 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 24 October 2016

Opposition NUP leader decides to return to Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 23, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The President of the National Umma Party (NUP) has decided to end his self-imposed exile in Egypt and return to the county, adding that a committee will determine the date of his arrival to Khartoum.

JPEG - 41.3 kb
NUP leader al-Sadiq al-Mahdi (C) talking to Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid (L) & NCP Political Sector Chief Mustafa Osman Ismail (R) in a meeting held in Cairo on 6 October 2015 (ST Photo)

Sadiq al-Mahdi told The Egyptian Almasry Alyoum newspaper Sunday he had initially decided to return to Khartoum after the signing of a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access agreements between the government and his allied armed groups.

"I intended to go back with some of those who took up arms and I linked my return with the of cessation of hostilities process . but s since it didn’t take place now I consider returning not without the framework of cessation of hostilities or any other similar operations. (My return comes) in the context that I have popular and organizational responsibilities, and it is very important that I exercise it from inside the country, " he said.

Al-Mahdi left the country in August 2014 to meet the rebel leaders in Paris where he signed with them the Paris Declaration on 8 August. Since he resides in Cairo as the government was banning contacts with the rebel leaders.

In May 2014, the security service arrested al-Mahdi for criticizing human rights violations and war crimes committed by the government militias Rapid Support Forces in the war zones. Following what, the NUP suspended its participation in the dialogue process and demanded to ensure freedoms before to resume their participation in the internal process.

Al-Mahdi said a committee has been formed by the party to organize his return and to determine when he would return and all the needed arrangements in this respect.

He denied the need for guarantees or his fear of arrest if he returns, saying "there is no doubt that the regime regrets deeply my arrest, and all of them have expressed this regret. For us my arrest achieved political gains, thus it does not scare me . You can not threaten a fish by drowning," he stressed.

NUP leader added that the regime may opt for one of two attitudes. First to be friendly and consider my return as an olive branch, or to take a hostile stance seeing my return without agreement as a support for the confrontation. But I ignore what they will do and I do not expect any reassurances. I will go regardless of what the regime decides".

Sudanese government and armed groups failed last August to reach a cessation of hostilities and a humanitarian agreements before to engage in peace talks over the conflicts in the Two Areas and Darfur.

Al-Mahdi who serves as de facto leader of the Sudan Call alliance worked hard to get the needed guarantees from the mediation before to bring the armed groups to sign in August the Roadmap Agreement proposed since March 2016.

Besides the shaky negotiations between the government and armed groups, reports from Khartoum say al-Mahdi felt the need to return to organize the party and settle a number of organizational problems particularly that one raised by Mubarak al-Mahdi.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 October 06:45, by Akol Liai Mager

    Thadïk yen A?uïn cop jök-rou (meaning; Sadiq is an Hyena chasing two dogs). He will never catch one. NIF will not returned the power he was cheated to borrow by his late brother in-law who said it will be returned to him after having brought up SPLM/A then. He will also never gain any support from SRF to recover the power by force because he belongs to the racist ruling cliques in Khartoum.

    repondre message

  • 24 October 09:39, by Kalo

    It was not the surprised,Almahist group,Almargania,AlTurabi and NIF are all radicals and extreme Islamic that causes civil war in Sudan result to separation of South Sudan,he cannot do anything to SRF that is why he decided to go back,he is very old to retired but power greedy,aLbashir convince him early to come back,they all have one thing in common,Islamic-Arabic ideologies.

    repondre message

  • 24 October 09:40, by Kalo

    It was not the surprised,Almahist group,Almargania,AlTurabi and NIF are all radicals and extreme Islamic that causes civil war in Sudan result to separation of South Sudan,he cannot do anything to SRF that is why he decided to go back,he is very old to retired but power greedy,aLbashir convince him early to come back,they all have one thing in common,Islamic-Arabic ideologies.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.