SPLM-IO denies claims of kidnapping Ugandan nationals for ransom

October 25, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s armed opposition faction under the leadership of former First Vice President, Riek Machar, has refuted as “negative campaign” accusation that their fighters have abducted Ugandan nationals in the country.

JPEG - 40.8 kb
A batch of the SPLA-IO forces after arrival in Juba, 1 April, 2016 (ST Photo)

South Sudan’s Police Inspector General, General Makur Maruol, accused the opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA-IO) of allegedly holding Ugandans hostage and demanding money for ransom to set them free.

“I have learnt that some of the [Ugandan] relatives are receiving calls from [the SPLA-IO abductors demanding] for a ransom. We’ll make all the available means to secure the release of the two. It is a joint venture,” Maruol told reporters in Kampala on Saturday.

He alleged that two Ugandans were kidnapped by the South Sudanese rebels on Juba-Nimule road.

The South Sudanese police boss made these remarks while meeting his Ugandan counterpart, General Kale Kayihura, in Kampala, Uganda, on Saturday.

The opposition faction has however dismissed the accusation, saying their troops are disciplined and have never abducted any civilians be they South Sudanese, Ugandans or any other nationals.

“This is a mere negative campaign against our Movement. Our forces have never abducted civilians, South Sudanese or foreigners, let alone demanding for ransom,” Machar’s spokesperson, James Gatdet Dak, told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday in response to the allegation.

He accused the government of trying to use the allegation as a pretext to try to persuade the Ugandan government to again deploy their troops into South Sudan as they did from 2013 to 2015 during the 21 months of civil war.

Dak further claimed that if it was true, it could be soldiers and police loyal to the “rogue regime” in Juba that kidnapped the Ugandan nationals to either get the ransom or use it to smear the image of the SPLA-IO forces.

He said the SPLA-IO forces are a disciplined army which differentiates between civilians and armed combatants, adding that they even spared President Salva Kiir’s official in 2015.

“Even when our forces captured Mr Isaiah Chol Aruai in February 2015, who is the Chairperson for the National Bureau of Statistics in Salva Kiir’s regime, he was spared and released. Although it was at the peak of the civil war, our forces understood that he was a civilian official,” Dak cited.

He said it is the security organs loyal to President Kiir who are known for kidnapping civilians and torturing them, further claiming that they could be their soldiers abducting Ugandans to demand money for ransom.

(ST)

  • 25 October 23:42, by Equatoria1

    Haha..first of all, this is nothing to do with the fake abduction, ransom or the crap. The truth is that the coward Jenge who never fought war of its own are pissing on their pants after seeing that Sudan has tied their hands up and they have no choice but to let go their Fur & Nuba mercenaries. There4 the Jenges are now running around to recycle Uganda & M7 will be happy to get the rest of the $$

    repondre message

    • 25 October 23:56, by Equatoria1

      As for Equatorian we welcome M7 b’se we know what he is up to. The Ugandans knows that Equatorian makes the entire Northern Uganda and targeting Equatoria in SS is a total exportation of South Sudan problem inside their home. We really need UG to involve so that this war will end in a week if you know what I am saying. I know MTNs don’t have brains to understand this anyway!!

      repondre message

      • 26 October 09:07, by Mopedi

        This’s another big liar Kiir is committing again, what can IO do with Ugandan? what are these claimed Ugandan doing in South Sudan when her(S,Sudanese) citizen is fleeing the country. what we know is Ugandan armies is here, then IOs has the right to attack them cos they fight alongside Kiir

        repondre message

  • 26 October 09:19, by Mopedi

    Why should Ugandan soldiers accept to die for no cost just for Moseveni and Kiir benefit?not for defending the Country? this time i advise this army commanders to join IOs then, Uganda will be next target,Moseveni and Kiir will be thrown out

    repondre message

    • 26 October 09:56, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Equatoria1/2 & Mope
      Do you know what you are talking about in the first part of your comment? You don’t have any idea why Sudan is told by US to tell RSS to expel non-existent Darfur rebels. Even Sudan security agents who are working in their embassy here, including Americans know that the Darfur traders who are operating in Juba, Kony-konyo, Malakia, Jebel, Gudele markets, not rebels.

