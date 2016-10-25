 
 
 
Sudanese rebels given ultimatum to leave South Sudan

South Sudan's Defence Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk, poses for a photo after a cabinet meeting in Juba January 17, 2014 (Reuters/Andreea Campeanu Photo

October 24, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan government has given Sudanese rebels within the young nation’s territory to leave the country within 30 days, contrary to its earlier denials that it hosted and supports armed dissidents opposed to the Khartoum regime.

The South Sudanese defence minister, Kuol Manyang said government was fully committed to respecting and implementing non-aggression pact, which it signed with neighbouring Sudan.

The deal, Manyang said, demands that the two nations take no military action against each other. It also prevents hosting, arming, training and providing any logistical supports to any hostile armed group operating with the ambition to advance their cause through violence to destabilize the security situation of the other.

“The government is fully committed to implementing the non-aggression agreement which we have signed with Sudan. Because of this and to show our full and sincere commitment to respecting it, we have given armed groups from Sudan fighting Sudanese government to leave at the end of November”, he said on Monday.

“We expect the Sudanese government to do the same because there are rebels we know operate in Sudan. Riek Machar declared his war on the people of South Sudan from Khartoum. We have the document”, he added, without additional comments.

War-torn South Sudan seceded from its northern neighbour in July 2011.

Relations between Sudan and South Sudan have been strained despite having signed the peace accord, with each country accusing the other of backing rebel movements in both nations.

Observers, however, lasting peace and stability can only prevail in the two countries with the active involvement of influential countries from outside and within the region.

This support, they have argued, would need countries like the United States, key allies and partners such as France, the United Kingdom, China, the European Union, the United Nations, and the African Union, to commit adequate diplomatic and financial resources to champion a major peace initiative for both Juba and Khartoum.

(ST)

  • 24 October 18:47, by Mr Point

    The government denied it was hosting Sudan’s rebels. Now, after diplomatic pressure that turns out to have been a lie. The rebels have been told to move.

    What other lies have the government ministers told us?
    1) the faked coups in 2016 and 2013
    2) that Former Detainees were coup plotters
    3) that they don’t know who murdered and tortured journalists

    • 24 October 19:02, by Wani khooto

      MR Point,
      that is what is call politic poor boy!! the enemy of your enemy is your friend. even if you can follow what is going on in Syria, Russia denies and US denies their involvement in that country war.in politic we play interest not truth.

      • 25 October 07:21, by Akuma

        Mr. Point,

        Sudanese government is harboring South Sudanese rebels and there is prove know worldwide by providing aiding rebels, training, accommodating. Those supports are known by every South Sudanese.

        Can you please tell us where are the proved that South Sudanese government is harboring Sudanese rebels. Even Sudanese government do feel shame for what they are spreading

        • 25 October 08:36, by Mr Point

          @Akuma
          Weeks ago you said Machar was dead. http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60356

          Clearly he is not dead. You don’t understand what you read in the news.
          Now you ask for proof that South Sudan is harbouring Sudan’s rebels?
          Read the article again and you will see the government have admitted it.
          Can you find yourself a teacher because I do not have the time to give you an education.

      • 25 October 10:42, by Eastern

        Wani,

        Nobody is interested in your naive village politics anymore. Kiir needs to walk the talk. Innocent poor South Sudanese are bearing the brunt of his intransigency. People are dying and leaving the country to seek refuge in droves. Why must Kiir not be frankly told that he’s failed the country and her people?

        • 25 October 15:19, by Hardlinner

          eastern condemning Kiir alone won’t help the situation. you know quit well that Riek is most hatre by dinka and equally Nuer have every right to hate Kiir. so the reality is, if nuer and dinka do not have common ground to settle their difference, then war will keep on going. all i wanna hear is for both dinka and Nuer to condemn Riek and Kiir for failed leadership.

    • 25 October 07:40, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      What defence minister is said is not that mean there are Sudanese rebels forces operating in the country ( South Sudan)
      It is meaning that to ensure Sudan that S. Sudan is fully committed to Sep. 9 agreements signed in 2012 .
      Sudan what is it blackmailing S. Sudan on security alert.

      • 25 October 09:47, by Mr Point

        How clearly does it have to be written so you will understand it?

        "South Sudan government has given Sudanese rebels within the young nation’s territory to leave the country within 30 days, contrary to its earlier denials that it hosted and supports armed dissidents opposed to the Khartoum regime".

  • 24 October 21:25, by Kalo

    Wani,you are right,those they know that they are in South Sudan, then they should be leaving,what I know, there is no single SPLM-N soldier in south Sudan,hell to the traitors.

    • 24 October 22:35, by Ssam

      Poor Kalo, Half of SPLMN is, hiding in SSudan, other half hiding in mountains. Now where will you run. No more weapons .. no more food. Watch Malik, Arman and hilu beg, for new, ministries and agreement soon inshallah.

      • 25 October 09:47, by Kalo

        Traitor S Sam,we are controlling 70% it is your poor SAF hiding in trenches or fox holes,not SPLM- N,we don’t depends on any one,we will cultivate and get weapons from poor SAF,just wait and see.

      • 25 October 15:37, by Hardlinner

        Ssam, you are wrong, most of SPLA-N are indeed in nuba mount. only few run away darfur rebels may be hiding in Raja county. Bashir must also expel Riek and his rebels. everyone knows that. in fact ask Russia or china not USA and they will confirm with you straightaway. USA is part of proxy in south sudan just like in yemen, somalia, syria, Iraq, ukrain, south china sea, south korea, you name it.

      • 25 October 15:40, by Hardlinner

        also don’t forget to mention LRA, Hamas, ISIL and Ethiopians rebels.

    • 25 October 10:39, by Eastern

      Kalo the poor man, now lick your wounds and go back to Sudan! Al Bashir gave the Dinka tribal government 60 days to comply and now the Kuol Manyang Juuk has reduced that to 30 days. Was El Taban kidding when he accepted that Sudanese rebels are being hosted and used by South Sudan and they should have left the country within 21 days. Where’s Micahel Makuei the "mad" minister of denial?

  • 25 October 07:05, by Jalaby

    Now S government has proven itself to the whole world that they are big liars! why denying all the time harboring Sudan rebels before?
    Bashir made it clear to Juba that we arefed up with you, expel out Sudanese rebels or we will expel you out of Juba.. and it works, thanks Bashir!
    Now the dogs of Juba (SPLA-N) are stranded,they have no master,homeless dog life is very short!

    • 25 October 07:57, by Kalo

      Jalaby,what about Riek group declared war inside Khartoum,you don’t know the games of politic,just wait and see what Will happen very soon, you have to know no SPLM/N presence in South Sudan,no change will be,no safe havens for you,South Sudan exist because of us,no regret, no surrender.

      • 25 October 09:58, by Jalaby

        Kalo,
        SPLA hired you guys (Nuba mountain) to fight Khartoum, your SPLA-N fighters got well paid and compensated for that job, that contract is expired now and Juba has no use of you anymore!
        Since you guys are mercenaries then you can negotiate Juba for a new contract for fighting S rebels but not Khartoum! Please bear in mind your rate will be much more less this time!

    • 25 October 15:30, by Hardlinner

      jalabi, you haven’t expelled SPLA last 21 years of war, so how would you do it now knowing south sudan has a government. infact you should also expel Riek and his rebels. they are there in khartoum and you know it. remember Egypt has snatched halihaf triangle by force. so show your strength there. both government can hurt themselves equally. S.S government is doing it so for peace.

