October 26, 2016 (IMATONG) – The rebel-appointed governor of Imatong state, Perieno Oyet claimed the armed opposition forces repulsed an attack from pro-government forces in Jerusalem, an area about 2km from Eastern Equatoria state capital, Torit on Tuesday.

The map of Eastern Equatoria state in red

The official said rebels pushed pro-government forces back to Torit town with heavy causalities, claims Sudan Tribune could not verify.

“Our enemies must know that they shouldn’t beat the drum of war which they cannot be in position to win. We as the SPLA-IO [South Sudan armed opposition] have powers to take all areas around us in a matter of days, not even a month,” he said in a phone interview.

Unconfirmed reports say the armed opposition forces control all remotes villages of Central Equatoria state, including payams while the government allied forces remain in full control of the capital.

Oyet claimed pro-government forces have been mistreating civilians in the area as they faced ground resistance from the SPLA-IO forces, thus turning their anger on innocent civilians after they were defeated.

“The rogue regime in Juba must not behave like Isis of Iraq and Syria who torture civilians because of unjustified war. It is not the civilians who fight them but SPLA-IO, if they have capacity why don’t they attack us instead of turning their anger on innocent civilians?” he asked.

The army is yet to react to the armed opposition claims of the attack in Eastern Equatoria.

Renewed violence broke out in the South Sudanese capital, Juba in July with both warring factions blaming the other for instigating the incident that occurred in the capital, Juba leaving hundreds dead.

Ten of thousands of people have reportedly been displaced and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)