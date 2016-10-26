 
 
 
President Kiir tells governors to stay in their states

October 25, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, has threatened to dismiss state governors who use public resources to pay luxury hotels instead of remaining with their respective constituencies in the states.

JPEG - 12.9 kb
President Salva Kiir speaks during the inauguration of the new SPLM premises in Juba on 15 November 2013 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

President Kiir, whose administration is facing financial crisis following fall in global oil prices and civil war, also said he will strict movements of governors and would have to issue permission before a governor makes a trip to the capital, Juba.

“If you want to come to Juba, ask for permission from there (your state). If I permit you, then you come. If I don’t permit you, and you come without being given that green light to come, then you are my problem,” said Kiir, speaking to the governors of his controversial 28 states appointed in December 2015.

President Kiir expanded the country’s 10 states to 28 a year ago – a move criticized as violation of the August 2015 peace agreement signed based on the ten states and the economic challenges.

Most governors, however, never spent a night in the new states headquarters due to insecurity since some are under the control of the SPLM in Opposition led by former First Vice President, Riek Machar.

Capitals of Latjor (Nasir), Western Bieh (Fangak) and Eastern Bieh (Akobo) are partly or fully under the control of the forces loyal to Machar. The SPLM-IO have not recognized the 28 states.

President Kiir, however, did not make exemption to governors whose states are under the SPLM-IO and cannot be able to visit their capitals.

“All of you (governors) come to Juba and put up in the hotels for months – using the state resources for hotel bills. I don’t want this to continue,” he said.

“You cannot administer people in your absence. People can best be administered from close presence of the administrators,” he added, while speaking at a swearing ceremony of the governors as state chairpersons for the ruling SPLM party.

All states have their respective ‘coordination offices’ in Juba where some governors operate.

The latest comments from the president came as fighting has been escalating in the country after its resumption in the capital on 8 July.

(ST)

  • 25 October 22:41, by Naath

    Look at this foolish Dinka chief, he is talking bullshit everyday. You have already proved it beyond doubt that you are not the president of South Sudan but greedy Dinka leader.Now the president of Sudan that we had wrongly accused of being Arab, dictator, and Muslim is 100 times fair and smarter than you are. Shut your ass up. Your 28 states will never work on this planet

    • 25 October 23:51, by Mr Point

      I said months ago that the 28 states was going to be a problem because the creation of new posts with support and estates would be an unwanted financial burden.
      The extra costs were not considered by all those shouting for the new states. Now they have the new states and RoSS can’t afford them.
      What next?

    • 26 October 02:33, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Mr.point, naath, and rest of Machar supporters, 28 states idea did not come from president Kiir, but your fail vice president Machar. Machar purposed 21 states idea and president Kiir acted 7 states. Therefore, don’t blame president Kiir for it, but Machar. President Kiir is trying to stop what was supposed to be done many years ago. It is too late for him to fix it.

      • 26 October 20:43, by Midit Mitot

        Do those fake Governors have states really? 28 states will remain like that for-good, don,t wast your energy to order them, they have no where to go.

    • 26 October 07:35, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Yes, of course

  • 25 October 23:57, by Mr Point

    Will Kiir’s attempt to stop governors from staying in luxury hotels save more money than his attack on corruption a few years ago did when he sent a letter to 75 ministers?

    Maybe it will be effective.

    Do you think Kiir knows of the person who is highly placed in his government who has used state resources to buy a luxury mansion in Nairobi?

  • 26 October 04:20, by Naath

    Kiir, JCE, and their double blind supporters have a great opportunity to rule South Sudan but they do not know what to do to move this country forward with wisdom and patience. Their frozen brain does not allow them to think about the future of this country. Kiir and his JCE plus their blind supporters look confuse and think like lost dog in the woods.

    • 26 October 20:39, by Chong Thow

      Yeah, failure leader is a dangerous. It is not easy to get fixed. President kiir is lead southern sudan by mistake. It is not the right person to lead this country because he does not care about life of people he leads.This mess never get fired under kir leadership unless somebody is taking this leadership.

  • 26 October 07:39, by hunter boy

    dinka defender.
    kiir rose from death recently if your are not aware, dont ever try to suport him even if he giving you some dime. he will never help the rest apart from dinkas. anyway, good begining making a bad ending. let the dinkas enjoy. time will come for others to enjoy too.

  • 26 October 07:42, by Joyuma John

    Dear Naath,
    you are calling president Kiir as Dinka chief and at all time you people are trying in all your efforts to oust him, but you don’t afford to remove him then why don’t you give in to him with your president Dr. Riek Machar who has allowed achief to defeat him in all occasion, For the safety of your dear life. But what I all know about salva Kiir mayardit, he is the president not chief

    • 26 October 19:24, by Naath

      Joyuma John,

      Dinka chief Kiir would have been ousted if it had not Uganda. He brought in Uganda army to defend his dictatorship rule and his tribal constitutions. Kiir reduces himself from being president to tribal chief because he cares about the well-being of Dinka only. Just wait he will still leaves power weather he likes it or not.

  • 26 October 09:00, by Mopedi

    Children learns best from their parents,He Kiir uses public resources to enrich him selves and Dinka, Governors are copy pesting

  • 26 October 15:54, by INDEPEDENT VOICE 1

    Wawoo, South sudanese come on lets not show our dirty hearts to the whole world to know.#lets Standup together cause this country needs us all to make it prosperous and economically sound. LETS STOP THE NONSESE ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

