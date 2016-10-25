Security forces arrest notorious crime lord in South Darfur

October 24, 2016 (NYALA) - Security forces Monday have arrested one of South Darfur’s most notorious gangsters who managed to escape when gunmen stormed Nyala courthouse while he appeared before the judge in 2012.

South Darfur State Police Commander, Major General Bala al- Hussein told reporters that security agents managed to arrest the criminal boss after they received information on his hideout. The fugitive was accused of robbing UNAMID’s staff salaries in 2012.

“Security agents have arrested the fugitive robbery gang leader who also robbed Al- Tadmon Islamic Bank in Nyala,” said Al- Hussein.

A group of armed men stormed Nyala Criminal Court and set free the gang leader Ahmed Ali Shamo nicknamed “Aldahdoah” who was on run since then.

Security forces were not able to arrest Aldahdoah although he was claimed to be hiding in Nyala. The notorious gang lord was convicted under articles 178, 130,144 of the Criminal Act for armed robbery, murder and terrorism.

Since July 2014, an indefinite emergency situation is declared in South Darfur state, including a curfew from 7pm to 7am (local time) in Nyala.

The decision also banned riding of motorcycles by more than one person, holding weapons while wearing civilian clothes, vehicles driving around without license plates, and wearing a kadamool (a turban which covers the face).

On his part, the head of Judicial Authority in South Darfur State, Abdel- Latif al-Amin said, in a meeting with advocates in Nyala, that the judge-shortage crisis in the state is solved now and this would end delays of trails.

He further called for creating courts in the border areas between various states.

(ST)