 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 26 October 2016

Security agents release citizens detained in Wau state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 24, 2016 (WAU) – More than 50 civilians arrested during last week’s security operation have been released, an official in Wau state said.

JPEG - 30.9 kb
Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

The state governor, Andrea Mayar Acho descried the arrests as unlawful and demanded that all the detainees be released without any charge.

“My state government has ordered the release of several citizens being detained unlawfully by government soldiers in Wau town and now they have been freed from custody,” said Acho.

“We cannot allow what had happened during [former governor] Elias Waya to repeat itself when government soldiers do not listen to orders of the state authority,” he added.

The move follows a high level security meeting of senior government officials and division commanders, which took place in Wau town.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s army chief, Paul Malong Awan visited Wau last week in what officials described as a strategy for military offensives against armed groups threatening to carry out attacks.

Military intelligence sources say the massive operation will involve the use of heavy weapons, aircrafts and helicopters at any time while phone networks operating in the region will be disconnected to avoid leakage of what the military planned.

Last week, Wau state governor said his administration was committed to a peace dialogue with all armed groups currently distabilising the new state.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.