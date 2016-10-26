Security agents release citizens detained in Wau state

October 24, 2016 (WAU) – More than 50 civilians arrested during last week’s security operation have been released, an official in Wau state said.

Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

The state governor, Andrea Mayar Acho descried the arrests as unlawful and demanded that all the detainees be released without any charge.

“My state government has ordered the release of several citizens being detained unlawfully by government soldiers in Wau town and now they have been freed from custody,” said Acho.

“We cannot allow what had happened during [former governor] Elias Waya to repeat itself when government soldiers do not listen to orders of the state authority,” he added.

The move follows a high level security meeting of senior government officials and division commanders, which took place in Wau town.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s army chief, Paul Malong Awan visited Wau last week in what officials described as a strategy for military offensives against armed groups threatening to carry out attacks.

Military intelligence sources say the massive operation will involve the use of heavy weapons, aircrafts and helicopters at any time while phone networks operating in the region will be disconnected to avoid leakage of what the military planned.

Last week, Wau state governor said his administration was committed to a peace dialogue with all armed groups currently distabilising the new state.

(ST)