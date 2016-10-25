Sudanese president, Saudi monarch discuss bilateral relations



October 24, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir on Monday has discussed with the Saudi King, Salman bin Abdel-Aziz Al Saud, prospects of cooperation between the two countries besides latest developments in the region.

Al-Bashir on Monday arrived in Riyadh in an official visit upon an invitation from the Saudi King.

His accompanying delegation included Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, Minister of Presidential Affairs Fadl Abdallah Fadl and Minister of State and director of the president’s office,Taha Osman.

According to the official Saudi news agency (SPA), al-Bashir and his accompanying delegation travelled from Riyadh to Madinah to perform prayers and greet Prophet Mohamed and his two companions.

Sudan’s foreign relations have witnessed a remarkable shift since last fall particularly in its rapprochement with the Arab Gulf states following years of chilly ties.

The east African nation participates with over 850 troops in the Saudi-led "Decisive Storm" against the Iranian-allied Houthi militants in Yemen.

The Sudanese military participation in the military campaign in Yemen and the Islamic alliance reconciled Bashir’s regime with the Saudi government, and marked the divorce with Iran.

