Nile and Bahr El-Ghazal regions, it will not succeed because it’s the politics of survival and shift of allegiance only but when it’s imported and fought in Equatoria it will succeed and he will become the president of RSS. Many sources are saying there are few Nuers among the Equatorians who are directing the looting and attacks on passengers.

            repondre message

            • 26 October 11:36, by Paul Ongee

              To Riek Machar, Dinka is an obstacle to his perceived presidency. To Equatorians, he preaches the same thing indirectly but urges Equatorians directly to fight hard because they’re already given fake “military ranks and positions” as Bashir used to do with militia warlords. Riek’s ignorant followers can easily end up in Ethiopia and Khartoum to continue building Amarat but most Equatorians cannot.

              repondre message

              • 26 October 11:36, by Paul Ongee

                That’s why there are no IO Nuer soldiers in Equatoria, only few with those in the UNMISS Poc sites who come out to target Dinka and those who refuse to join Riek Machar’s senseless rebellion. To Riek it’s a “typical tribal war” dressed in national costumes. As I have said before, to Equatorians, it’s an opportunity to get high positions and military ranks. So, where’s the real meaning of this war?

                repondre message

                • 26 October 11:37, by Paul Ongee

                  US has its own interest in South Sudan like Riek Machar. Riek is not even fighting for Nuer interest or what IO internet supporters called “Nuer Kingdom”. Where is the interest of Junubin in which we can stand united as we did in the bush (though Riek wahit, wahit de farak min SPLM/A in 1991) such that we build our unity, peace, love, reconciliation and democratic system together as Junubin?

                  repondre message

                  • 26 October 11:38, by Paul Ongee

                    If President Salva Kiir is waiting patiently for election to be voted in/out, Riek “always” stabs him in the back because he knows that democratic election will never bring him to power. Why? Any contestant always bases his/her campaigns on political record and achievements. What did Riek Machar achieve when he was in Khartoum before he returned shamelessly to Dr. John Garang in 2002?Nothing.

                    repondre message

                    • 26 October 11:50, by Paul Ongee

                      Riek Machar is a champion in “shifting allegiance and political prostitution” since 1991. Even Khartoum knows his political behavior. He specialized in shifting allegiance and getting lost there from KPA-1997 to 2002 when he came back for forgiveness in 2002. He told Dr. John Garang that “You know, I thought Bashir would not cheat me but forgive me my brother.”.

                      repondre message

                      • 26 October 11:51, by Paul Ongee

                        Dr. John Garang de Mabior said in his own words that “I can forgive you but history will not”. Ask Riek Machar if you, IO followers think that I am lying. Why did Riek Machar rebel against SPLA/M in the first place if he thinks that he can reckon with the movement? Why did he beat the drum of war in 1991 and later ended up in Khartoum? You need to question your conscience.

                        repondre message

                        • 26 October 11:52, by Paul Ongee

                          Riek Machar beat the drum of war 1991 but shamelessly ended up in Khartoum begging Omer Hassan Bashit to appoint him President of South Sudan. He failed in his coup attempt in 2013, declared war on government but failed to win it but instead lost all the major towns for good to the gallant forces of SPLA. Now, who is beating the drum of war without winning it? Is not tribal leader Riek Machar?

                          repondre message

                          • 26 October 11:52, by Paul Ongee

                            Again Riek Machar failed in third coup attempt in July 2016. And after their meeting in Khartoum this month, he declared war again for the third time. What is the possibility that he’s likely to win this senseless war? Will the gallant SPLA forces be folding their hands and watching how IO is operating in a war theater? However hard Riek tries, he will certainly lose it as he always did.

                            repondre message

                            • 26 October 11:53, by Paul Ongee

                              This is not the kind of politician needed in Junub, one who always thinks along tribal lines and wants things done in his own interest. Why his movement is always made up of one tribe since 1991, besides Mabior Garang and few Dinkas who believe that Riek is an icon like Dr. John Garang? Did some Equatorians really think twice about joining Riek? Are we ready to live again in refugee camps?

                              repondre message

                              • 26 October 11:53, by Paul Ongee

                                When the internet IO supporters claim that they don’t need “Dinka Kingdom” how does Mabior Garang and other few Dinkas in the IO feel about it? Why Riek’s movement is always fighting for a “tribal kingdom”? Why SPLM/A was not he case? IO supporters must learn how to wake up politically if we want our Junub to be peaceful for generations to come. Otherwise we will continue to shed blood.

                                repondre message

                                • 26 October 13:08, by jubaone

                                  Paul Ongee,
                                  It is evidently clear, that your NOT an Equatorian as you purport to be but a depressed jienge and pathetically obsessed with paranoia. You have a problem with Equatorians then please change your Acholi name to Deng, Kuol, Ring or whichever jienge or fake name. Equatorians think, jienges hoodwink. Sorry buddy

                                  repondre message

      • 26 October 13:55, by Joyuma John

        Mr.Mopedi, your Jieng phobia let you always to miss point, going to school does not add any value to your natural thinking, look Dr. Oyet. Dr. Riek and Dr. Law and may be Dr. Moped justi compare thier papers obtained at school, which has resulted with unfortunate and stupidity of the highest order that caused and costly to south sudaneses life and properties. please do not mind to go to school.

        repondre message

  • 26 October 17:51, by marie

    SPLA is the most army with inflated ranks in the whole of Africa. 700 or generals. USA has 50 or so generals. These are all garbage ranks. Dr. John Garang came back after the signing of CPA as a colonel, how come we have 700 generals. The government thought rebellion ranks can be translated to the national army, damn wrong. The problem of South Sudan should not only be limited to personality.

    repondre message

  • 26 October 17:55, by marie

    of Riak Machar. He is fighting a genuine war because Salva and his cohorts try to muzzle him and take him out of the politics of South Sudan which is a no no. JCE thought by eliminating Riak and Nuer, they have a free reign in South Sudan to subjugate the other tribes under Dinka rule. They are the ones to give positions and take them as they like. No one should voice their opinion.

    repondre message

  • 26 October 17:59, by marie

    Martin Majut stated that Dinka Bahr El Ghazal should write another manifesto for SPLM. It is a disgrace what JCE is doing. Aldo Ajo was groomed by his Zande in-laws, Ambrose Riing by his Madi in-laws, Bona Malual by his Pojulu and Kakwa in-laws and many others who are married to Equatorians after the 1972 Adis ababa agreement. I am sure this people are just mad because some of them like Ambrose

    repondre message

  • 26 October 18:05, by marie

    Riing was divorced by his wife in London when he became a bump. We are not stagnant to stick to the old dogs in the politics of South Sudan, there a lot of potential people who can take this nation to a new level instead of sticking to these old dudes. When you start land grabbing, raping, intimidation what did you have in mind as the repercussions of these actions? You thought silence?

    repondre message

  • 27 October 09:40, by hunter boy

    ongee,
    your job as a house keeper at salva dog(kiir) resident have permanently damaged your brain. you even ended up suporting the dinkas(jce)? hahaha , you have eaten kiir’s left over. lecturing fake history on sudantribune. you and your fellows(dinkas) will be castrated one day.
    how did you joint dinka? is it by registration? shame on you! continue suporting and you will see fire on the mountain

    repondre message

    • 27 October 13:03, by Paul Ongee

      Ya huntergirl,

      May I know where you’re hiding hunterlady? Don’t hide in a mountain, come out if you’re the maan. Did you join Riek Machar’s senseless rebellion because of fake military ranks and job opportunities? Shame on you. Mountain is not the only place to fight. Got it?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