      repondre message

      • 26 October 10:00, by Paul Ongee

        Do you think a Darfurian can act as a rebel and trader at the same time? Where does he have time to act both and be moving from Juba or South Sudan to Darfur where Sudan has been fighting the Darfur rebels since 2003? Sudan itself does not know the motive behind the instruction it received from the US Administration to change color against its sisterly neighbor, South Sudan.

        repondre message

        • 26 October 10:01, by Paul Ongee

          Regarding the second part of your comment, UG can only come in RSS when the need is there to comb out those ignorant rebels who have resorted to looting passengers along the roads and kidnapping them for ransom. The reason why those Equatorians, who joined Riek’s senseless rebellion is bcoz they see it as an opportunity for getting high military ranks, positions & employment opportunities.

          repondre message

          • 26 October 10:02, by Paul Ongee

            To Riek Machar, he sees is as a powerful force he can use to elevate him to power or oust President Salva Kiir Mayardit. Ask Sudan to tell you the truth and the difference between SPLA/M and Riek Machar who gets logistical support from Khartoum without achieving any objectives but in the end he and his cohorts rejoin their own brothers in the RSS to be forgiven for the sake of peace.

            repondre message

            • 26 October 10:05, by Paul Ongee

              Riek believes that if rebellion is fought in Upper Nile and Bahr El-Ghazal regions, it will not succeed because it’s the politics of survival and shift of allegiance only but when it’s imported and fought in Equatoria it will succeed and he will become the president of RSS. Many sources are saying there are few Nuers among the Equatorians who are directing the looting and attacks on passengers.

              repondre message

              • 26 October 10:06, by Paul Ongee

                To Riek Machar, Dinka is an obstacle to his perceived presidency. To Equatorians, he preaches the same thing indirectly but urges Equatorians directly to fight hard because they’re already given fake “military ranks and positions” as Bashir used to do with militia warlords. Riek’s ignorant followers can easily end up in Ethiopia and Khartoum to continue building Amarat but most Equatorians cannot.

                repondre message

                • 26 October 10:08, by Paul Ongee

                  That’s why there are no IO Nuer soldiers in Equatoria, only few with those in the UNMISS Poc sites who come out to target Dinka and those who refuse to join Riek Machar’s senseless rebellion. To Riek it’s a “typical tribal war” dressed in national costumes. As I have said before, to Equatorians, it’s an opportunity to get high positions and military ranks. So, where is the real meaning of this war

                  repondre message

                  • 26 October 10:09, by Paul Ongee

                    US has its own interest in South Sudan like Riek Machar. Riek is not even fighting for Nuer interest or what IO internet supporters called “Nuer Kingdom”. Where is the interest of Junubin in which we can stand united as we did in the bush (though Riek wahit, wahit de farak min SPLM/A in 1991) such that we build our unity, peace, love, reconciliation and democratic system together as Junubin?

                    repondre message

                    • 26 October 10:10, by Paul Ongee

                      If President Salva Kiir is waiting patiently for election to be voted in/out, Riek “always” stabs him in the back because he knows that democratic election will never bring him to power. Why? Any contestant always bases his/her campaigns on political record and achievements. What did Riek Machar achieve when he was in Khartoum before he returned shamelessly to Dr. John Garang in 2002?Nothing.

                      repondre message

                      • 26 October 10:11, by Paul Ongee

                        Is this the kind of politician needed in Junub, one who always thinks along tribal lines and wants things done for his own interest? Why his movement is always since 1991 made up of one tribe, besides Mabior Garang and few Dinkas who believe that Riek is an icon like Dr. John Garang? Did Equatoria think twice about joining the senseless war of Riek? Are we ready to live again in refugee camps?

                        repondre message

                        • 26 October 10:12, by Paul Ongee

                          When the internet IO supporters claim that they don’t need “Dinka Kingdom” how does Mabior Garang and other few Dinkas in the IO feel about it? Why Riek’s movement is always fighting for a “tribal kingdom”? Why SPLM/A was not he case? IO supporters must learn how to wake up politically if we want our Junub to be peaceful for generations to come. Otherwise we will continue to shed blood.

                          repondre message

                      • 26 October 10:47, by Mopedi

                        Mr.Paul
                        What did Salva achieved since 2005 to date on the seat of head of State? certainly nothing. Dr. Riek achievement in Kharatoum during the struggle is reflected in the self determination of Junubin which you and Salva made it failed, No body is against Dinka but Dinka’s system is against themselves and Salva is the chief accountant. Mr.Mabior and the rest of Dinka are visionary people.

