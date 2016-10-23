 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 23 October 2016

South Sudan plans multi-million power project in Upper Nile

October 22, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan plans to construct a multi-million dollar power transmission line in its oil-rich Upper Nile to connect Renk and Malakal towns, the finance minister has disclosed.

JPEG - 42.7 kb
South Sudan minister Stephen Dhieu Dau (Getty photo)

Completion of the power project, Stephen Dhieu said, requires $362 million.

"Continued investment in this vital industry – such as this new power plant – creates jobs but also helps keep the lights on as we move towards a cleaner energy future", finance minister said on Friday.

He further stressed that the power project will encourage agriculture, forestry and industrialization in the country when implemented, but fell short of revealing when the implementation of the project will commence and from where funds to support the project will come.

Sources at the ministry of finance, however, told Sudan Tribune that government was in talks with its Chinese counterpart to fund the power project, but added that discussions had not been completed.

The government is optimistic the new power project would create jobs to the local people once the plant becomes operational.

In 2012, the young nation established a national power company to spearhead investments in the energy sector as part of measures to rebuild the East African nation, which was ravaged by years of war.

South Sudan Electricity Corporation, which falls under the ministry of energy and mining, oversees the energy subsector, with its mandate of generate, transmit, distribute and manage sale of electricity.

With less than 100MW of installed electricity generation capacity currently, less than 5% of the country’s nearly 13 million people reportedly have access to electricity, mainly in the capital city, Juba. This is despite the nation having vast potential to generate electricity from sources like hydro, along the Nile, solar and geothermal.

Meanwhile, South Sudan has already undertaken feasibility studies for various huge hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 2, 000 MW. The planned projects, include Fula (890 MW), Shukoli (235 MW), Lakki (410 MW) and Bedden (570 MW).

(ST)

  • 22 October 21:00, by Mr Point

    Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu "... fell short of revealing when the implementation of the project will commence and from where funds to support the project will come"....

    As usual, there is no idea of when and how this project will be achieved.

    repondre message

    • 22 October 21:45, by Midit Mitot

      Multi-million for power, multi lie from you, how will your dady call China work between those two town of Renk & Malakal while freedom fighters are in between? this is your pocket project.

      repondre message

      • 23 October 04:22, by Hardlinner

        mitdit, did you mean say tribal fighters?. freedom fighters fought during 21 years north-south war. only james Hoth, nyoun bany, gordon kong and few others have participated during the war of liberation. Riek is traitor number one no matter what. so those following him are also traitors.

        repondre message

        • 23 October 09:30, by Mopedi

          Look at this ethnocentrism Hardliner, why are you prejudicing? Dinka must deserve what is going on right now, because they have problem with the diversity that add values to meaning of our lives. Neither Dinka nor Nuer are different they are one people and part of our diversity. we collectively constructed for what we are for and others.

          repondre message

  • 22 October 23:40, by Naath

    Look at this hopeless and power greedy Dinka Council of evil misleading project development plan. Many territories in Upper Nile are controlled by rebels. I am wondering how the council of evil going construct multi-million power project in Upper Nile. Maybe they will be giving money to the rebels to implement the project.

    repondre message

  • 23 October 04:32, by Hardlinner

    is the money meant only for power line or does it also include the power generators?. if the money is meant for power line only, then the amount is too much. also you need to put generators unit at places where savage nuer tribal militias won’t reach or else, they will destroy them like tharjath oil plant. SPLA and NIF didn’t use to destroy infrastructure. so i don’t know what is wrong with Riek?.

    repondre message

    • 23 October 06:17, by Eastern

      SPLA distroyed everything like bridges, equipment, sunk river barges between Juba and Malakal and shelled Juba which had thousands of civilians trapped there by war. Don’t be silly to praise SPLA as if it was some angelic force!!

      repondre message

      • 23 October 08:55, by Whortti Bor Manza

        A big lie, this is just to detract attention of the public. Ready projects like Biden, 205MW, Fulla, 45MW with ready money pledged from the Chinese and Norwegian governments could not be implemented because these countries do not pay kick backs. No any Dinka authority will ever implement a single project. Shame on you for these blunt lies.

        repondre message

    • 23 October 09:35, by Mopedi

      This Dheu speak nothing rather than noise,fools at this point what he should suppose to keep silent. coz nothing is going on as development in the country.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

