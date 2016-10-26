 
 
 
Khartoum ready to deploy joint forces on South Sudan border: minister

October 25, 2016 (KHARTOUM). Sudanese government on Tuesday expressed readiness to deploy joint forces along the 2,000km-long border long borders with South Sudan to prevent cross border attacks by rebel groups.

JPEG - 20 kb
Sudanese Information Minister Ahmed al-Balal Osman speaks during a press conference in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on June 9, 2013. ( Photo AFP/ASHRAF SHAZLY)

On Monday, South Sudan government reiterated its commitment to the security agreements signed with Khartoum and announced that the Sudanese armed groups have been advised to quit its territory within 30 days.

"Sudan is ready to deploy joint border monitoring forces, similar to what is done with Chad, to prevent armed opposition groups from crossing into the other side," said Sudan’s Minister of information and government’s spokesperson Ahmed al-Balal Osman.

Sudanese army didn’t react to statements of South Sudan’s defence minister Kuol Manyang Juuk of the 30-day ultimatum. But the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir recently said Juba has two months to expel armed groups.

In September 2012, Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of agreements, including immediate re-deployment of joint military forces along a Safe Demilitarized Border Zone (SDBZ). Also they approved a plan to stop supporting and harbouring rebels as well as opening crossings points.

However, the signed security deals have not been implemented. In September 2013 the two countries together with the UNSIFA peacekeepers deployed the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mission (JBVMM). But on 22 November 2013, Juba stopped the operation. South Sudanese official said they fear the centreline, which passes through the border disputed areas, may be seen as final location of the boundary.

Speaking at a symposium on “the Current Sudanese American Relations”, Osman reiterated Sudan’s interest to have good relations with U.S. saying “The American Administration has repeatedly promised to normalize relation with Sudan without honouring these pledges”.

“There are great opportunities for the two countries to cooperate on oil and minerals,” he said before to welcome Washington pledges to put pressure on the Sudanese armed groups to join national dialogue.

The minister went to say that Sudan expects U.S to review its stances towards Sudan in the light of the development in Middle East and the affects of the conflict in Syria, Iraq and Yemen on the area.

“Now there is no rebellion in Darfur and Sudan is entering a new era after the national dialogue and the U.S administration needs to understand that,” stressed the minister.

Sudan has been under US economic sanctions since 1997 and remains on the US list of state sponsors of terror.

Washington eased the sanctions imposed on agriculture equipment and services, and allowed exports of personal communications hardware and software. Also, the US Treasury Department removed the private Bank of Khartoum from a blacklist of Sudanese entities.

  • 26 October 13:09, by Paul Ongee

    "Sudan has been under US economic sanctions since 1997 and remains on the US list of state sponsors of terror." IO supporters, is this not the time when Riek Machar was in Khartoum when he signed his bogus agreement called Khartoum Peace Agreement (KPA-1997)? I know they will not answer me. This was the time Riek was in bed with Bashir before he dumped his supporters there.

    repondre message

    • 26 October 13:17, by Paul Ongee

      If Bashir were to go The Hague, he would take Riek Machar as his key witness that he is innocent. He will say "I did not kill anybody in Darfur, even Riek Machar knows that because he was with me in Khartoum. He did not orchestrate Bor massacre in 1991." Birds of the same feathers flock together. They were in bed together and now again together. Kede, look at this kind of relationship.

      repondre message

      • 26 October 13:26, by Paul Ongee

        Now, who is fooling who and who is harboring South SUdanese rebels in Khartoum and pretends to listen to American instruction to call on RSS to expel non-existent Darfur rebels within 60 days. Which rebel leader openly held a conference in Khartoum recently and declared war on the government of RSS, Riek or Minawi? Opportunists and job seekers are all following the failed PhD holder Riek Machar.

        repondre message

        • 26 October 13:42, by Paul Ongee

          “Now there is no rebellion in Darfur and Sudan is entering a new era after the national dialogue and the U.S administration needs to understand that,” stressed the minister of information Ahmed al-Balal Osman. Then what is the ultimatum for? Can one of IO supporters answer this question? We know where Riek Machar is accommodated in Khartoum as Sudan says ’there is no rebellion in Darfur.’

          repondre message

          • 26 October 14:06, by Paul Ongee

            “The American Administration has repeatedly promised to normalize relation with Sudan without honoring these pledges”. Ok. Sudan did honor its pledge to expel Osama Bin Laden only, but not Abyei Protocol, Southern Kordufan and Southern Blue Nile, N-S border demarcation, South Sudan militia warlords, expulsion of Riek Machar, Bashir’s appearance in The Hague, you name it. How do expect US to honor.

            repondre message

            • 26 October 14:18, by Paul Ongee

              How do you expect US to honor its pledges when Sudan failed repeatedly to honor many pledges and implementation of some CPA-2005 Protocols? You have to implement US instruction to call on RSS to get non-existent Darfur rebels expelled from South Sudan though "Now there is no rebels in Darfur". Now it’s RSS turn to call on Sudan to deploy joint forces on the borders in order to get it demarcated.

              repondre message

              • 26 October 20:50, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

                This is what I have been telling u always that Sudan eagerly wants Sudan-Chad’s types of agreement with S.Sudan so it can cap those rebels in N.My,BN and Darfur,but we can not do that,let’s Bashir chased out Riak and his rebels that Khartoum is training in Kosti,Hegligg and many other areas,and S.Sudan will helps u find peace with trio rebels not to defeat them coz they’re our true comrades, right

                repondre message

Comment on this article



