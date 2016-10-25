Sudanese president, Saudi monarch discuss bilateral relations

October 24, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir on Monday has discussed with the Saudi King, Salman bin Abdel-Aziz Al Saud, prospects of cooperation between the two countries besides latest developments in the region.
Al-Bashir on Monday arrived in Riyadh in an official visit upon an invitation from the Saudi King.
His accompanying delegation included Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, Minister of Presidential Affairs Fadl Abdallah Fadl and Minister of State and director of the president’s office,Taha Osman.
According to the official Saudi news agency (SPA), al-Bashir and his accompanying delegation travelled from Riyadh to Madinah to perform prayers and greet Prophet Mohamed and his two companions.
Sudan’s foreign relations have witnessed a remarkable shift since last fall particularly in its rapprochement with the Arab Gulf states following years of chilly ties.
The east African nation participates with over 850 troops in the Saudi-led "Decisive Storm" against the Iranian-allied Houthi militants in Yemen.
The Sudanese military participation in the military campaign in Yemen and the Islamic alliance reconciled Bashir’s regime with the Saudi government, and marked the divorce with Iran.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)
Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)
South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)
MORE