                        repondre message

                        • 26 October 15:15, by Hardlinner

                          mopedi, quit your bullshit. the call for separation started since 1947. if it were through the words of mouth without military backing, anya anya 1 wouldn’t have been created from first place let alone Riek claim for separation of S.S. it was indeed majority dinka SPLA, people of Nuba amountain and blue nile that forced bashir to accept peace which led to separation not Riek unfounded claims.

                          repondre message

                      • 26 October 11:16, by Mopedi

                        Kiir is not waiting patiently for election,he’s not brave enough to step out in public and declare the state’seat is vacant.He knew and feels his own weakness.but 200 years plan of Dinka confused him.remember in 1983 majority of young men and women willingly took arms against Khartoum bcos of rape,oppression,corruption. Junubin including u were bombed,killed but fought and won peace not war IOs ’l

                        repondre message

                    • 26 October 10:57, by Mopedi

                      Yes Mr Paul
                      US is taking advantages of Kiir failed government to advance her interest,SS Citizen who yearns for peace starring on Riek as a threshold for inclusive prosperity,democratic and sustainable development, that change must start from current the regime, current institutions then the whole country where (him) will admire

                      repondre message

                • 26 October 11:05, by Mopedi

                  If Dinka are the obstacle to Dr. Riek presidency vision, then the same Dinka will be obstacle to any president that people would want to choose in future, your statement is informing us what is behind JCE 200 years plan to rule South Sudan. thank.But IOs will fight to the best to remove this evils plan.

                  repondre message

            • 26 October 10:09, by Eastern

              Paul Ongee,

              I most times find your comments childish. Do you think Sudan and the US only depend on their intelligence at Juba level? How many double agents do you think in your narrow reasoning are involved at arriving at the conclusion that Sudanese rebels in South Sudan must leave the country. Bashir gave Kiir a 60 days ultimatum and Kuo Manyang Juuk has aknowledged this by giving himself 30 dy

              repondre message

              • 26 October 10:11, by Eastern

                Leave the Sudanese traders in Konykonyo and Souk Jow in Wau alone. The locations of Sudanese rebels in South Sudan are well known. Just wait for the next shocker when they are made public!

                repondre message

              • 26 October 10:18, by Paul Ongee

                Ya Eastern,

                I know the truth always hurts. Did Darfur rebels conduct a meeting or meetings in Juba as IO did in Khartoum this month and sometimes back? Tell us the truth. That’s why I keep saying that you as IO supporters and Khartoum do not know why US is playing a different game plan. It’s not to pave way for IO. Take note of that if you go to sleep or wake up in the morning.

                repondre message

                • 26 October 12:07, by Eastern

                  There is no paving the way for any party here either. This call is yo send the leadership in Juba to act responsibly. Kiir and cohorts are more concerned of their of their own welfare than providing leadership to the country. At the end wearing parties from both divides would have to account for their acts. Laurent Bgabgo of Ivory Coast is testing his own medicine now at The Hague!

                  repondre message

          • 26 October 12:51, by Equatoria1

            Paul ongee
            Let me stop u right here. Equatorians join the IO b’se MTNs loot,kill, rape, destroy & grab their land by force so we declared to kick them out of our ancestral land. As for Ug, they will never come for MTNs’ wellbing simply b’se the one who are coming are sons of Acholi, Madi, Lango, Kakwa etc. Does that sounds like your brothers or your enemies yah Paul?? let them come & supplies us..

            repondre message

  • 26 October 10:00, by Joyuma John

    Equatoria1, Jieng are capable of fighting any war could not be in fear of God. should it not be Jieng commitment under Dr.Garang some of you would have been working a donky work in Khatoum by now.

    repondre message

    • 26 October 12:34, by Equatoria1

      Joyuma John
      Don’t even talk about it. Only 21 MTNs killed by "unknown gunmen" & you are now in Kampala begging Uganda police/military deployment. Is this what is translated bravery Jenge terms???
      During the war with North all MTNs vacated their own land & settle in Equatorian land for the first time feared of Jalaba. Cowards, just shut up & get back to your hole of hiding, we are coming!!!

      repondre message

      • 26 October 13:10, by Equatoria1

        The position of the Eqatorians in IO is clear. No IO force will target UGandans in Equatoria land simpply b’se Ugandans & Equatorians are one people. Anyone want to fight Ug must use somewhere else to stage their war. Ugandans knws how strategic our relationship is given the geographical proximity & our location. Dinka from Bahr el Gazal cannot come from that far & think they can confuse this fac

        repondre message

  • 27 October 02:19, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    I’m often left either stunted or disgusted by this guy name Paul Ongee. There is absolutely no substances or sense 2 most of his posting.

