Former defence official wants Kiir and Machar out

October 23, 2016 (JUBA) - A former Deputy Defence Minister in the government of South Sudan has warned that the country could disintegrate into ethnic enclaves if President Salva Kiir and his former deputy in government and party turned rebel leader, Riek Machar, do not step aside.

JPEG - 20.8 kb
South Sudan’s former Deputy Defence Minister Majak D’Agoot poses for a photograph at his office in Juba, October 16, 2012. (Photo Reuters/Adriane Ohanesian)

Majak Agot, who in 2013 was arrested for allegedly instigating fighting in the capital Juba, claimed that both Kiir and Machar were responsible for the state of anarchy in the country.

The former official, according to IBTimes UK, asserted that peace can only be achieved in the country only if both President Kiir and rebel leader, Machar, are excluded from the political process in South Sudan.

South Sudan became the world’s newest nation after declaring independence from Sudan in 2011. However, in 2013 the country was plunged into civil war, as President Kiir, who hails from Dinka ethnic group – fired his deputy Machar – from ethnic Nuer group – and his cabinet.

Ethnic-related violence has spread, with militia groups carrying out attacks in villages and areas known to be inhabited by either the Dinka or Nuer tribes.

As many as 50,000 people have been killed – as per estimates by the United Nations – amid allegations of crimes against humanity committed by both sides, including rape, torture and the use of child soldiers. More than one million people have also fled the country due to violence.

“There is a potential threat of a total breakdown of the state. It’s a level of degeneration that was unexpected,” said Agot.

"Policies that are being implemented are pushing people apart and destroying the social fabric. There is intense hate speech, ethnic mobilization and this is leading to fragmentation. South Sudan has been placed by these two leaders [Kiir and Machar] in the staircase to former Yugoslavia," he continued, referring to the ethnic conflicts (1991-2001) that led up to the breakup of the Balkan country.

Agot however did not provide an alternative leadership proposal in the event the two leaders step aside per his wish.

Machar fled South Sudan following the break out of the war in the country, saying he was nearly assassinated by President Kiir’s forces and his residence was also attacked. His return to South Sudan and his reinstatement as vice president in April had restored hopes for the implementation of the peace process.

The fomer first vice-president fled Juba following the deadly fighting that left at least 300 people dead. The rebel leader, who is currently in South Africa for a visit, was then replaced by Taban Deng Gai, his former peace negotiator.

However, a South Sudanese envoy in London loyal to President Kiir has squarely blamed the July violence on Machar and the opposition still loyal to him, claiming the ongoing unrest and failure to implement a peace deal signed last August was of his making not to cooperate with President Kiir.

"The major obstacles to the implementation of the peace deal rest primarily on the lack of commitment on the part of Riek’s SPLM-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition], disagreements on some key clauses such as the cantonment areas, the continuous violations of the ceasefire by the opposition and the inherent flaws in the Peace Agreement itself," Sabit A Alley, South Sudanese ambassador to the UK, told IBTimes UK.

He added that Machar’s replacement with Gai, who he said has been very cooperative with Kiir, was "working well and it is advisable that it should not be disturbed."

Alley confirmed the humanitarian situation in the country was deeply concerning and added that the government had reached out to the international community for help.

"Recently the government set up a high-level committee to oversee the delivery of humanitarian assistance to areas of need without any hindrance. With this positive development, the international community is urged to quickly come to the help of the people of South Sudan at their time [of] greatest need,” he said.

What is needed, he added, is for countries in the international community to practically, materially and financially assist the transitional government of national unity to implement the agreement.

(ST)

  • 24 October 05:46, by Joyuma John

    Majak, claiming the removal of leaders is not absolute solution to the south sudan problem but let us first denounce greediness for power

    • 24 October 07:14, by Akuma

      Yes John, I agree with you. Those of Majak and his Boss Riek Machar are they one fueling this war with their stolen public money have looted when they were government officials. G10 and Riek Machar rebellions are birds of the same feathers. They are all power greediest leaders. Majak will like his uncles Akuot Atem who was killed by Nuer when he rebel against Garang Movement

      • 24 October 07:27, by Eastern

        Please address the issue at hand. Dr Machar is not the boss of Dr Majak; the two are different principled individuals with differing ideologies. Kiir is a major part of the South Sudanese problem and he must go!

        • 24 October 09:49, by Junubi

          Dear Easter,
          I have right to say that, Kiir must go because he is not thinking about the Country to be in Peace, but no worry God will free the South Sudan from the hands of Roberry, Rapist,Murderer soon.

        • 24 October 13:53, by Nyesi Ta

          Nobody knows where a person like Majak stand. He is a son of those who claimed to be born to rule while in reality he is one of the haramiyah who stole millions. Of course he will not offer an alternative b/cos he thinks he should be the alternative to replace Kiir, not knowing that to replace Kiir may need arms & guns. But if he believes that Kiir can be replaced without guns, let him go to Juba.

