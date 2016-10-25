 
 
 
Tuesday 25 October 2016

Rebels claim killing 11 S. Sudanese soldiers in Upper Nile

October 24, 2016 (WEDAKONA) – Nearly a dozen South Sudanese soldiers were killed at a road ambush along the road leading to Kola-Wedakona, located north of Upper Nile state, a rebel official said.

JPEG - 61.9 kb
SPLA soldiers in Malakal, capital of the battleground oil-state of Upper Nile on 15 May 2014 (Photo AFP/Ivan Lieman)

The armed opposition spokesperson in northern Upper Nile state, Captain Paul Malieth, claimed their forces foiled an attack allegedly planned by pro-government on their stronghold, Sunday evening.

He also claimed they repulsed a coordinated and planned attack from the army loyal to the South Sudanese president, Salva Kiir.

“We have counted 11 soldiers dead. 15 others were seriously wounded on Sunday night,” he told Sudan Tribune over phone.

Clashes between forces loyal to former first vice-president, Riek Machar and those allied to government forces clashed near Malakal, killing 56 soldiers, army spokesperson, Lul Ruai Koang said.

According to Malieth, the armed opposition forces earlier detected the movement of pro-government forces from Wedakona, allegedly with plans to attack their base but this was thwarted by the rebels.

He also claimed 3 PKMs, 2 RPGs and 10 AK47s were captured from pro-government forces, allegations Sudan Tribune could not easily verify.

In a separate interview, the rebel brigade commander for Kola, Brigadier Gen. James GatLuak accused government forces of failing to honor the peace accord both president Kiir and Machar signed.

The two armed opposition officials, however, admitted losing two of their servicemen in Sunday’s incident which occurred north of Upper Nile state.

The United Nations recently warned over the increasing fighting between South Sudan’s rival factions in Unity, Upper Nile, Western, Eastern and Central Equatoria states, urging the warring factions to cease hostilities.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 October 10:52, by Joyuma John

    We have counted 11 soldiers dead. 15 others were seriously wounded on Sunday night,” he told Sudan Tribune over phone. Look how bias is this reporter, it may be possible to know the number dead from your component but how you know the number of wouded, there are some other information that you need not to report as a professional reporter because of your readers can distinguish b/n false or true.

    repondre message

    • 25 October 11:18, by Paul Ongee

      I have said this before that IO is always looking for something that can generate headlines on media outlets. Claims without independent confirmation are not true. Even if two people started fighting in a bar over the issue of Riek’s political record, IO would twist it by rushing to media saying their position is attacked by government forces, to keep their supporters informed that they’re present

      repondre message

      • 25 October 11:32, by Paul Ongee

        If 11 soldiers of SPLA are really killed, do you know how many rebels of Riek are killed? It’s 11 rebels who are killed and their reported weapons. Don’t lie. IO is good at professional lies and conducting propaganda on the media just to entertain their supporters who sometimes question “Are IO really there, why they don’t attack SPLA positions, loot, attack vehicles & take passengers for ransom?"

        repondre message

Comment on this article