    Mate, seriously, you need 2 get a life if your ever 2be taken seriously leave alone you lack of emotional intelligence.

    Signs of Post Traumatic Disorder are displayed everywhere in your comments. Beside, its not late 2 seek help.

    Don’t fool urself in public!

    repondre message

    • 27 October 14:58, by Paul Ongee

      I know my postings drive you all IO supporters crazy. Do you know why? You have shallow mind, shallow understand and analysis of the real situation we are in. You are after the shallow mind of Riek Machar who struggles to be 1. famous like Dr. John Garang, copy CPA-2005 and paste its implementation modality in the recent August 2015 peace deal as if he was fighting with Jalaba of Khartoum and…..

      repondre message

      • 27 October 14:59, by Paul Ongee

        ….2.A national leader, but in reality he’s a tribal leader who believes in false prophet Ngundeng. Do you agree with me or not. Was he not in bed with Bashir from 1991 to KPA-1997, and then 2002? Did Dr. John Garand dump his supporters in the bush as Riek Machar did in Khartoum, only to be rescued by Gen. Paulino Matip Nhial?Otherwise Khartoum would have killed them all.

        repondre message

        • 27 October 15:00, by Paul Ongee

          Your reasoning capacity is shallow. What I write is too big for you to fathom. Your mind is blocked by Riek Machar political ideology of Dinkaphobia. If Riek Machar could not use violence (though he didn’t even try or fail) in Khartoum or North Sudan following the intentional violation of his bogus agreement KPA-1997, then why would he believe that it’ll be easy to use it in South Sudan territory?

          repondre message

          • 27 October 15:01, by Paul Ongee

            You don’t even realize that Riek Machar failed three times now since 1991, 2013 and 2016 in his coup attempt until he’s getting blind and dying later without achieving his vision of massacring Dinka since he feels that Dinka are obstacles.If Omer H. Al-Bashir does not want to kill hopeless Riek Machar and other militia war lords, why would you expect RSS’s Gov’t to kill him after being forgiven?

            repondre message

            • 27 October 15:02, by Paul Ongee

              Omer Al-Bashir always says “Keli Ahbit aktul Ahbit, Muskila bitana sinu ma Diiktoor Riek Machar. Jol deyir aktul akwanu Junubin ashan sulta, keli aktul. Lisa bi erja leena bukura lo fasal fi Junub inak. Bina stamilu taani mara” The late Dr. Hassan Turabi said he knows there are three Drs only in Sudan (he himself, Dr. John Garang and Dr. Mansour Khalid) because of the way they use their PhD.

              repondre message

              • 27 October 15:03, by Paul Ongee

                Where does Diiktoor Riek Machar fit here since 1991?The three PhD holders have a long history of how they used their PhD to benefit not only their families, but also the country (Sudan) before and after CPA-2005 and the world. Riek Machar did not even teach in any University besides defection, change of allegiance & orchestrating Bor massacre, use of violence and three failed coup attempts.

                repondre message

                • 27 October 15:04, by Paul Ongee

                  President Salva Kirr can patiently wait for election to be voted in/out but Riek Machar who keeps stabbing people in the back will never win. He knows if you ask him. Did he participate in Anyanya 1 movement like Salva Kiir? No. Did he fight in the SPLA/M for nearly 22 years like Salva Kiir Mayardit? No. How can he win election which needs aggressive campaign based on record?

                  repondre message

                  • 27 October 15:06, by Paul Ongee

                    He will easily resort to using violence if election season kicks in. He doesn’t dream of election season but how to use a short-cut approach to achieving his perceived presidency before he dies. On cancerous eye has already gone. Another is on the way out. Will he become President of RSS blind and die blind? No, he will not even become President at any cost whether with two eyes, one eye or comple

                    repondre message

Comment on this article



