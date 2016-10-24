 
 
 
South Sudan's government officials defect to armed opposition in Yei

Rebels protect civilians from the Nuer ethnic group (not seen) walking through flooded areas to reach a camp in UNMISS base in Bentiu, Sept. 20, 2014 (Photo AP/Matthew Abbott)
October 23, 2016 (JUBA) - Officials in South Sudan’s Yei state have switched allegiance from the government to the armed opposition faction led Riek Machar, claiming the army in the area was no longer protecting people.

Yei county commissioner, Bidali Cosmas Wöri – Kojo, is one the state’s local officials who have defected to the armed opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) led by Machar.

The official, who defected on Saturday, was also joined and accompanied by many government soldiers. He cited the failure and unwillingness of the government to bring peace to the country.

State’s information minister, Steven Lodu Onseimo, could not deny or confirm the report of the defection. He however claimed that security situation was under control after a government delegation comprising two top presidential advisors and several local and national members of parliament from the area last week visited Yei town, the administrative headquarters of the new state.

Political differences between President Kiir and his former deputy, Machar, first erupted into violent conflict in late 2013. They signed a peace deal in August 2015, but sporadic fighting has continued.

Machar returned to Juba in April to take up his position as deputy again when the July clashes flared up. He later withdrew with his forces from the capital and fled after his headquarters was bombed to rubble by the government forces using ground and air forces.

Bidali, who until his defection was the commissioner of Yei county at the time, also served as Yei town mayor.

(ST)

  • 23 October 20:42, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

    We don’t care!

    repondre message

    • 24 October 04:25, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      Is defection a news now in SS? Nothing! It was Yambio those days & nw Yei! Let them (Equatorian People) learn by experiences b’se they’d have learnt from what they’ve been seeing & hearing taking place in Upper Nile & Bahr al Ghazal. Equatorians next issue will be Equatorians killing themselves after this rebellion. U’ve started well continue!

      repondre message

      • 24 October 08:12, by jubaone

        Shadrach and Akuma,
        I urge all Equatorians to quit this regime and come organize for our vision of an independent"State of Equatoria". The Equatoriaonline.net is a starting point and we have intelligent, skilled workforce, abundant natural resources. We can’t babysit jienges all our lives, we’ve better things to do. Well done commissioner.

        repondre message

    • 24 October 07:05, by Akuma

      The just join the movement whom they even don’t know their objectives, Vision and mission and later they come back with ranks whom they have not work for. Kiir gov’t need more cautions with those hopeless street politicians.

      No more amnesty again otherwise people are just taking rebellion as sort of acquiring government position.

      repondre message

      • 24 October 13:51, by Junubi

        Dear Akuma,
        Any one who is now defect from JCE government he/she has right because the current Juba government is become Dinka government, not government of South Sudan. In the whole world no Country being lead by one tribe as a council of Elders, the poor thinking of D ranker Kiir Mayardit No need for Amnesty.

        repondre message

    • 24 October 17:53, by Midit Mitot

      Dinka Aliap,
      I told you @yaaaaaaaah folks several times that you will remains as Dinka alone without hosting any different tribe in this Country. And you will care soon Man, instead of your uncivilized word saying that you don,t care,that word will re-bounce back to you.

      repondre message

  • 24 October 07:47, by White Nation

    Thank you Yei Commissioner for your right decision, you have taken and to protect our Equatorian innocent people from Salva Kiir, JCE and Kiir militias who their mission and vision to kills and loots property of innocent civilians and I hope very soon Kiir will go or die and Dinkia will not lead South Sudan again, because all us seen their leadership.

    repondre message

  • 24 October 07:50, by White Nation

    Thank you Yei Commissioner for your right decision, you have taken and to protect our Equatorian innocent people from Salva Kiir, JCE and Kiir militias who their mission and vision to kills and loots property of innocent civilians and I hope very soon Kiir will go or die and Dinkia will not lead South Sudan again, because all of us seen their leadership.

    repondre message

  • 24 October 11:53, by Tilo

    Government of South Sudan can not understand Instead of doing their best to gain people’s trust again, they are busy blaming and pushing people out. Government need to bring people in otherwise things area gonna be bad to the government. If the defection could be two or five is understandable but this is just way too much.
    Not so many people can be all wrong. Something is wrong some where

    repondre message

  • 24 October 14:10, by Kalo

    They will be in the bush,final give up and come back to government complain from others,they lucky ones will come back with fake ranks to the government and they will be pardon and rewarded like Yau Yau,rebellions and defection become traditional in S.S

    repondre message

    • 24 October 17:51, by Tilo

      Kalo
      You are right as long as government keep creating position, Every creature need to defect to get promotion and position.

      Government need to find best way to maintain people, I blame Government for all though

      Do something good so that people can support you government
      Otherwise things will be difficult the government soon

      repondre message

    • 24 October 18:55, by Wani khooto

      Kalo,
      yes you are rights its become a business of the day now to every one complaining Dinka did this and that then later on came back with some fake ranks and blame the other side again.so defection to me is now a business to South Sudanese, i feel sorry to those who are supporting them, Machar supporters feel that the will win the war if some folk join them

      repondre message

  • 24 October 15:25, by fear only God

    some think equatorian are like their like surviving only in the gvmnt account... you are mistaken and your thought are miscalculated... no one among you has to celebrate the rebellion of equatorian bcoz, it is going to mark the disintegration of south sudan which is not going to favor you...there will be no south sudan anymore and no one in this fragile south sudan will be able to stop equatorian.

    repondre message

    • 24 October 15:46, by jubaone

      Fear only God,
      Equatoria must go it’s own way that is the solution. Kiir and the jienges will NOT be allowed in a free, liberal and progressive Equatoria. We Equatorians MUST openly make our vision clear. Anything short of that is bullshit and time wasting. So much destruction in our beloved Equatoria has been brought about cos we’ve tolerated these scoundrels. Enough is enough.

      repondre message

  • 25 October 07:18, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Nothing is new. Just go and we will promote another loyal citizen or huge promotions for Dinkas to take control of the entire government. You left us to Khartoum government in 1991 and you came back in 2005 and you did not change anything. Just go. We, the Dinka government Do not need you anyway and You are worthless for citizens. Just go. All of you. We will still be operating today, tomorrow, an

    repondre message

Comment on this article