          • 24 October 19:15, by Wani khooto

            Nyesi Ta,
            i see your problems is just hatred to Dinka which will not solve our problem in south sudan but fueling it more, so to you whom to you think will be the alternative leader who will bring peace to our nation. i just need peace rem most of war and words we preach here will never benefit the nation. i fought for this nation when i was only 14 yrs old and i experiences the pain of war

      • 24 October 08:38, by Mopedi

        Akuma the more some you continues to write nonsense here, the lessers supporters you will get and the more problems Dinka of Salva will have, quit social media go to school acquire knowledge for bitterness of crawl’s leaderships that suit the standard of Kiir and JCE

        • 24 October 08:42, by Akuma

          Mopedi,

          We liberate South Sudan that make you be proud of today. So thin twice before you will remain slave outside South Sudan

          • 24 October 08:58, by Mopedi

            Akuma you are right we liberated this country it’s ours who does not belong to? Akuma let’s change so that our children enjoy the fruit of the struggle together as one people one nation, but not as one nation one tribe when 63 tribes are in agony yet they too died for the cost of the same liberation. your tribe was misinformed,we ’ve similar identity as South Sudanese regardless of tribes,religion

          • 24 October 09:59, by Junubi

            Dear Akuma,
            Look before you leave, You are the one who needs to Think Twice, that is the Foolishness of Dinka that make you to think, Dinka are the one Liberated the South Sudam from Arab. The planning of Self determination came out from Dr Machar because all Dinka needs Unity not separation. South Sudan was Liberated by all 64 Tribe not Dinka or Nuer alone. we are so proud of that Country.

            • 24 October 14:26, by Nyesi Ta

              Junubi, to clarify further, Dr, John Garang’s vision was to maintain one united Sudan to keep the Jenge under slavery. Most of my Jenge friends afer the CPA was signed dreamed to rule the Sudan, but because of the pressure from Dr. Machar and majority of other Junubin, we would have gone for a total slavery under the north. Today Jenge are voluntarily migrating to Sudan, b/cos Kiir has failed them

          • 24 October 14:14, by Nyesi Ta

            Akuma, for ur info, the blackman in the minds of the enslavers is a slave no matter where he lives. Color blacks is automatically associated with slavery. Some of us in Africa call us slaves. Other countries in Africa, some of whom r our neighbors call us slaves and they try to enslave us too. The worst thing is the enslaved are always to quick to call others slaves. U r a slave too my brother!

    • 24 October 20:15, by Midit Mitot

      Majak, what are you barking for in the hiding place? you were escaped from the true leader who was rescuing your life from those murders and you failed to do your part, shot-up!

  • 24 October 08:40, by Dengda

    @ Akuma and John, when there’s problem we look for solution, Majak proposal is not bad and not about himself either as your fear. Keep on blindly supporting the regime and wait to see it. Your fear is Dr Riek and Majak proposal not putting Riek as alternative to Kiir. Ok, whether you put Kuol, Wani or Malong on other side wehther you Taban or Lul Ruai or whoever you like, that Majak Mean here.

  • 24 October 08:48, by Mopedi

    Dr. Majak where are you swimming? on the sand or in water?
    It’s true that you have some evidence that requires immediate action, as Riek is working tirelessly to restore freedom, Liberty, and prosperity in the country then later
    someone else will take from there.We need collective hands to achieve this let forget the past and gain future cos is nearer than the past. To me Salva first must go

  • 24 October 09:09, by Mopedi

    Dear South Sudanese, the peace being looked at is not for Nuer, Shilluk,fatirt,equatorian nor for Dinka as a tribe.It’s the common peace for all, I don’t see any reason why somebody can deny peace cos Dr.Riek is a rebel leader,and yet I live in South Sudan with huge fear,tortures,Rapes,no education,health, infrastructures and so on.LET COLLECTIVELY RESTORE PEACE BACK HERE

  • 24 October 09:19, by Mopedi

    For those of you near Kiir bravely inform him to step aside and allow peace a chance. Dinka is part of us and is our pride, Kiir should not use his little knowledge to place this creature in a history that would not be liked by the world.Surely with him no peace all. Dinka thinks as a concerned citizen, not as Dinka together we will achieve.

  • 24 October 12:26, by Tilo

    We all know the problem of S. S but when we suggested the solution some of us are not willing to give up and it is based only on the ethnic line
    We all need to avoid our ethnic difference and sort out our country’s problem. We all need to make this country great for our grand children otherwise we shall leave bad History for grand kids. The bad and good did are already written SHAME ON US

  • 24 October 15:47, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I second Majak Agot’s proposal of seeing Kiir and Riek out.Furthermore,I would not like to see either of the 75 national treasure looters coming up because the are instigators of the mess that’s tarnished our sovereign country’s image.There’re corrupts whose names have not yet been revealed in lists but they should be taken care of so that they don’t get involve in our developmental issues.

  • 24 October 15:57, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The next president should be non militant in order to deal with politics and general affairs of the country.Therefore,he/she will never think of military as the mean to vanquish their enemies.Rather military will be regarded as a fence to the nation and enforcement of the law because coup is not constitutionally mandated in our country and any coup e tat should be dealt with accordingly

  • 24 October 16:55, by DHARCHEP

    Majak Agoot Atem, you don’t know what you are talking about. Salva Kiir Miyardit is the one who promoted you to the fucken rank you have right now, and then now you turn against him. My friend there is no thief that can advise the open minded person. You are the thief and enjoy your money that you still from the government.

  • 25 October 01:29, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    The absence of Kiir and Machar won’t deliver the stability the country desperately needs, but rather removing tribal Council of Elders & all military Generals using tribal militias 2 kill citizens. Retire anyone above the age of 65 from the Army & civil services.

    The future of SS can only be achieve under a civilian leader with heart 4 the country. None of the current leaders have that quality.

